Riverside County, CA

Related
HeySoCal

Former prosecutor declares victory in assembly district race

Republican Bill Essayli declared victory Thursday in the election to represent constituents of a newly reconfigured Assembly district in western Riverside County. The latest election returns released by the Office of the Registrar of Voters showed Essayli expanding his lead over Democrat Fauzia Rizvi for the 63rd Assembly District seat, where Essayli is ahead 36,038 votes to Rizvi’s 24,958 votes.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
menifee247.com

Much of County's election results are yet to be counted

Only partial local election results were released Tuesday night by the Riverside County Registrar’s Office, which announced that the next update won’t be until Wednesday night. “Election Night vote counting is complete, but results are not final,” the message reads on voteinfo.net. “Approximately 325,000 Vote-by-Mail and 10,000 Provisional...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

The election’s not over, but ….

As ballots continue to be counted today (Wednesday), most of the candidates for West Orange County offices who had a lead on Tuesday night appear to be building on their advantage. Additionally, California races for the House of Representatives are being closely watched nationally because they are considered likely to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Local Democratic Candidates React to Election Results

Positive energy and sighs of relief. That’s what local Democratic candidates are feeling the day after the election as the results continue to trickle in. “We’re right on track, right where we want to be, and we expect to win this race,” Democratic State Assembly 47th District Candidate, Christy Holstege, shared.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fontana Herald News

ELECTION: Acquanetta Warren is reelected as Fontana mayor

Acquanetta Warren has been reelected as mayor of Fontana, according to final unofficial election results provided by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters on Nov. 9. As of 10 a.m., with all 101 precincts reporting, Warren had 6,775 votes, representing 47.45 percent of the total in the three-way race.
FONTANA, CA
z1077fm.com

Preliminary Election Results for November 8, 2022

These are the preliminary results for the Federal, State, County, and City elections that impact residents of the Morongo Basin. These are not the final results, owing to the continued counting of provisional, absentee, and mail-in ballots. Z107.7 will continue to update this story as ballots continue to be counted. Projected winners are in italics.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

LIVE UPDATES: Election Results and Reactions

CLICK HERE TO SEE LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS Wednesday 3:00 PM Dr. Raul Ruiz has won reelection in the 25th Congressional District, the Associated Press announced. We continue to watch the other major races, including the 41st Congressional District race between Will Rolins and Ken Calvert. We're also watching the race for 36th State Assembly (Garcia-Weeks) The post LIVE UPDATES: Election Results and Reactions appeared first on KESQ.
HeySoCal

LA, Riverside county measure votes are in

Yes – 255,056 68.50%. A ballot measure that would give the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause was being strongly supported by voters Tuesday evening. Early returns showed Measure A with the support of more than 71%...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
irvineweekly.com

How The 2022 Midterm Election Is Playing Out In Irvine

As the nation awaits the results of the 2022 Midterm Elections and tallies trickle in, voters in Irvine are starting to get a clearer picture of how candidates fared during election night. On Wednesday, November 9, the OC Registrar of Voters estimated that 33.6% of ballots had been counted with...
IRVINE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Early Voting Reaction Ahead Of Election Day

Many voters will be rushing to the polls to cast their ballots. Early voting closes the evening of November 7, but some neighbors said they made sure to beat the rush this year. “So I’ve done this three times, three elections. And it’s always a little slower on the first...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
citynewsgroup.com

MVUSD Superintendent Recognized as Outstanding Superintendent by CSUSB

The California State University San Bernardino’s College of Education announced Superintendent Dr. Martinrex Kedziora as a recipient of the Outstanding Superintendent Recognition Award of Riverside County at its 2022 Educational Leadership Summit. He was selected for his service and dedication to excellence in education while serving as Superintendent of Moreno Valley Unified School District.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

