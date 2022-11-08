ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Murder rate at highest level since 1991 in South Carolina: Report

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released its completed Crime in South Carolina 2021 Report on Thursday, and it showed "alarming" increases in murder and weapon violations. The rate of murders in South Carolina officially increased by 0.89% while weapon law violations were up...
SC military retirement pay now exempt from state Income Taxes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — All military retirement pay is exempt from South Carolina Individual Income Tax beginning in tax year 2022, one of many tax breaks offered to veterans and military in South Carolina. According to the South Carolina Department of Veteran's Affairs (SCDVA), almost 400,000 military veterans live...
Ellen Weaver claims victory in SC Superintendent of Education race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Conservative Ellen Weaver claimed her victory for the Superintendent of Education race Tuesday night. Weaver beat Democratic nominee Lisa Ellis becoming South Carolina's next Superintendent of Education. Weaver received roughly 55% of the votes while Ellis received roughly 40% of the vote, according to the...
As Nicole looks to impact the Lowcountry, concerns grow over additional beach erosion

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — It has been more than a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina. The storm brought problems for parts of the coast. "Ian for Folly Beach was just mostly erosion and flooding due to rain, not saltwater intrusion. We had a good bit of flooding around just because we got so much rain in such a short period of time. There was no where for it to go, it was high tide, it’s got to sit there until the tide goes out," said Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp wins re-election, defeats Stacey Abrams

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp is projected to win re-election, defeating Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams for the second time, according to Fox News. LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. Kemp became the 83rd governor of Georgia in January 2019, narrowly defeating...
3 Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina are big winners

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, someone who bought a Powerball jackpot ticket in California won a record $2.04 billion after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. However, three people who bought lottery tickets in South Carolina also won big. A ticket worth $1 million...
Nicole strikes Florida as rare November hurricane; weakens to tropical storm

NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (WPEC) — Nicole made landfall at 3 a.m. on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach in Florida, bringing heavy rain and high winds. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said two people were killed after they were electrocuted by downed power lines caused by the storm.
LIVE RESULTS: Midterm election results in the Lowcountry

LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — The polls have closed and winners will be announced in the coming hours. Record numbers of voters were at the polls for this election. Early voting numbers broke records and yet there were still long lines at certain polling locations. As of 4 p.m. the...
Joe Cunningham last rally before election day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Election day is today, and South Carolina candidates are battling for the hearts and minds of voters. Democratic Candidate for governor, Joe Cunningham, made his last stop on his “Countdown to Freedom” tour. Cunningham hopes to unseat republican incumbent Governor Henry McMaster in...
