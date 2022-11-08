Read full article on original website
Fort Morgan American Legion Post 19 brings services to veterans
The Fort Morgan American Legion Post 19 has been a staple of Morgan County for many years. Jess Araujo has been with the American Legion since 1992 and serves as Commander, Finance Officer, and Bingo Manager for the Post. “This is my seventh year as Commander. I have been with...
Class 2A state volleyball St. Mary’s vs. Wiggins
The St. Mary's girls volleyball team would fall to Wiggins on Thursday afternoon three games to none. The post Class 2A state volleyball St. Mary’s vs. Wiggins appeared first on KRDO.
Northern Colorado volleyball defeats Weber State in five sets on senior night
UNC (17-8, 11-3 Big Sky) defeated the Wildcats (16-9, 10-4 Big Sky) in five sets, breaking the tie for first place in the conference (25-11, 25-17, 23-25, 18-25, 21-19). Additionally, it was a rematch of the last three league tournament title contests and extended the Bears’ win streak to nine.
Game grades: Northern Colorado finds success in all three phases, closes
The University of Northern Colorado (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky) defeated Northern Arizona (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky), 21-20, on Saturday for its senior day matchup. Even with the score and some mistakes, UNC put on its best overall performance all season. Players in all three phases made big plays and responded when it mattered most.
What the Bears said after Northern Colorado’s senior day win over Weber State
The University of Northern Colorado (17-8, 11-3 Big Sky) beat Weber State (16-9, 10-4 Big Sky) in five sets on Saturday. It was the second senior day victory for the athletic department. UNC honored graduate student Kailey Jo Ince (Heston, Kansas), alongside seniors Makenzie Harris (Eaton, Colorado), Rachel Hickman (Lawrence,...
UNC women’s hoops defeats Denver, 77-68, in first road contest
UNC (2-0) defeated Denver (0-2), 77-68, in its first road contest of the year, thanks to clutch shooting under the bucket and from the free throw line. The Bears and Pioneers traded points for most of the first quarter, with DU taking a 13-12 lead at the 1:56 mark. Juniors...
‘A fabulous win’: UNC football beats NAU, 21-20, after 2-point conversion
Senior tight end Max Pierce wiped tears from his eyes after the University of Northern Colorado’s (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky) win over Northern Arizona (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky) on Saturday. The Bears trailed the Lumberjacks by one touchdown with less than a minute to go. Pierce dropped a potential...
UNC basketball coach Steve Smiley signs 5-year contract extension
University of Northern Colorado Board of Trustees approved on Friday a five-year contract extension for men’s basketball coach Steve Smiley. Smiley’s contract, pending any future changes, will run through April 30, 2027. UNC will notify Smiley on or before March 1, 2027, if it plans to enter negotiations for a new contract or renewal.
What the Bears said after Northern Colorado win over Northern Arizona
The University of Northern Colorado (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky) beat Northern Arizona (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky), 21-20, on senior day. It was the team’s most balanced performance of the season, with players in all three phases recording significant plays en route to the victory. Here is what UNC coach...
