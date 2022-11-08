Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
fox26houston.com
Texas City community joins together to support young boy with stage 3 cancer
TEXAS CITY, Texas - Jessica Holcomb is a single mom who does everything she can to provide for her only son who she calls a superhero as he undergoes treatment for stage 3 cancer. Cameron Holcomb was diagnosed with T-Cell lymphoblastic lymphoma, an aggressive form of cancer. "I am a...
Inside Takeoff’s celebration of life: Tears, prayers and powerful performances
ATLANTA — Friends, family members, a host of celebrities and thousands of fans gathered at State Farm Arena Friday to say goodbye to Migos rapper Takeoff. The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley Nov. 1 during a private party. No one has yet been arrested in the shooting.
‘Woman With No Clothes On…Twerking’, Houston’s Turkey Leg Hut Owners Explain Dress Code
The owners of Houston’s popular Turkey Leg Hut (TLH) are opening up about their highly criticized dress code and explaining why they felt forced to implement one after seeing women come in wearing “nothing.”. Turkey Leg Hut owners Lynn and Nakia Price recently appeared on Tony Robinson’s Get...
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Stella Trevino Paiz
Stella Trevino Paiz, age 73 of Alvin, Texas passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Harbor Hospice in Houston, Texas. Stella was born July 19, 1949 in Alvin, Texas and was a longtime resident of Alvin. She worked for 22 years as the secretary for the Director of Maintenance for Alvin ISD and attended both St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Alvin and St. Helen Catholic Church in Pearland, Texas. Stella is preceded in death by her father, Paul Trevino Sr.; mother, Beatrice Martinez; brother, David Trevino; niece, Sarah Trevino.
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Thurmon Lee Cross
Thurmon Lee Cross, age 77 of Alvin, Texas, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 surrounded by his family. Thurmon was born on December 29, 1944 in DeQueen, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of Alvin. He worked for many years as a Pipefitter and was a member of the Church of Christ, and proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Paul Hering
Paul Hering, 71, died 2nd November 2022 at his home in Alvin, Texas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marla, and his parents Sibyl and JC Hering. Paul is survived by his children, John (Adina) Hering and Jana (Erik) Norton; grandchildren, Brittany (Trey) Pouncy, Wade Hering, and Kaitlyn and Hunter Norton; great-grandchildren, Kyliee, Kenziee, Kelsiee, and Kennedy Pouncey; sister, Donna (Larry) Lawrence; and brother-in-law Sidney Hartsfield. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
Deer Mistakes Sculpture For The Real Thing In The Woodlands, Texas
If you live in or around the Woodlands area, you might recognize these large signs that proudly display the name of the neighborhood. In front of them, there are a few bronze deer sculptures. According to the Houston Chronicle back in 2012 these deer statues were stolen from their corner...
Alvin Sun Advertiser
John Brotherton
John Brotherton, age 79 of Alvin, Texas, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Pearland, Texas. John was born February 5, 1943, in Mineola, Texas, and was a resident of Manvel, Texas for over 43 years. John was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Alvin and life-long Methodist. He was preceded in death by his parents, James “Jim” and Gracie Brotherton.
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Lupe Rodriguez
Lupe Rodriguez, 80, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, in Alvin surrounded by her family. She was born in El Campo, Texas on January 15, 1942, to Dolores (Solis) and Ponciano Nieto. Lupe is survived by her three daughters Rosa Gonzales and her husband Bernardo, Cindy Sagredo and her...
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Miriam Charlotte Elkin
Miriam Charlotte Elkin passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Wednesday, October 19th. She was born in Millbrook, Alabama to Alton Kimbrough and Edna Lee (Cheves) Helton in 1932. She was preceded in death by her husband of 15 years Thomas Elkin of Alvin, Texas in 2015, her...
bayoubeatnews.com
SAD PHOTOS: 50 urine-soaked animals, including newborn puppy, rescued from Houston area home
Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigation team and Harris County Constables Precinct 1 rescued 50 emaciated and urine and feces-matted dogs, including a newborn puppy, from a property near E. 25th Street near Loop 610. The animals were living in deplorable conditions as the home was filled with debris and a...
Pearland ISD parents file lawsuit against district claiming the school board lacks diversity
Two-thirds of the student population are people of color. Yet, their seven-member school board is entirely white.
Click2Houston.com
Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller announces documentary ‘Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields’ on Netflix
HOUSTON – Tim Miller, the founder of Texas EquuSearch announced Wednesday the limited documentary series that will focus on the deaths of four victims found off Calder Drive in League City during the 80s and 90s in an area that became known as the “Killing Fields.”. The docuseries...
Click2Houston.com
Virginia man in Navy receives life sentence in killing of Houston woman who was pregnant with twins, DA says
HOUSTON – A Virginia man who was convicted of killing a Houston woman who he was involved with after finding out she was pregnant with twins was sentenced to life in prison without parole, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday. Ogg said Marcus Levail Murphy, 36, who...
Texas Teacher Accused Of Grabbing 5-Year-Old Student's Hair, Dragging Her
The incident reportedly stemmed from the student not wanting to throw a fork away.
'Really Scary': Texas Woman Robbed While Unloading Groceries In Driveway
"I just feel like we need to bring justice to this individual..."
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
50 starving dogs, including newborn puppy, rescued from house in Texas
HOUSTON — Around 50 starving dogs, including a newborn puppy, were rescued from a house in Houston. According to a news release from the Houston SPCA, their animal cruelty investigating team along with the Harris County Constables Precinct 1 helped rescue 50 dogs from a house near East 25th Street by Loop 610. The dogs were found living in “deplorable conditions.”
Pet python named ‘Chompers’ saves owner during armed robbery
HOUSTON — A teenager is facing charges after he allegedly tried to rob a woman at gunpoint, but was foiled by the woman’s pet snake. The Houston Police Department shared video of two people allegedly involved in the robbery, which allegedly happened when a woman arranged to meet up with another woman to sell her pet snake. Houston police said the two women spoke on an app and agreed to meet in an apartment complex.
12newsnow.com
For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature
Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
Daddy's Chicken Shack plans for Cinco Ranch location in Katy in 2023
Daddy's Chicken Shack plans to open a Cinco Ranch location in 2023. (Courtesy Daddy's Chicken Shack) Daddy’s Chicken Shack, an eatery that just opened its first store in Houston on Oct. 13, announced 10 more Houston-area locations at the beginning of November. One of those restaurants will be located in the Cinco Ranch neighborhood of Katy.
