Those who volunteer as puppy raisers generally believe in the old adage, “Happiness is a warm puppy.”. But those who volunteer for CHAMP Assistance Dogs know that what they do means so much more. They know they're training a new generation of public access service dogs, home service dogs, home companion dogs and facility dogs. They guide the puppies with love and encouragement, and train them in basic and advanced skills using proven positive-based methods.

CREVE COEUR, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO