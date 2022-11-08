Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Murder rate at highest level since 1991 in South Carolina: Report
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released its completed Crime in South Carolina 2021 Report on Thursday, and it showed "alarming" increases in murder and weapon violations. The rate of murders in South Carolina officially increased by 0.89% while weapon law violations were up...
abcnews4.com
SC military retirement pay now exempt from state Income Taxes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — All military retirement pay is exempt from South Carolina Individual Income Tax beginning in tax year 2022, one of many tax breaks offered to veterans and military in South Carolina. According to the South Carolina Department of Veteran's Affairs (SCDVA), almost 400,000 military veterans live...
abcnews4.com
How 'Red' is South Carolina? Examining the Republican-Democratic divide in the Midterms
(WPDE) — Just how "Red" is South Carolina? The Palmetto State is widely regarded as a Republican stronghold -- but a deeper dive into voting numbers from Tuesday's Midterm elections shows the red and blue divide isn't as steep as you may think. For those of you who follow...
abcnews4.com
SC teachers demanding education reform from lawmakers in upcoming legislative session
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A handful of educators here in the Midlands have released their demands for newly elected and existing lawmakers as a new legislative session approaches. That includes massive education reform to help put a stop to the ongoing teacher shortage we’ve seen for a while now.
abcnews4.com
Ellen Weaver claims victory in SC Superintendent of Education race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Conservative Ellen Weaver claimed her victory for the Superintendent of Education race Tuesday night. Weaver beat Democratic nominee Lisa Ellis becoming South Carolina's next Superintendent of Education. Weaver received roughly 55% of the votes while Ellis received roughly 40% of the vote, according to the...
abcnews4.com
As Nicole looks to impact the Lowcountry, concerns grow over additional beach erosion
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — It has been more than a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina. The storm brought problems for parts of the coast. "Ian for Folly Beach was just mostly erosion and flooding due to rain, not saltwater intrusion. We had a good bit of flooding around just because we got so much rain in such a short period of time. There was no where for it to go, it was high tide, it’s got to sit there until the tide goes out," said Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin.
abcnews4.com
Tornado Watch in effect for South Carolina counties until 1 AM Friday
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Tornado Watch is in place for the Lowcountry and other parts of the state until 1 a.m. on Friday. Isolated tornadoes will be possible as Nicole makes its way north. Shortly after 5:15 p.m., a Tornado Warning went into effect for Colleton and...
abcnews4.com
How early voting could impact how long you have to wait at polls today
MOUNT PLEASANT (WCIV) — Election day is finally here. Polls opened at 7 a.m., but many South Carolinians have already cast their ballot, which could significantly impact turnout at the polls today. Early voting is a relatively new concept. This is the first-time general election the new early voting...
abcnews4.com
McMaster projected to beat Cunningham, winning re-election for South Carolina Governor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is projected to win the re-election for governor. He has been governor since January of 2017, but has been a public servant of the state for 20 years. South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick said with McMaster’s history, he...
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry Closings: Schools, offices announce schedule changes due to TS Nicole
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Due to impending weather from Tropical Storm Nicole, some schools, programs, and offices have moved to eLearning or remote work Thursday, Nov. 10. Charleston County School District will switch to eLearning and remote work Friday, Nov. 11. All school and district buildings will be closed...
abcnews4.com
Coastal flooding expected as Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall Thursday
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (6:30 p.m.): A Tornado Watch is in effect for multiple South Carolina counties until 1 a.m. on Friday. Isolated tornadoes will be possible. Nicole has weakened back to a Tropical Storm after making landfall early Thursday morning as a CAT 1 hurricane in Florida.
abcnews4.com
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp wins re-election, defeats Stacey Abrams
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp is projected to win re-election, defeating Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams for the second time, according to Fox News. LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. Kemp became the 83rd governor of Georgia in January 2019, narrowly defeating...
abcnews4.com
Nicole sets new record on late-season hurricanes hitting Florida's east coast
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (WPEC) — Hurricane season may run from June 1 through Nov. 30, but storms don't have calendars and the east coast of Florida has been hit by at least one hurricane when the season was winding down in November. Nicole made landfall on the east...
abcnews4.com
Pennsylvania Democrat wins reelection despite passing away in October
HARRISBURG, Penn. (TND) — A state representative in Pennsylvania who died in October following a battle with lymphoma won his midterm reelection Tuesday. Democrat Anthony "Tony" DeLuca passed away at the age of 85 on Oct. 9. He had previously beaten lymphoma twice, according to CBS 21 News. DeLuca...
abcnews4.com
'Scared, disappointed, defeated': SC teachers voice concerns after Supt. of Education win
COLUMBIA, SC — Just a day after Republican candidate Ellen Weaver won the State Superintendent of Education race, educators and parents are voicing their concerns over the future of education statewide fearing a crisis in the classroom. Scared, worried, disappointed, unsure of the future, defeated. These are just some...
abcnews4.com
Election Day 2022: Polls open across South Carolina for midterm elections
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Election Day is here and voters across South Carolina who haven't yet cast their ballots will have the chance to make their picks from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Remember, as long as you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to...
abcnews4.com
3 Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina are big winners
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, someone who bought a Powerball jackpot ticket in California won a record $2.04 billion after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. However, three people who bought lottery tickets in South Carolina also won big. A ticket worth $1 million...
abcnews4.com
Nicole strikes Florida as rare November hurricane; weakens to tropical storm
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (WPEC) — Nicole made landfall at 3 a.m. on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach in Florida, bringing heavy rain and high winds. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said two people were killed after they were electrocuted by downed power lines caused by the storm.
abcnews4.com
LIVE RESULTS: Midterm election results in the Lowcountry
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — The polls have closed and winners will be announced in the coming hours. Record numbers of voters were at the polls for this election. Early voting numbers broke records and yet there were still long lines at certain polling locations. As of 4 p.m. the...
abcnews4.com
Joe Cunningham last rally before election day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Election day is today, and South Carolina candidates are battling for the hearts and minds of voters. Democratic Candidate for governor, Joe Cunningham, made his last stop on his “Countdown to Freedom” tour. Cunningham hopes to unseat republican incumbent Governor Henry McMaster in...
Comments / 0