Read full article on original website
Related
AMA
Nov. 11, 2022: State Advocacy Update
Stanford University study reaffirms that NPs are not a replacement for physicians. Last week, researchers from Stanford University published a compelling new study comparing the productivity of nurse practitioners (NPs) to physicians. Employing a sophisticated causal analysis, the study, "Productivity of Professions: Evidence from the Emergency Department," uses Veterans Health Administration emergency department (ED) data to demonstrate that NPs practicing without physician involvement use more resources and achieve worse outcomes than physicians.
AMA
Advocacy in action: Protecting reproductive health
In its 6–3 ruling in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade precedent ensuring patients’ legal right to abortion care nationwide. Your Powerful Ally. The AMA helps physicians build a better future for medicine,...
AMA
Advocacy in action: Supporting telehealth
Before the pandemic hit in March 2020, the Medicare program only paid for telehealth services in very limited circumstances:. Patients had to reside in rural areas. Patients could only receive telehealth services at a medical facility. Two-way audio-video telecommunications equipment had to be used. A limited number of services were...
AMA
Medical Student Outreach Program: Commission 101
Sections can earn commissions based on the number of (4-year) student memberships achieved throughout the recruitment year. The higher the percentage of M1 class size recruited for a 4-year membership, the more commission dollars your section receives. Students save with AMA membership. $64 for a four-year membership–only $17 per year....
KevinMD.com
Addressing pain in patient experience surveys [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “Yes, the opioid crisis in this country has caused a reckoning in the medical field about how to treat patient pain. Ignoring the pain will not make it go away. Options are available beyond opioids, and policymakers and health...
AMA
What medical students should do to best prep for loan repayment
Tracking your finances as a medical student may seem lofty, but doing so can help you understand your future obligations, particularly when it comes to loan repayment. A recent webinar hosted by the AMA Medical Student Section as a part of National Medical Student Advocacy Week looked at the loan repayment landscape and how medical students can take steps to develop a repayment strategy in advance of residency.
AMA
The obscurity of health care pricing undermines trust in medicine
The chronic ambiguity surrounding how much health services will cost patients can undermine trust in physicians and health care organizations. But with the push for price transparency, it has become clear that answering the question, “How much will it cost?” is at times nearly impossible. Advancing public health.
AMA
Set your med student up for success with the gift of membership
Put your med student at the top of the class with an AMA membership—only $68 for 4 years. The American Medical Association is here to support your medical student today and protect their future. Medical students face a lot of challenges: preparing for exams, balancing well-being and distinguishing themselves for residency, just to name a few.
DVM 360
Practicing narrative medicine to provide individualized care
Karen Fine, DVM, explains why she thinks the narrative medicine approach can improve the human-animal bond and doctor-client relationship. Subscribe to The Vet Blast Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Author and veterinarian, Karen Fine, DVM, discusses her work on narrative medicine and her memoirs....
DVM 360
Managing emergencies in general practice
Having a plan for approaching emergency cases can help smooth the stabilization process and improve patient outcomes. With the current workforce shortages, general practices are seeing more emergent cases and often have fewer options for transfer. While general practices are not stocked with the wide range of medications and diagnostics that emergency and specialty hospitals have, there are still many basic stabilization measures that can be taken in a general practice setting.
AMA
Congressional effort to expand scope creep draws forceful rebuke
Recently introduced congressional legislation dubbed the “I CAN Act” would vastly expand scope of practice for nonphysician practitioners (NPPs). After fighting for physicians during the pandemic, the AMA is taking on the next extraordinary challenge: Renewing the nation’s commitment to physicians. To protect Medicare and Medicaid patients...
physiciansweekly.com
Cancer and Hospice: Earlier Conversations Improve QOL
For patients with advanced cancer, the last months of life are full seemingly impossible questions: What treatment options are available? Will they buy me more time? What will my QOL look like? What are the trade-offs?. And, of course, when is it time to cease “curative treatment” and begin hospice?...
sippycupmom.com
How Do Senior Nurse Practitioners Mentor Their Trainees?
In the US, senior nurse practitioners are an essential part of the healthcare system, working with patients and helping to train the next generation of nurses. Moreover, as a nurse practitioner, you play a vital role in mentoring your trainees. It involves providing guidance and support as they learn to deliver high-quality patient care. In addition, senior nurse practitioners need strong leadership skills to motivate their trainees and ensure they continue to want to work in the healthcare industry. As mentors, senior nurse practitioners must provide clear and constructive feedback, so trainees know how to improve their performance. The question then becomes, how can senior nurse practitioners adequately mentor their trainees?
Comments / 0