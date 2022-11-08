Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Related
Pearland ISD parents file lawsuit against district claiming the school board lacks diversity
Two-thirds of the student population are people of color. Yet, their seven-member school board is entirely white.
Democrats Had Strong Showing in County Judge Contests Despite GOP Warchests
In a highly competitive midterm that saw record amounts of money spent nationally and in Texas, Republicans won the statewide races again, surprising few observers in the ruby-red state. But in several highly contentious races, Democrats defied the odds and overcame enormous sums of money funneled to Republican opponents to...
Who is Lesley Briones? Meet the new Democratic Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner
HOUSTON — For the first time since 2011, Harris County Precinct 4 will have a new commissioner representing them after Democrat challenger Lesley Briones defeated Republican incumbent Jack Cagle in the 2022 election. With Briones' election, there will now be a four-to-one Democratic majority on the Commissioners Court. "It's...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Fort Bend, Katy voters reject tax rate for teacher pay raises, added security to schools
Voters in Fort Bend ISD and Katy ISD rejected property tax rate increases on Tuesday. Both districts wanted to raise pay for teachers. Katy's tax increase would have bumped up salaries for teachers and staff by 4 percent this year. Fort Bend would have increased starting pay for teachers, created a bonus program and placed a police officer at every elementary campus.
kut.org
Austin ISD’s interim superintendent is leaving for a school district in Houston
Austin ISD's interim Superintendent Anthony Mays is leaving the district for a permanent position in the Houston area. The Alief ISD board of trustees has announced that Mays is the lone finalist to be the next superintendent of the district, which is located in Southwest Harris County. Alief Board President...
County judge race results: Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston and Walker counties
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — While the race for Harris County judge got a lot of attention, four Houston suburbs also held county judge elections. Three Republicans won by landslides and a Democrat held on to his seat in a close race with a GOP challenger. Fort Bend County...
Election results: Harris County Pct. 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle vs challenger Lesley Briones
HOUSTON — The race for Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner between Republican Jack Cagle and Democratic Civil Court Judge Lesley Briones remained close Wednesday morning. Cagle has served as county commissioner for Harris County Precinct 4 since 2011. He was last re-elected in 2018. Prior to serving as the commissioner, he served as an attorney and an elected judge.
Teachers in Katy and Fort Bend ISD may not see salary increase after tax proposition failed at polls
Katy ISD leaders admitted to parents that asking for a 4.7-cent tax rate was a big ask. Now, one of the districts faces what they estimate to be $47 million in cuts.
Harris County elections office receives extension to count mail-in ballots
Harris County was granted an extension to continue the mail-in ballot count past the statutory deadline. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Harris County 133rd Civil District Court granted a request to extend the mail-in ballot counting period for the county as mail-in ballots remained unprocessed. As of 10:48 a.m. on Nov....
Election results: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo vs challenger Alexandra Mealer
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Democratic incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo will serve another term as county judge for Texas' most populous county after Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer conceded the race Wednesday morning minutes after the final Election Day ballots were tallied. The results on Election Day were delayed...
houstoniamag.com
The State of Texas: Results of the Midterm Elections
Find out who won in Harris County and Texas for this year’s midterm election. November 8 marked Election Day for the 2022 midterms in Texas, and Harris County voters showed up to cast their ballots. Voter turnout appeared to be down 100,000 at the close of early voting; however, thousands of Houstonians showed up to the polls on Election Day. What's the current status of the races? Let's go through it.
cw39.com
Local race updates: Hidalgo narrowly beats Mealer in Harris County Judge race
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two very close local races for county judges both went towards the Democrats, including a tight race for Harris County Judge. Incumbent Lina Hidalgo held off a tough challenge from Alexandra del Moral Mealer to win a second term as Harris County Judge. Mealer sent a...
Volunteer guide: 18 ways to get involved in The Woodlands community in 2022-23
For those looking to help out in The Woodlands community, there are several local nonprofit groups and organizations that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. This list is noncomprehensive. Volunteer requirements:. APP: Application. OTN: Orientation. BC: Background check. AGE: Under age 18 allowed. Empower Children. 1. Angel Reach serves kinship...
UPDATE: 2 League City City Council winners determined; third race heads to runoff
With all Galveston County and nearly all Harris County voting centers reporting, two League City City Council race winners have been determined. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Tommy Cones has previous City Council experience, serving two separate stints on League City City Council totaling about nine years starting in 1999, he said.
Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle loses reelection
The Republican incumbent was defeated by a small margin with 100 percent of polling locations reporting Wednesday.
Click2Houston.com
Election results for Texas District Judge races in the Greater Houston area on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election is being held on November 8. You can find results for Texas District Judge races in the Greater Houston area on Tuesday night here. Scroll down to find additional results for statewide, congressional, and state legislative races as well as other contests in Harris and surrounding counties.
Deer Mistakes Sculpture For The Real Thing In The Woodlands, Texas
If you live in or around the Woodlands area, you might recognize these large signs that proudly display the name of the neighborhood. In front of them, there are a few bronze deer sculptures. According to the Houston Chronicle back in 2012 these deer statues were stolen from their corner...
UPDATE: Unofficial results show Katy ISD tax rate election opposition, all counties reporting
Katy ISD urged voters to retain the tax rate in the voter approval tax rate election on Nov. 8. Voters have spoken, and early results show more ballots in opposition of sustaining the tax rate. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Unofficial results from all three counties show most ballots were cast in...
The Angry Elephant Opening in Greater Houston
One location will open soon in Magnolia, and another is planned for Cypress.
For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
Comments / 0