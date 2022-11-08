Monroe County voter turnout

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, a little over half of registered voters have cast their ballots for the midterm election, according to data from the Monroe County Board of Elections.

So far, 39% of voters in Monroe County voted at a polling location on Election Day. These results do not include early voting nor absentee numbers. In the nine days of early voting spanning October 29 to November 6, 55,211 county residents voted , or about 11%.

The City of Rochester has seen 27% of registered voters cast their ballot. Other towns within the county have seen a higher turnout, with 43% turnout. In total, 190,798 people have voted within Monroe County.

To offer some context: During the last midterm elections, in 2018, voter turnout ended up at 62.2% by the end of Election Day. The polls close at 9 p.m.

Monroe County historical voter turnout

2021: 30.1%

2020: 78.1% (Presidential Election)

2019: 39.8%

2018: 62.2% (Midterm Election)

2017: 38.1%

2016: 76.0% (Presidential Election)

