Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
USC News
Center Announces Calls for Applications for Research Fellowships
The USC Dornsife Center for Advanced Genocide Research invites applications for its research fellowships for senior scholars, advanced-standing PhD candidates, and USC undergraduate and graduate students. Fellowships are open to scholars from any discipline and anywhere in the world. All fellowships support research with the USC Shoah Foundation Visual History Archive and related USC resources and collections, which you can read more about below. Each fellow is required to spend a period in residence at the USC Dornsife Center for Advanced Genocide Research in Los Angeles, California.
USC News
USC receives $1.5 million in federal funding dedicated toward MPH degree scholarships
The Department of Population and Public Health Sciences at Keck School of Medicine of USC has been awarded $1.5 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Health Resources and Services Administration grant is dedicated towards training the next generation of the public health workforce through the provision of Master’s in Public Health scholarships. The Department was one of only 29 universities in the nation to receive the grant.
USC News
ER doctor shares her story to help others ‘on their journey to heal’
When Michele Harper looks at her patients, she tries to see beyond their physical injuries. She recalled in particular a woman covered with multiple stab wounds. Harper and her team stabilized her as she was bleeding, crying and in pain. “I wondered, ‘What had brought her life to this point?’”...
Comments / 0