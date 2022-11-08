Read full article on original website
yr.media
As Students, We’re All Scared
A few weeks ago, rumors of a potential school shooting spread at my high school. This came days after the shooting at BayTech Charter School in Oakland. I’d already been trying to process the tragedy there when I heard the rumors that someone was bringing a gun to campus the next day. I spent that night wondering if I should go to school.
As students return to in-person learning, expulsions rising in East San Jose schools
EXPULSIONS ARE ON the rise in one of San Jose’s largest school districts, another symptom of post-pandemic education. The East Side Union High School District had an uptick in expulsions last school year. As schools contend with the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on student behavior, the district is ensuring students who face expulsion have clear paths to reentry, officials said at a recent board meeting.
marinmommies.com
Holiday Craft Fairs in Marin and the Bay Area
Craft and art fairs abound at this time of year, allowing you to find great unique and often handmade holiday gifts. Here's our guide to holiday craft and art fairs in the Bay Area this holiday season. Many fairs also offer live music and performances, food and drink, and activities for the kiddos, so make a day of it!
Paradise Post
Jonathan Kuminga hosts high schoolers for new ‘Black Panther’ screening at Grand Lake Theater
OAKLAND – Warriors second-year wing Jonathan Kuminga called it a “blessing” to host 600 Bay Area high school students Thursday afternoon at the Grand Lake Theatre in Oakland for a private screening of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”. Kuminga, who drove over the Bay Bridge after the...
palyvoice.com
Boichik Bagels arrives at Town and Country
With everything from Eggything to Pumpernickel Raisin Swirl bagels on the menu, Boichik Bagels is now open for students in Town and country anytime from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. to satisfy any sudden carbohydrate cravings. The original Berkeley location made New York Times headlines in an article about the...
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley ranked No. 1 public university in world
UC Berkeley ranked fourth in the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report Best Global Universities rankings, claiming its spot as the No. 1 public university in the world. The ranking encompasses 2,000 universities across 95 different countries with the goal of helping prospective college students compare institutions they may want to attend outside of their own country, according to the U.S. News website. The website notes that they also hope to help schools find others with which they may want to collaborate.
KQED
A Wedding Behind the Walls of San Quentin
Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast. On this week's show, we're sharing an episode of the KALW podcast Uncuffed, which is made by inmate journalists at Solano State Prison and San Quentin State Prison. A prison might not be the first...
calmatters.network
Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Rink returning to City Center
Alamo resident and famed figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi is set to join city and venue officials at City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon this week for the opening of the outdoor seasonal ice rink bearing her name at the shopping center. Yamaguchi will be joined by Mayor Dave Hudson...
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Pleasanton, CA
Are you planning a trip to the bay area of California? If so, don’t miss visiting the beautiful city of Pleasanton. It is known for beautiful weather, trendy boutiques, a variety of recreational activities, parks, and more. Take in the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park. It has hiking and cycling...
Things To Do This Weekend November 11-12
Here are some fun events to attend this weekend in the Bay!
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Sunnyvale, CA
The first thing you will notice on the list of the 15 best restaurants in Sunnyvale is the diversity of the cuisine available. If you are a cultural foodie, you will have a wonderful time sampling the best restaurants in Jefferson. From Turkish BBQ at Mangal, where you can also...
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly 50,000 UC employees plan to strike on Monday
SAN FRANCISCO - About 48,000 workers at all 10 University of California schools may go on strike starting Monday. That includes thousands of employees at UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco in the Bay Area. The UC system has been bargaining with the United Auto Workers union for months, but...
Environmental review of Meta's huge Willow Village project heads to Menlo Park council
A major mixed-use project proposed by Meta could advance this month, as Menlo Park City Council members consider the environmental review of the massive, mixed-use Willow Village project. The Menlo Park Planning Commission reviewed the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) last month, recommending eight conditions in order for it to win...
travelawaits.com
Why You’ll Love This Beautiful Town On The Bay For A December Holiday Getaway
It’s back! The City of Sausalito’s month-long Holiday by the Bay is returning for its second season this December. Highlights include a lighted boat parade, fireworks, a 5K run, local artists’ open studios, and a gingerbread house tour. Visitors will also enjoy Sausalito’s shopping, dining, live music, and more, all with the beautiful waterfront as a backdrop.
Musk ends work from home for remaining Twitter employees
With all the shakeups at Twitter in recent days, employees are likely a bit on edge. Now, Twitter’s new CEO Elon Musk has ordered all employees back to the office full-time.
The Almanac Online
Revamped former President Hotel in Palo Alto to offer rooftop bar and cafe
A rendering of the President's Terrace rooftop bar planned at the Graduate Palo Alto hotel set to open in December. Courtesy Graduate Palo Alto. Graduate Palo Alto, the luxury hotel resulting from the controversial renovation of Palo Alto's historic President Hotel (formerly apartments), is set to open a cafe and a rooftop bar next month.
hoodline.com
The 8 best spots for Indian pizza around the Bay Area
There's just something so Bay Area about Indian pizza, and the local trend has exploded in recent years. You can now get fresh Indian-style pizza in dozens of spots around the Bay, from rapidly-expanding franchises to hole-in-the-wall family-run restaurants. There's something for everyone at these eateries, where spice lovers can get pizzas topped with curries and other Indian favorites, while any spice-averse members of a group can stick with plain cheese. Hoodline has rounded up a smorgasbord of local eateries and chains serving up this modern classic. Many of the newer spots specialize in pizza alone and offer an impressive selection, while some of the longer-running eateries are Indian restaurants with (pizza) benefits.
Is SF’s most stunning private library inside this $3.3M Forest Hill Tudor?
A down-to-the-studs renovation kept the home's historic charm.
NBC Bay Area
Christmas Trees to See Price Hike This Holiday Season
Many Christmas tree lots across the Bay Area are starting to set up and waiting for the trees to start rolling in. But at least one popular local lot has made the tough decision not to open for business. For the first time in 20 plus years, Larry’s Produce in...
Twitter workers' return could make big difference for downtown SF businesses, expert says
Whether Twitter workers come back to the office or not, the downtown foot traffic could make a big difference for local businesses, as San Francisco has seen the slowest rate of return and economic recovery than "almost anywhere else in the U.S."
