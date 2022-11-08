Read full article on original website
Department Heads Give Monthy Council Reports
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council heard updates with department heads on Monday during the regular meeting. Fire Chief John Conyn reported his crew responded to more than 70 calls for service in October. Outside of emergencies, Spencer Fire Rescue puts its focus on fire prevention. In other...
Voters in Two Local Counties Approve Tax Referendums For EMS
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– Voters in two local counties voted in favor of tax referendums that in the end will benefit local Emergency Medical Services. A new state law that brought the measure to ballots in Osceola and Pocahontas Counties allows boards of supervisors to put a local tax question on the ballot that then helps fund EMS county-wide similar to that of fire and police services.
Clay County Voter Turnout Similar to That of 2018 General Election
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Voters in Clay County made sure their individual voices were heard by going to the polls on Tuesday. Clay County Auditor Ann Baschke says these numbers are similar to that of the 2018 General Election when many of the same offices were up for grabs. Based...
Ash Tree Removal Beginning Next Week in Part of Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board got an update on Tuesday on the process of removing ash trees from portions of the community after the Emerald Ash Borer was discovered in town earlier this year. Parks and Recreation Director Bob Fullhart says trees begin to be taken out...
Clay County Votes to Keep Travis Johnson as County Attorney
Spencer, IA (KICD)– One of the very few local races was for Clay County Attorney, where Travis Johnson has been returned to office by the voters. Democrat Johnson was appointed to the position two years ago and won his first election with 57 percent of the vote. Johnson tells...
Iowa Great Lakes Lutheran School Preparing For Annual Auction
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Iowa Great Lakes Lutheran School in Spencer is making final preparation for its annual auction that acts as a big fundraiser. Principal Sarah Popp tells KICD News Saturday’s auction will begin with dinner and then work its way into the auction that has some big items up to for bids.
Wills and Jones Retain Seats in Iowa House
John Wills from Spirit Lake has won his 5th election to the statehouse, this time in district number 10 all of Dickinson and Palo Alto Counties, Northern Clay County, and Southwest Kossuth County. Wills received Ten thousand six votes, or about 76 percent. Independent candidate Dan Wahl – also from...
General Election Results Pertaining to Area Counties
There were just a few general election contested races that involved area counties. On the state level...For the Iowa House in the newly-drawn District 6, which includes much of Buena Vista and Clay Counties, Republican Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids easily defeated Democrat James Eliason of Storm Lake, 73-percent to 26-percent.
O’Brien Pair Arrested For Unauthorized Credit Card Use
Paulina, IA (KICD) — A man and woman from O’Brien County are facing theft charges following an investigation into the report of a stolen credit card. The report came from a Ruthven man who told the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office that his credit card had been stolen out of his truck. Five purchases at the Casey’s and Dollar General Store in Paulina he said he did not authorize were on a bank statement he showed authorities.
Terry Teege, 67, of Milford
A Celebration of Life for 67-year-old Terry Teege of Milford will be Sunday, November 13th, from 1-3 p.m. in the Queens Room at Village West in Okoboji. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford is in charge of the arrangements.
Day care deserts cause crisis in N'West Iowa
SIOUX CENTER—When Rock Valley resident Carrie Vande Kamp couldn’t find adequate child care for her two young children, she took an unprecedented step — she opened her own day care. Vande Kamp and her husband, who are both 29, have two young children, 3-year-old Adeline and 1-year-old...
Batschletet Keynotes Spencer Veteran’s Day Program
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Communities across the area recognized veterans for their service with a series of special programs yesterday for Veteran’s Day. The keynote speaker in Spencer was retired Army Major General Allen Batschelet. Batschelet says he’s happy to consult and mentor any young man or woman considering...
Spirit Lake High School Brings “Suessical the Musical” to Sami Center
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — It’s the weekend when high schools perform their fall plays and musicals between athletic seasons. In Spirit Lake, Senior Maggie McKimm says “Suessical the Musical” is on stage at the Sami Center tonight and tomorrow afternoon. McKimm tells KICD News the...
Former Lake Park Church Destroyed by Fire
The former Methodist church building in Lake Park has been destroyed after going up in flames early Wednesday morning. Fire Chief Brandon Ehret says the old wooden structure in the northwest corner of town was already engulfed by fire when his crew arrived on scene around midnight. Ehret says the...
Marilyn Nelson, 86, of West Bend Formerly of Rolfe
Memorial services for 86-year-old Marilyn Nelson of West Bend, formerly of Rolfe, will be Monday, November 14th, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in West Bend with burial at Clinton-Garfield Cemetery near Rolfe. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Powers Funeral Home in...
Marcia Stephas, 83, of Ruthven and formerly of Royal
Services for 83-year-old Marcia Stephas of Ruthven and formerly of Royal will be Monday, November 14th at 11 AM at the United Methodist Church in Royal. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the services. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home of Ruthven is in charge of arrangements.
Green Porch Lights Lighting Up
O’Brien County, Iowa — If you think you’ve been. noticing some green porchlights springing up in the local area, you would be right. It’s called Operation Green Light, and it is a way to honor Veterans, and let them know that they are appreciated. We reached...
Larry Bendixen, 84, of Mallard
A Celebration of Life for 84-year-old Larry Bendixen of Mallard will be Sunday, November 13th, from 4-6 p.m. at Pizza Ranch in Emmetsburg. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Men from Woodbine and Ida Grove injured in Highway 175 crash
(Onawa) The Iowa State Patrol reports a head on collision in Monona County that resulted in injuries to both drivers. The accident happened at 12:22 p.m. on Wednesday. 82-year-old Larry Davis, of Woodbine, was traveling east on Highway 175 just east of Mango Avenue when his 2003 Ford F-250 crossed the center line and entered the west bound lane. The pickup struck a west bound 2022 Ford EC4 driven by 52-year-old Brady Bakker, of Ida Grove.
Ireton Woman Taken To Sioux City By Helicopter After Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa — An Ireton woman was flown to a Sioux City hospital after a crash near Sioux Center on Saturday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that about 6:25 a.m. that day, 21-year-old Stephanie Jimenez of Ireton was driving a 2012 Ford Focus southbound on Harrison Avenue at the southeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch, struck a light pole and rolled.
