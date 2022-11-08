Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
‘Football fever’ hits Pekin ahead of home quarterfinal game
PEKIN (25 News Now) - City pride is high ahead of a massive football game this weekend at Pekin’s Memorial Stadium. The Pekin Dragons are 11-0 for the first time in school history under head coach Doug Nutter. They take on the Lake Zurich Bears this Saturday. Ahead of the game, downtown Pekin is decked out with signage supporting the team.
1470 WMBD
Germantown Hills athletic complex still in flux following Election Day
GERMANTOWN HILLS, Ill. – Officials in the Germantown Hills School District say the election is technically not over for them. At issue: while voters overwhelmingly rejected a property tax increase for the school district by an almost two to one margin, a separate referendum on whether to issue seven million dollars in bonds to help build a long-planned-for athletic complex is almost 50-50, with the difference between yes and no being two dozen votes.
25newsnow.com
3 Pekin Police officers among those honored with award, appreciation
MOLINE (25 News Now) - 3 Pekin Police officers are being recognized for their efforts in saving the life of a 4-year-old boy who fell into a Pekin area lake in February. Officer Wesley Washburn received the First Responder Hero Award and officers Nick Appell and Caleb Boyer received Certificates of Appreciation from Black Hawk College after being nominated by community members for demonstrating a willingness to place their own lives at risk for others or have dedicated themselves to the service of others.
Central Illinois Proud
From record warmth to a winter chill, big pattern change is coming to Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — Peoria hit a high temperature of 77° Wednesday afternoon, breaking the previous record of 76° set back in 2020. With temperatures expected to return to the mid 70s on Thursday, we’ll have an opportunity to witness the fall of more record highs before a strong cold front moves through Central Illinois Thursday night.
25newsnow.com
Crash closes major East Peoria intersection
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - East Peoria Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Main and Washington in East Peoria after a three-vehicle crash. Police tell us there are injuries reported, but it is unclear how many are injured. One of the vehicles, has rolled over.
Central Illinois Proud
Missing University of Illinois student found dead
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — 18-year-old Deven Lane was found dead in Peoria Wednesday. The University of Illinois student was reported missing Monday, November 7th. He was last seen on Friday, November 4th, around 9:30 P.M. in the 4500 block of North Sterling Avenue. According to Peoria Police and Peoria...
Central Illinois Proud
Garbage truck loses control, crashes in Peoria Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A driver has been taken to the hospital after he lost control of his garbage truck and crashed in Peoria Thursday afternoon. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall, police and firefighters responded to a crash involving a garbage truck at the intersection of Florence and University at around 12 p.m. Thursday.
Caterpillar fined $145K after worker's fatal fall into molten ore at Mapleton, Illinois facility
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Wednesday proposed fines of $145,027 against Caterpillar Inc. for not installing a guardrail or travel restraint at a foundry outside Peoria
starvedrock.media
Longtime Bottle Manufacturer In Streator Announces Layoffs
It won't be all that happy of a new year for workers at a Streator manufacturing plant. O-I (Owens Illinois) Glass Containers has announced intentions to lay off 161 workers starting January 1st. The bottle company alerted the state a few days ago about the business decision. According to Shaw Media, they plan to turn off one of their two glass furnaces.
wglt.org
Voter turnout falls short of projections in McLean County
Voter turnout for the midterm election was lower than expected in McLean County. A higher percentage of voters in Normal and rural McLean County cast ballots than registered voters residing in Bloomington. The Bloomington Election Commission (BEC) said voter turnout was 52.4% according to the commission’s website. The last...
1470 WMBD
Two injured in Fulton County tractor trailer crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. – A Creve Coeur man got several tickets after an accident Thursday morning in Fulton County. Illinois State Police says the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 136 near Fulton County Highway 13. They say Douglas Deatrick, 39, was westbound in a tractor-trailer on 136...
1470 WMBD
Police investigating Central Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say one person was nearly hit by gunfire Wednesday night in Central Peoria. Officials say two ShotSpotter alerts indicating what they called “fully automatic gunfire” were reported starting just prior to 8:30 — one on Hanssler Place, another nearby on West Wilcox.
videtteonline.com
Democrats celebrate election results at McLean County Democrats watch party
Local Democratic candidates and voters celebrated as votes from Illinois’ General Election were tallied late Tuesday night. The McLean County Democrats watch party took place at the Holiday Inn in Normal, as several democratic candidates, both local and national, won tightly-contested races. Sharon Chung arrived shortly after the announcement...
wglt.org
Bloomington's Fort Jesse Road water pump, generator project could cost more than $1.5M
The Bloomington City Council will hear Monday about the city's annual comprehensive financial report, and its related audit. Also at the meeting, the council is expected to vote on a water pump station generator project topping $1.5 million, and a $200,000 plan to improve the Bloomington Police Department’s ventilation system.
aroundptown.com
Prophetstown Has New Airbnb
The next time you have guests coming to Prophetstown for a visit and don’t have enough room for them stay you now have a new option. Edwin Corona recently opened an Airbnb on W. 5th St. in town that features two bedrooms with three beds and can accommodate six people. “We made it a very nice space sufficient for anyone”, said Corona.
KCRG.com
Six people charged with video gaming machine thefts in Illinois
LEE COUNTY, Illinois (KCRG) - On August 12th, 2022 the Illinois Attorney General’s Office convened a grand jury in Lee County which handed down 99 indictments against 6 individuals in connection to a slew of burglaries of video gaming machines across the state. A task force was created by...
nrgmediadixon.com
What Does the Future Hold for Demmer After He Leaves Office in January
For the past 10-years, Tom Demmer has been the State Representative from Dixon in Springfield, but that is coming to an end. Demmer came up short in his bid to unseat current State Treasurer Michael Frerichs. Demmer stated he has not thought about what the future may hold for him....
ourquadcities.com
Veterans can get lifetime passes to recreation sites
The Biden-Harris administration has announced that starting on Veterans Day (Nov. 11), veterans of the U.S. Armed Services and Gold Star Families can obtain a free lifetime pass to thousands of federal recreation sites spread out across more than 400 million acres of public lands, including national parks, wildlife refuges, and forests.
25newsnow.com
Family of Peoria homicide victim believes bullets weren’t meant for him
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Merian Smith was a football player just weeks away from turning 16, but his life was cut short after he was shot and killed in Peoria. Smith has become the city’s 23rd homicide victim this year, and his family believes the bullets were not meant for him.
