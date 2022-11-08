ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvin, TX

Alvin Sun Advertiser

Stella Trevino Paiz

Stella Trevino Paiz, age 73 of Alvin, Texas passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Harbor Hospice in Houston, Texas. Stella was born July 19, 1949 in Alvin, Texas and was a longtime resident of Alvin. She worked for 22 years as the secretary for the Director of Maintenance for Alvin ISD and attended both St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Alvin and St. Helen Catholic Church in Pearland, Texas. Stella is preceded in death by her father, Paul Trevino Sr.; mother, Beatrice Martinez; brother, David Trevino; niece, Sarah Trevino.
ALVIN, TX
Alvin Sun Advertiser

Thurmon Lee Cross

Thurmon Lee Cross, age 77 of Alvin, Texas, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 surrounded by his family. Thurmon was born on December 29, 1944 in DeQueen, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of Alvin. He worked for many years as a Pipefitter and was a member of the Church of Christ, and proudly served his country in the United States Army.
ALVIN, TX
Alvin Sun Advertiser

Paul Hering

Paul Hering, 71, died 2nd November 2022 at his home in Alvin, Texas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marla, and his parents Sibyl and JC Hering. Paul is survived by his children, John (Adina) Hering and Jana (Erik) Norton; grandchildren, Brittany (Trey) Pouncy, Wade Hering, and Kaitlyn and Hunter Norton; great-grandchildren, Kyliee, Kenziee, Kelsiee, and Kennedy Pouncey; sister, Donna (Larry) Lawrence; and brother-in-law Sidney Hartsfield. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
ALVIN, TX
Alvin Sun Advertiser

John Brotherton

John Brotherton, age 79 of Alvin, Texas, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Pearland, Texas. John was born February 5, 1943, in Mineola, Texas, and was a resident of Manvel, Texas for over 43 years. John was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Alvin and life-long Methodist. He was preceded in death by his parents, James “Jim” and Gracie Brotherton.
ALVIN, TX
Alvin Sun Advertiser

Lupe Rodriguez

Lupe Rodriguez, 80, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, in Alvin surrounded by her family. She was born in El Campo, Texas on January 15, 1942, to Dolores (Solis) and Ponciano Nieto. Lupe is survived by her three daughters Rosa Gonzales and her husband Bernardo, Cindy Sagredo and her...
ALVIN, TX
Alvin Sun Advertiser

Miriam Charlotte Elkin

Miriam Charlotte Elkin passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Wednesday, October 19th. She was born in Millbrook, Alabama to Alton Kimbrough and Edna Lee (Cheves) Helton in 1932. She was preceded in death by her husband of 15 years Thomas Elkin of Alvin, Texas in 2015, her...
PEARLAND, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

50 starving dogs, including newborn puppy, rescued from house in Texas

HOUSTON — Around 50 starving dogs, including a newborn puppy, were rescued from a house in Houston. According to a news release from the Houston SPCA, their animal cruelty investigating team along with the Harris County Constables Precinct 1 helped rescue 50 dogs from a house near East 25th Street by Loop 610. The dogs were found living in “deplorable conditions.”
HOUSTON, TX
WDBO

Pet python named ‘Chompers’ saves owner during armed robbery

HOUSTON — A teenager is facing charges after he allegedly tried to rob a woman at gunpoint, but was foiled by the woman’s pet snake. The Houston Police Department shared video of two people allegedly involved in the robbery, which allegedly happened when a woman arranged to meet up with another woman to sell her pet snake. Houston police said the two women spoke on an app and agreed to meet in an apartment complex.
HOUSTON, TX
12newsnow.com

For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature

Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
TEXAS STATE

