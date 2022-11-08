Read full article on original website
ship-technology.com
Furetank and Algoma invest in four more dual-fuel product tankers
The new vessels will be built at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou. Sweden-based Furetank and Canada’s Algoma Central have expanded their FureBear product tanker joint venture (JV) with the addition of a further four dual-fuel vessels. Two of the new vessels were already ordered in September for supply...
ship-technology.com
DP World equips Chile terminal with renewable energy-powered cranes
The STS cranes will help improve port productivity by 30% as well as lower the operational carbon footprint by 11%. United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based logistics solutions provider DP World has installed two renewable energy-powered cranes at its Lirquén terminal in Chile. The two new Super Post Panamax (STS) cranes...
