Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Lady Mavericks edge Barbers Hill in epic regional volleyball quarterfinal
HOUSTON - While Tuesday’s Regional 5A Volleyball Quarterfinal delivered the kind of up and down momentum flow one might expect in an epic showdown between two area powers, the Manvel Lady Mavericks swung the final blow to earn their second straight trip to the regional tournament. The Lady Mavs...
starcouriernews.com
Crosby Cougars vs Longview in Round 1 Playoffs Friday
CROSBY – Cougar fans and the whole community are excited about the football team reaching the playoffs, with their first game this Friday evening at 7pm against the Longview Lobos at Lobo stadium, 3012 Airline Road, Longview, Texas. Longview’s record is 10- 0, and they are ranked #1 in...
kwhi.com
THREE BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETES HAVE SIGNING DAY
It was Signing Day on Wednesday afternoon for three Brenham High School athletes as they made their collegiate plans known. Brooke Bentke from the Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team will be attending Texas State University in San Marcos. Bentke is a senior and a four year starter for the Cubettes. This past Tuesday, she broke the school record for career kills as Brenham beat Georgetown in the Region Quarterfinals. The Cubettes face Manvel in the Region Semifinals on Friday at 7pm at the Merrell Center in Katy.
Click2Houston.com
PLAYOFF TIME IN TEXAS: Houston’s Class 6A outlook
The regular season is a wrap and now it’s win or go home. Dreams will be realized and memories will be made the next seven weeks as all roads lead to AT&T Stadium for the race to UIL State Football Championships. Here's a Class 6A public school playoff breakdown...
Alvin, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Alvin Sun Advertiser
AISD student athletes sign collegiate letters
A total of eight student athletes inked collegiate letters of intent during the early national signing day period on Nov. 9. These photos will also be in the weekend Alvin Sun print edition, which will be on news stands, Saturday morning. Photos by Stephen Collins.
Click2Houston.com
Astros’ Jeremy Peña to work a shift at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston this Monday
HOUSTON – Wondering what to do for lunch this Monday?. How about having your lunch served by Astros World Series MVP Jeremy Peña?. This Monday, the MVP will pick up a drive-thru shift at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston. The location is 7009 Gulf Freeway. Peña’s shift...
cw39.com
Meet Astros’ Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker Wednesday, Thursday at Houston-area Academy stores
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Academy Sports + Outdoors, José Altuve (second baseman), Alex Bregman (third baseman), Kyle Tucker (outfielder and Gold Glove Award Winner), and are hosting a meet and greet for excited Houston Astros fans who will get a chance to talk with the players TODAY. Academy Sports...
virtualbx.com
Terry High School & George Junior High School Renovations Phase 2 (GMP #3) – Lamar CISD (Subbid)
Work includes renovate and provide orchestra additions at the existing high school, approximately 2,975 SF, and junior high, approximately 2,246 SF, facilities, approximate total of 5,221 SF. The scope of work includes new orchestra additions, lighting replacement, lighting controls, the re-roof of the high school, athletic fields, site work, and paving; architectural; civil; landscape; structural; mechanical; electrical; plumbing; technology.
thevindicator.com
Jimmy belts Davis in J.P. 2 race
It was a big night for the Liberty County Republican Party as they dealt a massive blow to local Democrats. Coming into Tuesday night, Democrats held only one elected office in the county as 40-year incumbent Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Ronnie Davis sought an 11th term. However, local voters overwhelmingly supported Republican Jimmy Belt. Belt walked away with a big win, 700-438.
Click2Houston.com
Election results for Texas District Judge races in the Greater Houston area on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election is being held on November 8. You can find results for Texas District Judge races in the Greater Houston area on Tuesday night here. Scroll down to find additional results for statewide, congressional, and state legislative races as well as other contests in Harris and surrounding counties.
earnthenecklace.com
Lauren Freeman Leaving KPRC 2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Lauren Freeman has anchored the news for KPRC-TV for 16 years. She has been a joy to watch on the morning and evening broadcasts. However, she is stepping back from the broadcasting industry after 25 years. Lauren Freeman announced that she is leaving KPRC 2 Houston in November 2022. Now the city’s residents have many questions about her departure. They are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if she is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what Lauren Freeman said about leaving KPRC 2.
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Paul Hering
Paul Hering, 71, died 2nd November 2022 at his home in Alvin, Texas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marla, and his parents Sibyl and JC Hering. Paul is survived by his children, John (Adina) Hering and Jana (Erik) Norton; grandchildren, Brittany (Trey) Pouncy, Wade Hering, and Kaitlyn and Hunter Norton; great-grandchildren, Kyliee, Kenziee, Kelsiee, and Kennedy Pouncey; sister, Donna (Larry) Lawrence; and brother-in-law Sidney Hartsfield. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
Austin ISD interim superintendent named lone finalist for Houston-area district
The Alief Independent School District Board of Trustees said Wednesday it named interim Austin ISD Superintendent Anthony Mays as its lone finalist to serve as the district's next superintendent.
Deer Mistakes Sculpture For The Real Thing In The Woodlands, Texas
If you live in or around the Woodlands area, you might recognize these large signs that proudly display the name of the neighborhood. In front of them, there are a few bronze deer sculptures. According to the Houston Chronicle back in 2012 these deer statues were stolen from their corner...
spacecityweather.com
Winter is coming—no really, it is
The Houston area is seeing moderately drier and cooler air this morning, with lows in the mid-60s. We will continue a slight downward trend in temperatures until the arrival of a strong cold front on Friday that ushers in much colder air for the weekend, and beyond. It still looks as though inland parts of the area will drop down into the upper 30s by Sunday morning, so this should be our first real taste of what passes for winter-like weather in Houston, since March.
fox26houston.com
BakerRipley offering utility bill assistance
If you need help with your utility bill, there is help available in Houston. Desiree Davis, utility assistance director with BakerRipley, explains what kind of help is available and who qualifies.
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Miriam Charlotte Elkin
Miriam Charlotte Elkin passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Wednesday, October 19th. She was born in Millbrook, Alabama to Alton Kimbrough and Edna Lee (Cheves) Helton in 1932. She was preceded in death by her husband of 15 years Thomas Elkin of Alvin, Texas in 2015, her...
Click2Houston.com
Teacher at Houston ISD accused of grabbing 5-year-old girl’s hair, dragging her on concrete ground at elementary school
HOUSTON – A Houston Independent School District teacher has been charged after being accused of assaulting a 5-year-old girl on Nov. 3 at Katherine Smith Elementary, according to court records. Jenny Alicia Dominguez, 44, has been charged with injury to a child under 15 years old. The incident was...
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Lupe Rodriguez
Lupe Rodriguez, 80, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, in Alvin surrounded by her family. She was born in El Campo, Texas on January 15, 1942, to Dolores (Solis) and Ponciano Nieto. Lupe is survived by her three daughters Rosa Gonzales and her husband Bernardo, Cindy Sagredo and her...
