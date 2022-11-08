ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru, IL

25newsnow.com

‘Football fever’ hits Pekin ahead of home quarterfinal game

PEKIN (25 News Now) - City pride is high ahead of a massive football game this weekend at Pekin’s Memorial Stadium. The Pekin Dragons are 11-0 for the first time in school history under head coach Doug Nutter. They take on the Lake Zurich Bears this Saturday. Ahead of the game, downtown Pekin is decked out with signage supporting the team.
PEKIN, IL
1470 WMBD

Germantown Hills athletic complex still in flux following Election Day

GERMANTOWN HILLS, Ill. – Officials in the Germantown Hills School District say the election is technically not over for them. At issue: while voters overwhelmingly rejected a property tax increase for the school district by an almost two to one margin, a separate referendum on whether to issue seven million dollars in bonds to help build a long-planned-for athletic complex is almost 50-50, with the difference between yes and no being two dozen votes.
GERMANTOWN HILLS, IL
25newsnow.com

3 Pekin Police officers among those honored with award, appreciation

MOLINE (25 News Now) - 3 Pekin Police officers are being recognized for their efforts in saving the life of a 4-year-old boy who fell into a Pekin area lake in February. Officer Wesley Washburn received the First Responder Hero Award and officers Nick Appell and Caleb Boyer received Certificates of Appreciation from Black Hawk College after being nominated by community members for demonstrating a willingness to place their own lives at risk for others or have dedicated themselves to the service of others.
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

From record warmth to a winter chill, big pattern change is coming to Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — Peoria hit a high temperature of 77° Wednesday afternoon, breaking the previous record of 76° set back in 2020. With temperatures expected to return to the mid 70s on Thursday, we’ll have an opportunity to witness the fall of more record highs before a strong cold front moves through Central Illinois Thursday night.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Crash closes major East Peoria intersection

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - East Peoria Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Main and Washington in East Peoria after a three-vehicle crash. Police tell us there are injuries reported, but it is unclear how many are injured. One of the vehicles, has rolled over.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Missing University of Illinois student found dead

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — 18-year-old Deven Lane was found dead in Peoria Wednesday. The University of Illinois student was reported missing Monday, November 7th. He was last seen on Friday, November 4th, around 9:30 P.M. in the 4500 block of North Sterling Avenue. According to Peoria Police and Peoria...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Garbage truck loses control, crashes in Peoria Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A driver has been taken to the hospital after he lost control of his garbage truck and crashed in Peoria Thursday afternoon. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall, police and firefighters responded to a crash involving a garbage truck at the intersection of Florence and University at around 12 p.m. Thursday.
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Longtime Bottle Manufacturer In Streator Announces Layoffs

It won't be all that happy of a new year for workers at a Streator manufacturing plant. O-I (Owens Illinois) Glass Containers has announced intentions to lay off 161 workers starting January 1st. The bottle company alerted the state a few days ago about the business decision. According to Shaw Media, they plan to turn off one of their two glass furnaces.
STREATOR, IL
wglt.org

Voter turnout falls short of projections in McLean County

Voter turnout for the midterm election was lower than expected in McLean County. A higher percentage of voters in Normal and rural McLean County cast ballots than registered voters residing in Bloomington. The Bloomington Election Commission (BEC) said voter turnout was 52.4% according to the commission’s website. The last...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Two injured in Fulton County tractor trailer crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. – A Creve Coeur man got several tickets after an accident Thursday morning in Fulton County. Illinois State Police says the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 136 near Fulton County Highway 13. They say Douglas Deatrick, 39, was westbound in a tractor-trailer on 136...
FULTON COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Police investigating Central Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say one person was nearly hit by gunfire Wednesday night in Central Peoria. Officials say two ShotSpotter alerts indicating what they called “fully automatic gunfire” were reported starting just prior to 8:30 — one on Hanssler Place, another nearby on West Wilcox.
PEORIA, IL
videtteonline.com

Democrats celebrate election results at McLean County Democrats watch party

Local Democratic candidates and voters celebrated as votes from Illinois’ General Election were tallied late Tuesday night. The McLean County Democrats watch party took place at the Holiday Inn in Normal, as several democratic candidates, both local and national, won tightly-contested races. Sharon Chung arrived shortly after the announcement...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
aroundptown.com

Prophetstown Has New Airbnb

The next time you have guests coming to Prophetstown for a visit and don’t have enough room for them stay you now have a new option. Edwin Corona recently opened an Airbnb on W. 5th St. in town that features two bedrooms with three beds and can accommodate six people. “We made it a very nice space sufficient for anyone”, said Corona.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
KCRG.com

Six people charged with video gaming machine thefts in Illinois

LEE COUNTY, Illinois (KCRG) - On August 12th, 2022 the Illinois Attorney General’s Office convened a grand jury in Lee County which handed down 99 indictments against 6 individuals in connection to a slew of burglaries of video gaming machines across the state. A task force was created by...
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Veterans can get lifetime passes to recreation sites

The Biden-Harris administration has announced that starting on Veterans Day (Nov. 11), veterans of the U.S. Armed Services and Gold Star Families can obtain a free lifetime pass to thousands of federal recreation sites spread out across more than 400 million acres of public lands, including national parks, wildlife refuges, and forests.
OTTAWA, IL

