Read full article on original website
Related
Rangers Trade for Atlanta Starter Jake Odorizzi
The Texas Rangers nabbed a potential starter for next year's rotation, and didn't give up much. The Texas Rangers acquired Atlanta starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi on Wednesday in exchange for pitcher Kolby Allard. The Rangers made the announcement via press release and social media. The trade represented the first significant...
The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here
The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
Yardbarker
Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner
Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
Braves’ interesting Vaughn Grissom stance ahead of Dansby Swanson’s free agency
The Atlanta Braves have locked up just about every key member of their future with one notable exception: shortstop Dansby Swanson. He is a free agent now and will command a big deal after making his first All-Star team. It will understandably take a big contract to re-sign Swanson but...
Marlins hiring notable ex-World Series champion
The Miami Marlins are bringing in someone who is very familiar to newly-minted manager Skip Schumaker. Katie Woo of The Athletic reports on Thursday that the Marlins are hiring retired former MLB outfielder Jon Jay to serve as their first base and outfield coach under Schumaker. The hiring of Jay...
Cubs Pitcher Declines Mutual Option, Becomes Free Agent
The Chicago Cubs have another free agent as starting pitcher Drew Smyly has declined his mutual option.
Yardbarker
Every MLB team's most disappointing player in 2022
After leading the NL in saves during 2021, Melancon received a two-year deal from Arizona last offseason. The result was a 4.66 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 56 innings, and Melancon was removed from the closer role late in the year. 2 of 30. Atlanta Braves: Ozzie Albies, 2B. Known...
Cubs make flurry of roster moves as 40-man deadline looms
The Cubs' 40-man roster stands at 36 after they made a flurry of moves on Thursday. — Kyle Hendricks, Codi Heuer, Jason Heyward, Rafael Ortega and Ethan Roberts have been activated off the 60-day injured list. — David Bote, Steven Brault, Narciso Crook, Anderson Espinoza and Franmil Reyes cleared waivers...
milb.com
Zac Veen Named Northwest League MVP
Spokane, Wash. - Minor League Baseball announced today the end-of-season award winners and All-Star teams for the Northwest League, with Spokane Indians outfielder Zac Veen being selected as the league's top MLB prospect and Most Valuable Player. The 20-year-old led the NWL in steals (50) and runs (72) despite an...
Report: Cubs Brass Meeting With Numerous Free Agents
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly having meetings with numerous free agents according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.
Two Reports List Cubs Outfielder Happ as Potential Trade Chip
Both ESPN and MLB.com tabbed Cubs left fielder Ian Happ as a potential name that could be moved this offseason.
milb.com
Cubs 2022 Black Friday Ticket Packages On Sale November 25
SOUTH BEND, IN – The South Bend Cubs best ticket deal is back for Black Friday. A limited number of Black Friday ticket packages will be available for purchase at SouthBendCubs.com beginning at midnight on November 25. Only 100 packages available. The package includes 10 undated ticket vouchers that...
Comments / 0