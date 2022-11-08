ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
drexeldragons.com

No. 3 Women's Squash Advances to PA Cup Final

LANCASTER, Pa. – The No. 3 Drexel women's squash team advanced to the Pennsylvania Cup finals on Saturday with a 9-0 win at No. 21 Franklin & Marshall. The bottom of the ladder got the day started for the Dragons as Lara Varma at number eight and Hatti Specter at number nine claimed identical 11-1, 11-0, 11-2 wins. Dina Rosli picked up her second victory in as many days with an 11-5, 11-3, 11-0 effort in the fifth position against Zarine Gidwaney.
LANCASTER, PA
drexeldragons.com

No. 3 Women's Squash Blanks No. 28 Haverford In Season Opener

HAVERFORD, Pa. – The No. 3 Drexel women's squash team opened the season and began pool play at the Pennsylvania State Cup with a resounding 9-0 win against No. 28 Haverford in a match that did not see the Dragons drop a single game. Getting the afternoon started for...
HAVERFORD, PA
drexeldragons.com

Dragons Face ODU in Season Opener on Friday

Game Info: Friday, November 11, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. Location: Daskalakis Athletic Center - Philadelphia, Pa. - The Drexel men's basketball season gets underway on Friday night in University City when Old Dominion visits the Daskalakis Athletic Center. The Dragons will meet their former Colonial Athletic Association rivals for the first time since ODU left to join Conference USA. The 2022-23 men's basketball season is presented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Worker's Local 98.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
drexeldragons.com

Dragons Down ODU on Opening Night, 71-59

PHILADELPHIA – Amari Williams had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds as Drexel defeated Old Dominion in its season opener at the Daskalakis Athletic Center, 71-59. Coletrane Washington added 15, all in the second half, as the Dragons defeated their former Colonial Athletic Association rival. The Dragons...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
drexeldragons.com

No. 7 Men's Squash Opens With 9-0 Win at Haverford

HAVERFORD, Pa. – The No. 7 Drexel men's squash team started its season and pool play at the Pennsylvania State Cup with a 9-0 sweep at No. 29 Haverford on Friday afternoon. Noel Heaton opened the match for the Dragons with an 11-0, 11-0, 11-3 victory at No. 5. Following that, Nicoló Abou Taleb won at number nine by an 11-3, 11-3, 11-1 final. Gautam Nagpal won 11-3, 11-1, 11-2 in the eighth position while Matias Knudsen claimed a 11-2, 11-0, 11-3 victory at No. 1 to put Drexel up 4-0 and on the verge of the match.
HAVERFORD, PA

