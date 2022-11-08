Hazel is a neighborhood cafe that serves unique, delicious food. Hazel offers BBQ pizza, ribs, poutine, and key lime pie located near the Southern Vermont Children's Discovery Center. Hazel also offers a full bar with an extensive wine list. The atmosphere is casual, and the service is excellent.The food is top-notch, with in-house smoked barbecue and stellar wings and ribs. There's also an extensive drink menu, which features a variety of local brews and wines. The staff is friendly and helpful, and the atmosphere is laid-back, making Hazel the perfect place to catch up with friends.

