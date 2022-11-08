ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

InsideTheRangers

Rangers Trade for Atlanta Starter Jake Odorizzi

The Texas Rangers nabbed a potential starter for next year's rotation, and didn't give up much. The Texas Rangers acquired Atlanta starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi on Wednesday in exchange for pitcher Kolby Allard. The Rangers made the announcement via press release and social media. The trade represented the first significant...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here

The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner

Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Marlins hiring notable ex-World Series champion

The Miami Marlins are bringing in someone who is very familiar to newly-minted manager Skip Schumaker. Katie Woo of The Athletic reports on Thursday that the Marlins are hiring retired former MLB outfielder Jon Jay to serve as their first base and outfield coach under Schumaker. The hiring of Jay...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Every MLB team's most disappointing player in 2022

After leading the NL in saves during 2021, Melancon received a two-year deal from Arizona last offseason. The result was a 4.66 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 56 innings, and Melancon was removed from the closer role late in the year. 2 of 30. Atlanta Braves: Ozzie Albies, 2B. Known...
milb.com

Zac Veen Named Northwest League MVP

Spokane, Wash. - Minor League Baseball announced today the end-of-season award winners and All-Star teams for the Northwest League, with Spokane Indians outfielder Zac Veen being selected as the league's top MLB prospect and Most Valuable Player. The 20-year-old led the NWL in steals (50) and runs (72) despite an...
SPOKANE, WA
milb.com

Cubs 2022 Black Friday Ticket Packages On Sale November 25

SOUTH BEND, IN – The South Bend Cubs best ticket deal is back for Black Friday. A limited number of Black Friday ticket packages will be available for purchase at SouthBendCubs.com beginning at midnight on November 25. Only 100 packages available. The package includes 10 undated ticket vouchers that...
SOUTH BEND, IN

