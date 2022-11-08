Read full article on original website
Spirit Lake High School Brings “Suessical the Musical” to Sami Center
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — It’s the weekend when high schools perform their fall plays and musicals between athletic seasons. In Spirit Lake, Senior Maggie McKimm says “Suessical the Musical” is on stage at the Sami Center tonight and tomorrow afternoon. McKimm tells KICD News the...
Iowa Great Lakes Lutheran School Preparing For Annual Auction
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Iowa Great Lakes Lutheran School in Spencer is making final preparation for its annual auction that acts as a big fundraiser. Principal Sarah Popp tells KICD News Saturday’s auction will begin with dinner and then work its way into the auction that has some big items up to for bids.
Terry Teege, 67, of Milford
A Celebration of Life for 67-year-old Terry Teege of Milford will be Sunday, November 13th, from 1-3 p.m. in the Queens Room at Village West in Okoboji. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford is in charge of the arrangements.
Spencer Main Street Receives Main Street Iowa Challenge Grant
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Out of 32 applicants, 10 were awarded a Main Street Iowa Challenge Grant this year, and one of those recipients was Spencer Main Street. The grant is given out yearly, and this year makes two in a row for Spencer Main Street. Director Nancy Naeve shared the plan investor 1103 Industries has for the Union Block building with the $100,000 they were awarded.
Clay County Tourism Reveals New Logo as Part of Re-Branding
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County Tourism has revealed its new logo as part of its rebranding that was announced earlier this year. Jason Vulk with F8 Creative walked the City Council through the process of creating the logo saying the idea was to make it simple while also attempting to capture the entire county.
Larry Bendixen, 84, of Mallard
A Celebration of Life for 84-year-old Larry Bendixen of Mallard will be Sunday, November 13th, from 4-6 p.m. at Pizza Ranch in Emmetsburg. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Marcia Stephas, 83, of Ruthven and formerly of Royal
Services for 83-year-old Marcia Stephas of Ruthven and formerly of Royal will be Monday, November 14th at 11 AM at the United Methodist Church in Royal. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the services. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home of Ruthven is in charge of arrangements.
Joan Bogaard, 95, of Sanborn
Services for 95-year-old Joan Bogaard of Sanborn will be Saturday, November 12th at 1 PM at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Sanborn. There are no formal visitation hours scheduled. Sanborn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Marilyn Nelson, 86, of West Bend Formerly of Rolfe
Memorial services for 86-year-old Marilyn Nelson of West Bend, formerly of Rolfe, will be Monday, November 14th, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in West Bend with burial at Clinton-Garfield Cemetery near Rolfe. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Powers Funeral Home in...
City of Estherville Temporarily Closes Tree Dump Following Recent Fires
Estherville, IA (KICD)– The City of Estherville is working to fix a series of problems surround some recent fires at the community’s tree dump. City Code Enforcement Officer Greg Van Langen told the Council he has noticed a huge amount of traffic to the site dumping leaves, even though it’s not officially allowed by the city.
O’Brien Pair Arrested For Unauthorized Credit Card Use
Paulina, IA (KICD) — A man and woman from O’Brien County are facing theft charges following an investigation into the report of a stolen credit card. The report came from a Ruthven man who told the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office that his credit card had been stolen out of his truck. Five purchases at the Casey’s and Dollar General Store in Paulina he said he did not authorize were on a bank statement he showed authorities.
Department Heads Give Monthy Council Reports
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council heard updates with department heads on Monday during the regular meeting. Fire Chief John Conyn reported his crew responded to more than 70 calls for service in October. Outside of emergencies, Spencer Fire Rescue puts its focus on fire prevention. In other...
Former Lake Park Church Destroyed by Fire
The former Methodist church building in Lake Park has been destroyed after going up in flames early Wednesday morning. Fire Chief Brandon Ehret says the old wooden structure in the northwest corner of town was already engulfed by fire when his crew arrived on scene around midnight. Ehret says the...
Clay County Votes to Keep Travis Johnson as County Attorney
Spencer, IA (KICD)– One of the very few local races was for Clay County Attorney, where Travis Johnson has been returned to office by the voters. Democrat Johnson was appointed to the position two years ago and won his first election with 57 percent of the vote. Johnson tells...
Wills and Jones Retain Seats in Iowa House
John Wills from Spirit Lake has won his 5th election to the statehouse, this time in district number 10 all of Dickinson and Palo Alto Counties, Northern Clay County, and Southwest Kossuth County. Wills received Ten thousand six votes, or about 76 percent. Independent candidate Dan Wahl – also from...
Clay County Voter Turnout Similar to That of 2018 General Election
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Voters in Clay County made sure their individual voices were heard by going to the polls on Tuesday. Clay County Auditor Ann Baschke says these numbers are similar to that of the 2018 General Election when many of the same offices were up for grabs. Based...
Suspicious Vehicle Report Results in Weapons Charge
Curlew, IA (KICD)– An Oregon woman is facing a weapons charge after police in Palo Alto County investigated a suspicious vehicle report last week. The Communications Center received several complaints of a suspicious vehicle traveling through the count last Tuesday with deputies with the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office locating it early the next morning in Curlew.
Voters in Two Local Counties Approve Tax Referendums For EMS
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– Voters in two local counties voted in favor of tax referendums that in the end will benefit local Emergency Medical Services. A new state law that brought the measure to ballots in Osceola and Pocahontas Counties allows boards of supervisors to put a local tax question on the ballot that then helps fund EMS county-wide similar to that of fire and police services.
