Monroe County, NY

Monroe County voter turnout

By Hailie Higgins, Jim Tortora
 5 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, a little over half of registered voters have cast their ballots for the midterm election, according to data from the Monroe County Board of Elections.

To see the latest election results for the greater Rochester area as they come, click here.

So far, 39% of voters in Monroe County voted at a polling location on Election Day. These results do not include early voting nor absentee numbers. In the nine days of early voting spanning October 29 to November 6, 55,211 county residents voted , or about 11%.

The City of Rochester has seen 27% of registered voters cast their ballot. Other towns within the county have seen a higher turnout, with 43% turnout. In total, 190,798 people have voted within Monroe County.

Key local races to watch

To offer some context: During the last midterm elections, in 2018, voter turnout ended up at 62.2% by the end of Election Day. The polls close at 9 p.m.

Monroe County historical voter turnout

  • 2021: 30.1%
  • 2020: 78.1% (Presidential Election)
  • 2019: 39.8%
  • 2018: 62.2% (Midterm Election)
  • 2017: 38.1%
  • 2016: 76.0% (Presidential Election)

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update voter turnout numbers throughout the evening.

