Galveston, TX

craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Houston, Texas

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Houston for couples based on major travel sites, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Houston. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
HOUSTON, TX
hotelnewsresource.com

Motel 6 Houston - Hobby For Sale

The property is located on Airport Blvd. only 1 mile from William P. Hobby Airport. Houston Hobby is an operating base for Southwest Airlines, which has international and domestic flights from HOU, and carries the vast majority of its passengers. Southwest Airlines is moving to expand its footprint at Hobby Airport by constructing seven new gates at Hobby’s west concourse, an estimated $250 million undertaking that will take roughly five years to complete.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Verified Veterans Day deals In Houston – Free meals, discounts on restaurant food, retail & more for 2022!

Looking for Veterans Day Deals in Houston? You are at the right place!. Veterans Day 2022 will be celebrated on Friday, the 11th of November. Houston-area veterans and active military personnel can enjoy free meals and other discounts on Veterans Day, as a special thank-you for their service. You’ll need to present a military ID or other proof of service to take advantage of these Veterans Day freebies.
HOUSTON, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Lauren Freeman Leaving KPRC 2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?

Lauren Freeman has anchored the news for KPRC-TV for 16 years. She has been a joy to watch on the morning and evening broadcasts. However, she is stepping back from the broadcasting industry after 25 years. Lauren Freeman announced that she is leaving KPRC 2 Houston in November 2022. Now the city’s residents have many questions about her departure. They are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if she is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what Lauren Freeman said about leaving KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

New program will help people experiencing homelessness

During his annual State of the City address Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced a new program to aid efforts to house individuals experiencing homelessness on Houston’s streets. The city is partnering with Bread of Life to launch – Dinner to Home – a food program designed to help...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

BakerRipley offering utility bill assistance

If you need help with your utility bill, there is help available in Houston. Desiree Davis, utility assistance director with BakerRipley, explains what kind of help is available and who qualifies.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

What is Diabetic Neuropathy?

HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center talks diabetic neuropathy and the dangers associated with the condition. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited time offer for Great Day...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Just how cold will it get this weekend? And our annual fundraiser begins today!

Good morning. In today’s post we’re going to discuss the four warmish days Houston will experience before a significant cooldown on Friday that will bring us much colder, fall-like weather for awhile. For those who have been pining away for a sustained stretch of sweater-and-hot-chocolate weather, your time is at hand.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Parts of Houston could drop into the 30s this weekend for the first time since March

Good morning! Houston will see one more day in the mid-80s today, with slightly cooler and drier weather to end the work week. And then, straight from the blue white north, a cold front will arrive and smack the region into late fall or early winter-like conditions, potentially driving low temperatures into the upper 30s for inland areas by Sunday morning. After that, we’re unlikely to see daily highs warmer than the 60s for at least the next week.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Election recount explained: What is it? Why does it happen? Who pays?

HOUSTON — Election Day is in the books, but it may be some time before we have an official final ballot count for some races in parts of Texas and in Harris County. Some midterm races across the country were very tight, with just a few hundred votes separating them, meaning there will likely be recounts for some races. So, what does that mean?
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

