royalcaribbeanblog.com
First look at Royal Caribbean's new Galveston cruise terminal that opens today
Royal Caribbean's new home in Galveston, Texas is open for cruise ships. Terminal 3 in Galveston is Royal Caribbean's brand new cruise terminal, purpose built to allow the cruise line to send in the biggest cruise ships in the world. The new $125 million cruise terminal is a symbol of...
3 riders killed, 1 injured in separate motorcycle crashes this weekend on I-45 and Galveston
Three bikers were killed, and one was seriously injured after separate motorcycle crashes happened over the weekend in Galveston and Dickinson, according to police.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Houston, Texas
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Houston for couples based on major travel sites, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Houston. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
County judge race results: Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston and Walker counties
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — While the race for Harris County judge got a lot of attention, four Houston suburbs also held county judge elections. Three Republicans won by landslides and a Democrat held on to his seat in a close race with a GOP challenger. Fort Bend County...
hotelnewsresource.com
Motel 6 Houston - Hobby For Sale
The property is located on Airport Blvd. only 1 mile from William P. Hobby Airport. Houston Hobby is an operating base for Southwest Airlines, which has international and domestic flights from HOU, and carries the vast majority of its passengers. Southwest Airlines is moving to expand its footprint at Hobby Airport by constructing seven new gates at Hobby’s west concourse, an estimated $250 million undertaking that will take roughly five years to complete.
These 7 Houston steakhouses are worth the splurge
Each of these spots offer wildly different menus and experiences.
Deep in the heart of our small town of Santa Fe, Texas lies a castle.
THE CASTLE – CHRISTENSEN / MEIR / HARRIS / PIGNATARO. Deep in the heart of our small town of Santa Fe, Texas lies a castle. A stately castle that conjures up thoughts of kings & queens, dungeons & dragons, Knights of the Round Table, Romeo & Juliet, alligators & draw bridges, etc.
houstononthecheap.com
Verified Veterans Day deals In Houston – Free meals, discounts on restaurant food, retail & more for 2022!
Looking for Veterans Day Deals in Houston? You are at the right place!. Veterans Day 2022 will be celebrated on Friday, the 11th of November. Houston-area veterans and active military personnel can enjoy free meals and other discounts on Veterans Day, as a special thank-you for their service. You’ll need to present a military ID or other proof of service to take advantage of these Veterans Day freebies.
earnthenecklace.com
Lauren Freeman Leaving KPRC 2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Lauren Freeman has anchored the news for KPRC-TV for 16 years. She has been a joy to watch on the morning and evening broadcasts. However, she is stepping back from the broadcasting industry after 25 years. Lauren Freeman announced that she is leaving KPRC 2 Houston in November 2022. Now the city’s residents have many questions about her departure. They are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if she is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what Lauren Freeman said about leaving KPRC 2.
defendernetwork.com
New program will help people experiencing homelessness
During his annual State of the City address Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced a new program to aid efforts to house individuals experiencing homelessness on Houston’s streets. The city is partnering with Bread of Life to launch – Dinner to Home – a food program designed to help...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana judge lashes out after Houston firm files 1,600 hurricane-related suits in Lake Charles
In the weeks before the deadline to file insurance lawsuits related to Hurricane Laura, a Houston-based law firm filed over 1,400 cases at the Lake Charles federal courthouse. Now, those cases are under review and the law firm may face hefty fines if it is found to be preying on hurricane victims, as one judge says he suspects.
fox26houston.com
BakerRipley offering utility bill assistance
If you need help with your utility bill, there is help available in Houston. Desiree Davis, utility assistance director with BakerRipley, explains what kind of help is available and who qualifies.
KHOU
What is Diabetic Neuropathy?
HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center talks diabetic neuropathy and the dangers associated with the condition. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited time offer for Great Day...
50 starving dogs, including newborn puppy, rescued from house in Texas
HOUSTON — Around 50 starving dogs, including a newborn puppy, were rescued from a house in Houston. According to a news release from the Houston SPCA, their animal cruelty investigating team along with the Harris County Constables Precinct 1 helped rescue 50 dogs from a house near East 25th Street by Loop 610. The dogs were found living in “deplorable conditions.”
spacecityweather.com
Just how cold will it get this weekend? And our annual fundraiser begins today!
Good morning. In today’s post we’re going to discuss the four warmish days Houston will experience before a significant cooldown on Friday that will bring us much colder, fall-like weather for awhile. For those who have been pining away for a sustained stretch of sweater-and-hot-chocolate weather, your time is at hand.
Who is Lesley Briones? Meet the new Democratic Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner
HOUSTON — For the first time since 2011, Harris County Precinct 4 will have a new commissioner representing them after Democrat challenger Lesley Briones defeated Republican incumbent Jack Cagle in the 2022 election. With Briones' election, there will now be a four-to-one Democratic majority on the Commissioners Court. "It's...
fox26houston.com
Dog dumping in some areas of Cleveland, getting worse animal advocates say
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Shell Oil Road in Cleveland is one of the known dumping grounds for dogs. Only the lucky few make it out alive. "It's torture putting your dog out on the street like that it's torture," said Katie Logerot. "Starvation car accidents shootings unless somebody else comes along."
Houston Press
Houston Restaurants and Bars Offering Freebies, Discounts and More this Veterans Day
Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, and many Houston restaurants, cafes and bars are honoring military servicemen and servicewomen with free meals, discounts, complimentary treats and more. Ouzo Bay, Loch Bar and modern Italian-chophouse, Marmo, will offer 50 percent off to all active duty and military veterans on Friday, November...
spacecityweather.com
Parts of Houston could drop into the 30s this weekend for the first time since March
Good morning! Houston will see one more day in the mid-80s today, with slightly cooler and drier weather to end the work week. And then, straight from the blue white north, a cold front will arrive and smack the region into late fall or early winter-like conditions, potentially driving low temperatures into the upper 30s for inland areas by Sunday morning. After that, we’re unlikely to see daily highs warmer than the 60s for at least the next week.
KHOU
Election recount explained: What is it? Why does it happen? Who pays?
HOUSTON — Election Day is in the books, but it may be some time before we have an official final ballot count for some races in parts of Texas and in Harris County. Some midterm races across the country were very tight, with just a few hundred votes separating them, meaning there will likely be recounts for some races. So, what does that mean?
