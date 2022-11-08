Read full article on original website
Community meeting to be held Wednesday for proposed landfill in West Point area
A community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, November 16 at 6:00 p.m. at the Beaver Local High School auditorium regarding a proposed landfill in the West Point area. According to a flier sent to 21 News by Madison Township Citizen's Council member, Jamie Nentwick-Haney, West Point Renewables is operating a transfer station for garbage out of the old Rosebud Fly Ash plant on Route 45.
Official Youngstown Christmas tree delivery set for Tuesday
It will begin to look a lot like Christmas in Youngstown next week as the official 2022 tree is brought downtown. City officials have announced that Stevan Popovich is donating a blue spruce from his property on Winthrop Drive in Austintown. As has been in years past, Diamond Steel Construction...
Morning Rundown
Global stocks rise after lower US inflation eases rate fears. Asian stock markets have surged after U.S. inflation eased by more than expected, spurring hopes the Federal Reserve might scale down plans for more interest rate hikes. Democrats pad narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races. Margins between Democrats and...
Two hospitalized in head-on OVI crash in Boardman
State Troopers have charged a Youngstown woman with OVI after her SUV crashed head-on into a pickup truck stopped at South Avenue and Route 224 in Boardman early Friday. Ohio State Highway Patrol says the SUV being driven by 40-year-old Brittany Gibson of Youngstown crossed the center line of Route 224, running head on into the pickup being driven by 52-year-old Craig Butcher of Warren.
Youngstown man indicted after humane agents find starved dog at his South Side home
A warrant has been issued for a Youngstown man after humane agents found the remains of a dog chained in the back yard of his South Side home. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging 25-year-old Lamont Thomas with violating Ohio’s law concerning companion animals.
Catholic Diocese of Youngstown announces new magazine debuting Spring 2023
The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has announced on Friday their new magazine set to debut in spring of 2023. The new magazine, called "The Catholic Echo" will build on the 77-year legacy of the Diocese's "Catholic Exponent" newspaper, which will produce its final issue in February 2023. The magazine, its...
Locally shot 'An Angelic Christmas' premieres in Columbiana
You may remember the very beginning of 2022, when the City of Columbiana announced it would be keeping up its Christmas tree for a few more months because a movie was being filmed on Main Street. That movie, titled 'An Angelic Christmas,' is now complete and the Main Street Theater...
Calcutta Fire Department hosts Fill-A-Truck event at East Liverpool Walmart
The Calcutta Fire Department is currently hosting a "Fill-A-Truck" event at the East Liverpool Walmart. The event started at noon on Saturday and will continue until 4:00 p.m. The fire department is collecting Thanksgiving supplies to provide for families in need within St. Clair Township. The department is putting together...
Event held in Boardman to raise funds for cancer patients
An event was held Thursday at Mr. Anthony's to raise funds for cancer patients across the Mahoning Valley. The Silver Lining Cancer Fund held the "Ladies' & Gentlemen's Night Out" event Thursday evening at Mr. Anthony's celebrating over 47 years of helping those battling cancer in the Valley. The Silver...
Boardman Police investigate robbery at Family Dollar on Market Street
Police are investigating a robbery at a Family Dollar store on Market Street near Boardman. Officers from both Boardman and Youngstown Police Departments were on scene. Boardman Police officers on scene tell 21 News that two suspects with ski masks and a pistol entered the store just before 9:00 p.m. demanding money from the cash register.
The Valley Holiday events list - for events and craft shows
Someone once said it's the most wonderful time of the year and it's probably because of the holiday-related events. Here is a list of things to see and do - all based around the holidays, from shopping events to local holiday shows. If you have an event you want to be added to the list, please email us at news@wfmj.com.
New cameras continue leading to arrests in Niles
A new day brings word of a new arrest in Niles, thanks to cameras recently installed throughout the city. According to the Police Department’s Facebook page, the Flock camera system on Thursday spotted a 2021 Jeep Compass near the Eastwood Mall that had been stolen from Warren. An officer...
Boardman's Essad signs with Marshall soccer
Carson Essad signed with Marshall University to continue his soccer career. He's a four year letter winner, two time team captain, three time D1 All District first team and two time all conference first team. Carson will finish high school in December and enroll at Marshall in January.
Ernie Hall Aviation Museum offering free admission to veterans Saturday, Sunday
The Ernie Hall Aviation Museum in Howland will be offering free admission to veterans on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13. Museum hours are 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Ernie Hall Aviation Museum is located at 4033 North River...
Trumbull County Veteran's Day parade canceled due to inclement weather
The Trumbull County Veteran's Day parade scheduled to take place Friday, November 11 has been canceled due to pending inclement weather. Friday's forecast calls for heavy rain throughout the day. All veterans who were scheduled to participate in this year's parade and have been featured in the Tribune Chronicle's series...
OSHP vehicle involved in accident on State Route 11 in Liberty Twp.
An Ohio State Highway Patrol car and another vehicle are involved in an accident on State Route 11 in the northbound lanes, just north of I-80 in Liberty Township in Trumbull Co. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatch, the crash happened at 12:53 pm Friday. The cause of...
Truck hauling steel burns on I-80 ramp in Mercer County
Smoke streamed across part of Interstate 80 in Mercer County early Friday as a tractor trailer burned. Drivers told dispatchers that a flatbed hauling steel could be seen burning on the eastbound Exit 15 Mercer on ramp shortly before 5:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen on streaming video from a...
Holiday spirit in full swing at the Eastwood Mall as Santa arrives
The holiday spirit is already filling Eastwood Mall in Niles. Parents and kids enjoyed the Ballet Western Reserve's performance of "The Nutcracker" as they awaited the arrival of Santa on Saturday. In the Eastwood Mall Center Court Jack Frost and the Snow Queen appeared at the ICE Castle singing some...
Semi crashes on I-80 eastbound at Route 11 in Austintown
Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a crash in Austintown on I-80 eastbound lanes involving semi-trucks near state Route 11. Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene. I-80 Eastbound is down to one lane and a semi is on its side. OSP tells 21 News that the driver of the semi was issued a citation for failure to control.
YSU moves forward with program evaluations, could lead to course cuts
YSU trustees met to review academic programs that could be in jeopardy Thursday evening. With the university cutting several programs in the past, trustees are moving forward with future evaluations of programs struggling with enrollment. Youngstown State University trustees passed a resolution to endorse institutional actions associated with ORC low-enrolled...
