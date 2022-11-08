ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manvel, TX

houstonpublicmedia.org

Fort Bend, Katy voters reject tax rate for teacher pay raises, added security to schools

Voters in Fort Bend ISD and Katy ISD rejected property tax rate increases on Tuesday. Both districts wanted to raise pay for teachers. Katy's tax increase would have bumped up salaries for teachers and staff by 4 percent this year. Fort Bend would have increased starting pay for teachers, created a bonus program and placed a police officer at every elementary campus.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Election results: Harris County Pct. 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle vs challenger Lesley Briones

HOUSTON — The race for Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner between Republican Jack Cagle and Democratic Civil Court Judge Lesley Briones remained close Wednesday morning. Cagle has served as county commissioner for Harris County Precinct 4 since 2011. He was last re-elected in 2018. Prior to serving as the commissioner, he served as an attorney and an elected judge.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstoniamag.com

The State of Texas: Results of the Midterm Elections

Find out who won in Harris County and Texas for this year’s midterm election. November 8 marked Election Day for the 2022 midterms in Texas, and Harris County voters showed up to cast their ballots. Voter turnout appeared to be down 100,000 at the close of early voting; however, thousands of Houstonians showed up to the polls on Election Day. What's the current status of the races? Let's go through it.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Volunteer guide: 18 ways to get involved in The Woodlands community in 2022-23

For those looking to help out in The Woodlands community, there are several local nonprofit groups and organizations that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. This list is noncomprehensive. Volunteer requirements:. APP: Application. OTN: Orientation. BC: Background check. AGE: Under age 18 allowed. Empower Children. 1. Angel Reach serves kinship...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KHOU

For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
TEXAS STATE

