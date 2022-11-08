There may not be a bigger game in the Big 12 for the remainder of the regular season than the all-Texas matchup between the Longhorns and TCU on Saturday. The Horned Frogs are the last undefeated team in the conference and one of only four such teams in the Power 5 (the other three being Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan). If Sonny Dykes can get his team past Steve Sarkisian and Texas, it would be TCU's fifth ranked win of the season, tied for most in the country with Tennessee.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO