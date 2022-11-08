HAVERFORD, Pa. – The No. 7 Drexel men's squash team started its season and pool play at the Pennsylvania State Cup with a 9-0 sweep at No. 29 Haverford on Friday afternoon. Noel Heaton opened the match for the Dragons with an 11-0, 11-0, 11-3 victory at No. 5. Following that, Nicoló Abou Taleb won at number nine by an 11-3, 11-3, 11-1 final. Gautam Nagpal won 11-3, 11-1, 11-2 in the eighth position while Matias Knudsen claimed a 11-2, 11-0, 11-3 victory at No. 1 to put Drexel up 4-0 and on the verge of the match.

HAVERFORD, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO