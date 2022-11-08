Read full article on original website
Former prosecutor declares victory in assembly district race
Republican Bill Essayli declared victory Thursday in the election to represent constituents of a newly reconfigured Assembly district in western Riverside County. The latest election returns released by the Office of the Registrar of Voters showed Essayli expanding his lead over Democrat Fauzia Rizvi for the 63rd Assembly District seat, where Essayli is ahead 36,038 votes to Rizvi’s 24,958 votes.
menifee247.com
Much of County's election results are yet to be counted
Only partial local election results were released Tuesday night by the Riverside County Registrar’s Office, which announced that the next update won’t be until Wednesday night. “Election Night vote counting is complete, but results are not final,” the message reads on voteinfo.net. “Approximately 325,000 Vote-by-Mail and 10,000 Provisional...
Latest Election Night Results on the High-Stakes OC Supervisor Races
Election night results were neck-and-neck in the key race for a controlling majority on the powerful Orange County Board of Supervisors. Results as of 11:30 p.m. showed Democrat Katrina Foley’s lead narrowing to just 51% against Republican Pat Bates’ 49% in the critical 5th District race that will determine which party has a majority.
orangecountytribune.com
The election’s not over, but ….
As ballots continue to be counted today (Wednesday), most of the candidates for West Orange County offices who had a lead on Tuesday night appear to be building on their advantage. Additionally, California races for the House of Representatives are being closely watched nationally because they are considered likely to...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Local Democratic Candidates React to Election Results
Positive energy and sighs of relief. That’s what local Democratic candidates are feeling the day after the election as the results continue to trickle in. “We’re right on track, right where we want to be, and we expect to win this race,” Democratic State Assembly 47th District Candidate, Christy Holstege, shared.
Fontana Herald News
ELECTION: Acquanetta Warren is reelected as Fontana mayor
Acquanetta Warren has been reelected as mayor of Fontana, according to final unofficial election results provided by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters on Nov. 9. As of 10 a.m., with all 101 precincts reporting, Warren had 6,775 votes, representing 47.45 percent of the total in the three-way race.
thepalmspringspost.com
Holstege appears headed to easy victory against Wallis in State Assembly race
Democrat Christy Holstege, a current member of the Palm Springs City Council and the city’s first female mayor, is well ahead of Republican challenger Greg Wallis for the California State Assembly’s 47th District seat. By the numbers: As precinct ballot counting concluded early Wednesday morning and the wait...
z1077fm.com
Preliminary Election Results for November 8, 2022
These are the preliminary results for the Federal, State, County, and City elections that impact residents of the Morongo Basin. These are not the final results, owing to the continued counting of provisional, absentee, and mail-in ballots. Z107.7 will continue to update this story as ballots continue to be counted. Projected winners are in italics.
Jeff Hewitt trails Yxstian Gutierrez for Riverside County Supervisor
Riverside County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt was trailing Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez Wednesday in the race for the Fifth Supervisorial District — the only seat in contention on the Board of Supervisors. In the June primary, the two candidates were separated by a fraction of a percent after Beaumont...
LIVE UPDATES: Election Results and Reactions
CLICK HERE TO SEE LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS Wednesday 3:00 PM Dr. Raul Ruiz has won reelection in the 25th Congressional District, the Associated Press announced. We continue to watch the other major races, including the 41st Congressional District race between Will Rolins and Ken Calvert. We're also watching the race for 36th State Assembly (Garcia-Weeks) The post LIVE UPDATES: Election Results and Reactions appeared first on KESQ.
Live Election Updates: 2022 Midterm Election Results
Keep an eye on this page for updates on the 2022 midterm election results for vital races impacting our Santa Clarita Valley. Note: Numbers are being reported as results are being counted/finalized and are subject to change. Races with no challengers are not being reported on. All results are taken from the California Department of ...
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Why results won’t come for several more days
With Election Day in the rearview, it’s still unclear who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles. Both Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are currently embroiled in a race that is just too close to call, but votes are still being collected and counted. But the latest vote totals won’t be made public for […]
Long Beach election results: Rex Richardson takes lead in mayoral race
Early voting returns show Councilmember Rex Richardson with a 6.8 percentage-point lead in the Long Beach mayoral race over Councilmember Suzie Price. The post Long Beach election results: Rex Richardson takes lead in mayoral race appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LA, Riverside county measure votes are in
Yes – 255,056 68.50%. A ballot measure that would give the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause was being strongly supported by voters Tuesday evening. Early returns showed Measure A with the support of more than 71%...
irvineweekly.com
How The 2022 Midterm Election Is Playing Out In Irvine
As the nation awaits the results of the 2022 Midterm Elections and tallies trickle in, voters in Irvine are starting to get a clearer picture of how candidates fared during election night. On Wednesday, November 9, the OC Registrar of Voters estimated that 33.6% of ballots had been counted with...
Orange County’s Congressional Races: Election Night Results
The election results are starting to pour in as voters start to pick which candidates they want to send to Washington D.C. to represent them at the Federal level. Here are the tallies for Orange County’s congressional races so far:. 47th District. Democratic Rep. Katie Porter started election night...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Early Voting Reaction Ahead Of Election Day
Many voters will be rushing to the polls to cast their ballots. Early voting closes the evening of November 7, but some neighbors said they made sure to beat the rush this year. “So I’ve done this three times, three elections. And it’s always a little slower on the first...
Orange County could get swept up in national political wave
There’s at least one thing the heads of the Democratic and Republican parties in Orange County can agree on about Tuesday’s election — they’re hoping the rain doesn’t depress turnout. “We’re hoping the rain storm doesn’t depress the voter storm,” Orange County Republican Party Chairman...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Recent High School Graduate Challenges PSUSD Board Incumbent to Represent DHS
(CNS) – Palm Springs Unified School District Board of Trustees member John Gerardi is facing a challenge in Tuesday’s election from recent high school graduate Kaden Cross in his bid to continue representing the Desert Hot Springs area. As PSUSD board president and Area 5 Trustee, Gerardi is...
citynewsgroup.com
MVUSD Superintendent Recognized as Outstanding Superintendent by CSUSB
The California State University San Bernardino’s College of Education announced Superintendent Dr. Martinrex Kedziora as a recipient of the Outstanding Superintendent Recognition Award of Riverside County at its 2022 Educational Leadership Summit. He was selected for his service and dedication to excellence in education while serving as Superintendent of Moreno Valley Unified School District.
