Sheriff candidates ride in on reform, unseat incumbents in Windsor, Orange counties
Both Ryan Palmer and George Contois were previously Republicans who ran this year as Democrats. They ousted Republican incumbents who had not been challenged in decades. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sheriff candidates ride in on reform, unseat incumbents in Windsor, Orange counties.
Judge rules in favor of Republicans over concerns of Washington County ballot handling
Republicans are praising a ruling from a judge on Tuesday over the handling of ballots in Washington County. They were concerned that a Democratic elections commissioner was transporting emergency ballots in the county, when the law says ballots that can’t be scanned must remain on-site and visible by both parties.
Phil Bayly’s new murder mystery at Vermont Ski Resort released
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — A body is found by two bicycle riders on a hot summer day in Saratoga County. The corpse is dressed to go snow skiing. The dead man’s credit card is traced to a ski resort in Vermont. How did he get so far from the fall line?
Paul Tonko declares victory in NY-20
Democratic incumbent Paul Tonko has declared victory over Republican Liz Joy in the race for the 20th Congressional District seat.
Franklin County sheriff results remain unclear; 2 incumbents ousted in Windsor, Orange counties
Two write-in candidates challenged John Grismore, the former deputy fired from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in August after kicking a man in custody. Read the story on VTDigger here: Franklin County sheriff results remain unclear; 2 incumbents ousted in Windsor, Orange counties.
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
Miracle: NY Forest Rangers Rescue Suicidal Man From Massive Blaze
A race against the clock came down to a matter of seconds in Hamilton County, NY when Forest Rangers rushed to rescue a missing man from a burning cabin. Ranger Quinn describes how an initial missing persons search turned into a life-and-death scenario for everyone involved. Missing Hudson, NY Man.
Veteran stops and helps assist police with arrest
A veteran and current truck driver is being recognized by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office for assisting a deputy in cuffing a man who was resisting arrest.
Vermont homicide rate highest in 3 decades
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 21. Going back as far as 2013, there were only 10 homicides in Vermont, according to FBI data. That number climbed to 17 in 2017. The lowest number in this period was last 2021, with nine homicides.
1 Killed On Taconic After Crash With School Bus In Hudson Valley
A fatal crash involving a school vehicle in the Hudson Valley on the Taconic State Parkway is under investigation. Over the weekend New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal crash on the Taconic State Parkway in the Upper Hudson Valley. New York State Police Respond To Fatal...
Who Has the Best Pizza in Vermont?
Hazel is a neighborhood cafe that serves unique, delicious food. Hazel offers BBQ pizza, ribs, poutine, and key lime pie located near the Southern Vermont Children's Discovery Center. Hazel also offers a full bar with an extensive wine list. The atmosphere is casual, and the service is excellent.The food is top-notch, with in-house smoked barbecue and stellar wings and ribs. There's also an extensive drink menu, which features a variety of local brews and wines. The staff is friendly and helpful, and the atmosphere is laid-back, making Hazel the perfect place to catch up with friends.
Former Springfield cop stripped of certification
PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Springfield police officer has been barred from working in law enforcement in Vermont again. The Vermont Criminal Justice Council on Thursday announced that Anthony Moriglioni has been permanently de-certified over gross professional misconduct. It stems from two incidents where he reportedly used profane language while interacting with citizens on duty, including one where he allegedly choked a suspect.
Duanesburg business owner fined for illegal burning
A Schenectady County man recently paid a fine for illegally dumping and burning solid waste.
Victorian Streetwalk returns to Saratoga Springs
Next month, Saratoga Springs is putting on a special annual event across Broadway. The Victorian Streetwalk Weekend is set to decorate the streets for the 36th year.
Front of building partially collapses in Albany
The front exterior of a building has partially collapsed in Albany. Albany FD, Albany PD and national grid responded to the scene.
Man arrested for assault in Salisbury
SALISBURY — A 21-year-old man is facing charges following an incident in Salisbury early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic disturbance at a home on Morgan Road at around 2:40 a.m. Police allege that James Thorpe caused bodily injury to a household member. Thorpe was...
Two-vehicle crash on US Route 7 in Pownal
POWNAL — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Pownal on Thursday. The crash took place on US Route 7, near the Pownal Racetrack, at around 1:50 p.m. Police identified the drivers as William B. Baker, 21, of Pownal, and John R. Sieghman, 59, of Fair Haven. Following an...
NY's Mid-Year Financial Plan has been released after October due date
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York's Mid-Year Financial Plan update was due by Oct. 30. Its public release is required by law. But the deadline passed and the report wasn't released until Nov. 11. When that report didn't show up, researchers and analysts were quick to put the governor...
Queensbury Store Robbed! Can You Identify This Mask Wearing Suspect?
Have you ever seen that movie where a criminal decides to put on a mask and rob the local gas station for some quick money? Sure you have, that scene is played out in a number of different movies that hit the silver screen over the years. In the early morning hours of November 9th, that scene came to life in Queensbury, New York.
Crews on scene of fire at 4th and State Streets in Troy
TROY, NY (WRGB) — While Troy firefighters were already responding to a propane leak Friday afternoon, another call came in -- for a fire at 4th and State Streets. Fire Chief Eric McMahon says the fire originated on the 4th floor and was spreading through the roof and was considered a 2nd alarm fire.
