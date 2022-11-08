ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, NY

MassLive.com

Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WCAX

Vermont homicide rate highest in 3 decades

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 21. Going back as far as 2013, there were only 10 homicides in Vermont, according to FBI data. That number climbed to 17 in 2017. The lowest number in this period was last 2021, with nine homicides.
RUTLAND, VT
PhillyBite

Who Has the Best Pizza in Vermont?

Hazel is a neighborhood cafe that serves unique, delicious food. Hazel offers BBQ pizza, ribs, poutine, and key lime pie located near the Southern Vermont Children's Discovery Center. Hazel also offers a full bar with an extensive wine list. The atmosphere is casual, and the service is excellent.The food is top-notch, with in-house smoked barbecue and stellar wings and ribs. There's also an extensive drink menu, which features a variety of local brews and wines. The staff is friendly and helpful, and the atmosphere is laid-back, making Hazel the perfect place to catch up with friends.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

Former Springfield cop stripped of certification

PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Springfield police officer has been barred from working in law enforcement in Vermont again. The Vermont Criminal Justice Council on Thursday announced that Anthony Moriglioni has been permanently de-certified over gross professional misconduct. It stems from two incidents where he reportedly used profane language while interacting with citizens on duty, including one where he allegedly choked a suspect.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Salisbury

SALISBURY — A 21-year-old man is facing charges following an incident in Salisbury early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic disturbance at a home on Morgan Road at around 2:40 a.m. Police allege that James Thorpe caused bodily injury to a household member. Thorpe was...
SALISBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash on US Route 7 in Pownal

POWNAL — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Pownal on Thursday. The crash took place on US Route 7, near the Pownal Racetrack, at around 1:50 p.m. Police identified the drivers as William B. Baker, 21, of Pownal, and John R. Sieghman, 59, of Fair Haven. Following an...
POWNAL, VT
wutv29.com

NY's Mid-Year Financial Plan has been released after October due date

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York's Mid-Year Financial Plan update was due by Oct. 30. Its public release is required by law. But the deadline passed and the report wasn't released until Nov. 11. When that report didn't show up, researchers and analysts were quick to put the governor...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Crews on scene of fire at 4th and State Streets in Troy

TROY, NY (WRGB) — While Troy firefighters were already responding to a propane leak Friday afternoon, another call came in -- for a fire at 4th and State Streets. Fire Chief Eric McMahon says the fire originated on the 4th floor and was spreading through the roof and was considered a 2nd alarm fire.
TROY, NY

