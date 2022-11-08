Read full article on original website
WLOX
Miss Mississippi visits children in Kiln
KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins visited children at Stars Early Education Center in Kiln Tuesday morning as part of her program “Music is Medicine.”. She aims to tour all 82 counties, bringing the art of music to hospitals, nursing homes and schools across the state. Following...
ourmshome.com
Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival Award Winners Announced
(Ocean Springs) – Winners for the 44th Annual Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival presented by Blue Moon have been announced. Every year, awards are given out to top exhibitors at the festival. Throughout the two-day event judges travel the show and evaluate the booths to honor individual artists or craftsmen’s work with one of the annual awards, “Best of Show”, “Peter Anderson Legacy Award”, “Award of Excellence”, “Award for the Creative Arts” and “Best Booth”. This year’s recipients are as follows:
WLOX
A renewed dining option opens in Wiggins: Serendipity
Gulfport Premium Outlets is celebrating the opening of a new factory store. From the Mississippi Development Authority to the Department of Marine Resources, Jamie Miller is a familiar face across the state. And now he's now heading up the Gulf Coast Business Council. Learn about home canning from Momma J's...
$1.6 million Scott Road rebuild celebrated as team effort in George County
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Scott Road in George County is back open after major repairs from a joint city-county and state initiative. The $1.6 million project took seven years from when the county first pitched the project to the day J.E. Talley Construction from Pascagoula painted the last stripe at the end of the […]
WDAM-TV
USPS to hold Pine Belt job fair in Hattiesburg, Nov. 17
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is currently hiring both full-time and part-time jobs for locations around the Pine Belt. “The United States Postal Service, consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America, is hiring motivated and dynamic individuals to help us Deliver For America,” reads an announcement from the USPS. “We are committed to our workforce -- beginning with providing great opportunities for new employees, then continuing to provide advancement and career development.”
WDAM-TV
HPD offers Fifth Street shooting update
Democratic Party candidate and former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree reacted to Tuesday’s 4th District Congressional election results. Player of the Week: East Marion senior RB Jadarrius "Kool-Aid" Mallard. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Player of the Week: East Marion senior RB Jadarrius "Kool-Aid" Mallard. Jones College RB Robert Henry...
NOLA.com
Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi
Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs man charged in Biloxi stabbing case
An Ocean Springs man is behind bars, accused of stabbing a man earlier today. Biloxi Police charged 32-year-old William Oliver with aggravated assault. He was taken to the Harrison County jail. Bond is set at $200,000. Police responded to a call about 1 a.m. in the 700 block of Beach...
WLOX
Pascagoula pastor receives AARP 2022 Andrus award
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A long-time pastor in Pascagoula was recognized for his service in the community. It was a big night for a special award. The AARP 2022 ceremony highlighted familiar faces who serve the community. This year’s recipient of the Andrus Award is the Rev. Larry G. Hawkins....
WLOX
Resurrection Catholic school holds prayer service for Lee Tingle, coach battling rare brain disease
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - In Pascagoula, religious leaders are dedicating a prayer service to a long-time coach battling a rare brain disease. Hundreds attend the vigil to support the Tingle family. Lee Tingle is the head baseball coach at Resurrection Catholic School, and has served for over a decade. Now, he’s battling a rare disease.
WLOX
CEO of Bollinger Shipyard shares details on the Pascagoula expansion
From here, the mayor said the city will begin bidding the project in December, and their goal is to start construction after the first of the year. The New Orleans Saints are getting ready to take on the Ravens at home in the Dome. Our WLOX Sports team is there with them live in New Orleans.
usm.edu
Miss University of Southern Mississippi Scholarship Competition Nov. 12 on Hattiesburg Campus
The Miss University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Scholarship Competition will be held Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. in The Joe Paul Student Theater, located on the second floor of the Thad Cochran Center on the Hattiesburg campus. The winner will go on to compete for the title of Miss Mississippi in Vicksburg in June 2023; Kat Adcox is the reigning Miss USM.
WLOX
Biloxi moves forward with Popp’s Ferry extension to Coliseum
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A road project in the talks for about five years is now a step closer to beginning. The city of Biloxi secured more financial support on Monday for the extension of Popp’s Ferry Road to Highway 90. It’s a win for the Mississippi Coast Coliseum...
Former home of freed slave torn down in Fairhope as new owner takes over
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s an update to a story we’ve been following closely this year. New owners have taken over an important piece of property east of downtown Fairhope. All that’s left standing Monday are two brick columns that used to lead to the home of Nancy Lewis, one of the first African Americans […]
Aldi grocery store to open in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – An Aldi grocery store is expected to be built on U.S. 98 in Hattiesburg. The Hattiesburg American reported the store will be located in a new shopping center that’s under construction on U.S. 98 between Lakewood Drive and an unnamed road that exits from the east side of Walmart Supercenter. The development will […]
WLOX
Hundreds of pups unleashed at Southern Harvest Cluster Dog Show
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A good show dog is groomed for competition early. “It all starts with training,” said Carl Grotton with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club, co-sponsor of the Southern Harvest Cluster Dog Show. “You start training a dog from the time they’re three months old to start becoming a show dog. They can enter the show ring at 6 months, and from there, the sky is the limit.”
Voters reject medical marijuana growth, sale in George County
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – George County will still not allow medical marijuana businesses after voters signaled their disinterest Tuesday. Unofficial results show 52.3% of voters said no to allowing growing facilities, 52.1% were against cannabis sales in the county. George County supervisors previously voted to opt out of the state law signed in February […]
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt school board races decided during election
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple of Pine Belt school board elections were decided on Tuesday night. According to unofficial vote counts, Jones County School Board District 5 incumbent Lester Boyles lost to Nick Wooten. Wooten received 1,492 votes while Boyles received 755 votes. In Marion County, unofficial results...
Two Mississippi Lottery players didn’t come away empty-handed, winning $50,000 in historic Powerball drawing
Two Mississippi Lottery players who had dreams of winning the 2 billion dollar jackpot didn’t come away empty-handed. Despite not winning the largest jackpot in lottery history, two players discovered that they won $50,000 in Monday’s drawing. The players won by matching four out of five white balls...
WDAM-TV
Petal Police Department seeking missing man
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Petal Police Department needs your help locating a missing person. According to the police department, William P. Roberts was last heard from on Oct. 17. He was last believed to be in the Laurel area. William is described as being 30 years old with hazel eyes...
