ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 key injured TCU players ahead of Texas football matchup

For the third straight game, Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian will face a top-25 ranked opponent when it faces the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs on Nov. 12. Texas will host TCU at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in a night game on Nov. 12, with the kickoff time set for 6:30 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU Men’s Basketball Starts Assembling 2023 Recruiting Class

The TCU Horned Frogs men’s basketball team began assembling talent for its 2023-24 team as the NCAA’s early-signing period opened on Wednesday. The Horned Frogs, led by coach Jamie Dixon, is coming off a 2021-22 in which it reached the NCAA Tournament and won a first-round game for the first time since 1987, when Dixon was the Horned Frogs’ point guard.
FORT WORTH, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU Sees Biggest Jump in CFB Playoff Odds

After a turbulent week full of upsets, the TCU Horned Frogs made a massive jump in odds to win the 2023 CFB Playoff. These odds come from BetOnline, where the Horned Frogs have the 6th-best odds to win the title. TCU held off West Virginia in a routine match 34-24,...
FORT WORTH, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU vs. Texas: Preview and Prediction

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Texas Longhorns. Saturday, November 12, 2022; 6:30 a.m. CT; DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium; Austin, Texas. TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe) Radio: Horned Frog Sports Network (Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry...
FORT WORTH, TX
92.9 NIN

Should TCU Drop the ‘Give’em Hell’ Chant?

Let's do some research on The Texas Christian University. In case you did not know, TCU is currently ranked fourth in the country for football. Yeah, they're leading the Big 12 which I know a lot of people in our area care about. This has lead to many more people watching their games and someone had a very interesting opinion after watching one of their most recent games. Below is a small snippet from the Fort Worth Star Telegram of an opinion from a fan.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Here are WFAA's biggest games in DFW high school football this week

DALLAS — It's playoff time, folks!. The 2022 UIL state football playoffs runs from Nov. 10 through Dec. 18. State championship games are played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Throughout the season, WFAA has streamed broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie served once again as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison served as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
tcu360.com

TCU’s notorious car burglar arrested

TCU has experienced a rise in car burglaries this year as a result of one notorious burglar. From the beginning of August to November this year, there were 11 car burglaries on campus. Last year, there was only one during the same time period. “The burglaries did have a huge...
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Makes Big Donations to Local GOP Candidates

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has become very political this election cycle.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. With Election Day on Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made some last-minute donations to Republicans at the top of the ballot including Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton. Dallas News reports that Jones gave $200,000 donations to Patrick and Paxton. Jones had already made a $500,000 donation to Gov. Abbott's campaign. Jones also hosted a campaign fundraiser for Abbott at the Frisco Star.
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular grocery chain expanding in Dallas with 3 new locations

There is more good news for people in the Dallas area. Following recent H-E-B store openings, another popular grocery chain is also expanding in Dallas. Sprouts Farmers Market is known for its fresh organic produce, bulk nuts, and supplements and currently operates over 380 stores across the United States, with 61 of those in Texas.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Tensions Flare at Dallas O’Rourke Rally

Tensions flared between supporters of Robert “Beto” O’Rourke and opposition media personalities at a Dallas rally on election day. The gubernatorial challenger spent the day traveling to various polling locations across Texas to rally and meet supporters, stopping at Fretz Park Branch Library in the afternoon. “Are...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy