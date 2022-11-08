Brooklyn -2.5 Moneyline: Brooklyn -148, Los Angeles +122. OFFER: Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!. Nets at Lakers odds, spread, & more. Prediction. Pick...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 55 MINUTES AGO