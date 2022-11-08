ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Saturday Morning News Roundup

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced a settlement Friday with the families of eight victims of last year's shooting at the Guadalupe Light Rail Yard. The eight families filed wrongful death lawsuits earlier this year against the VTA, Santa Clara County, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office and the security company tasked with protecting the rail yard, Universal Protection Service, over accusations of failing to investigate or take action after workers complained about the shooter's actions while at work.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Overturned Big-Rig Blocking All Lanes Of Northbound I-680

An overturned big-rig is blocking all lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasanton on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 5:15 a.m. on northbound Highway 680 near Bernal Avenue. No one was reported injured in the crash, which is causing traffic to...
PLEASANTON, CA
SFGate

Family of man fatally shot by police to get $3M settlement

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area city will pay the mother of a 21-year-old man shot and killed by police in 2017 nearly $3 million to settle a wrongful death and federal civil rights lawsuit. The family of Angel Ramos filed the lawsuit against the city...
VALLEJO, CA
SFGate

Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the mid 50s to the lower 60s. Northwest winds will be 10 to 20 mph. Saturday night will be partly cloudy before becoming mostly clear. Lows will be in the upper 40s. Northwest winds will be 10 to 20 mph before switching to north winds of 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 11-11-22 Why has November been so cold?

The Bay Area has seen unusually cold weather in November. Many spots around the region recorded the lowest temperatures of the month so far on Friday morning, with inland valleys in the low-to-mid-30s and coastal locations in the 40s. Unfortunately, the National Weather Service said the cold is here to stay awhile.  Forecasters expect a weak storm system to push into Northern California Friday night into Saturday, and there's a slight chance for light showers, especially in the North Bay. The system will bring in even more cold air. Here's something to look forward to: the best chance for a slight warmup comes next week.
ALAMEDA, CA
SFGate

Shabazz spurs San Francisco to 60-58 victory over Cal Poly

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz had 18 points in San Francisco’s 60-48 victory against Cal Poly on Thursday night. Shabazz also contributed seven rebounds for the Dons (2-0). Tyrell Roberts scored 12 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Josh Kunen recorded eight points and was 3 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy