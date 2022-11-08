Read full article on original website
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Ex-Eagles star hurt in Ravens’ Monday Night Football win over Saints
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson went down with a hamstring injury in his first game since signing last month with the Baltimore Ravens. Before leaving the game, Jackson was targeted twice by Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, with the 35-year-old wideout pulling down one reception for 16 yards. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 10...
“The Ravens punked us” Bobby Hebert on Saints Monday night loss
“The Ravens punked us” Bobby Hebert on Saints Monday night. Listen to his thoughts on the head-to-head history between the Saints & Ravens, what Roquan Smith could mean for the Ravens’ long term goals & why Lamar Jackson is better than Michael Vick.
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Texans in sole possession of No. 1; Eagles sitting pretty with Saints pick
The NFL regular season has reached the halfway point. The NFL Draft picture is coming into focus as some teams, for all intents and purposes, are out of the playoff hunt and others hold strong position. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
NFL Week 10 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under
Here's the betting odds for NFL Week 10 including moneylines, point spreads and over/under.
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Seahawks, Jets rise; Rams, Raiders fall
The good news is that we've reached the halfway point of the NFL season. The bad news is we still have no idea what's going on. Half of the league has taken its bye week. It's a sufficiently large sample size to make assumptions about how the rest of the season will play out. And yet, with each passing week we're forced to question what we know.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Saints-Steelers, pick
The New Orleans Saints head to Pennsylvania to match up with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. The Saints are fresh off a 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, while the Steelers are rested after a bye week. Here's everything you need to know about the...
