Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
NASDAQ

Why Cryptocurrencies Went Into Free Fall Overnight

The cryptocurrency market went into free fall overnight after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and FTX and Alameda Research founder Sam Bankman-Fried escalated their feud. The fallout has been widespread but there were some key moves among certain digital currencies. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, FTX Token has fallen 22.7% in...
crypto-academy.org

Coinbase Temporarily Down as Users Try to Cash Out

Coinbase, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, is currently down and experiencing network issues. While connectivity issues have happened in the past, today’s problems spark more debates given the recent events that have happened in the crypto market. First and foremost, the tensions between two other...
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert

The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
CoinTelegraph

Why is Bitcoin price down today?

After topping the $21,500 mark on Nov. 4, Bitcoin (BTC) price is down by 14% on Nov. 8, reaching a new yearly low at $17,166 and most altcoins are following suit. While the Binance and FTX news initially caused an uptick in the market, the day turned south as various unconfirmed sources speculate that FTX’s losses could show a $6 billion deficit.
dailyhodl.com

Trader Who Accurately Called Bitcoin’s 2022 Tumble Says Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins Set for Extended Rallies

A popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader is expressing bullish sentiment on two specific altcoins as the digital asset markets begin to flash signs of bullishness. Starting with Shiba Inu (SHIB), pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 213,500 Twitter followers that his bullish trade idea for the meme coin published earlier this week is all “going according to plan.”
u.today

ADA, SHIB and XRP Surge as Bitcoin Climbs $17,000: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NEWSBTC

JP Morgan Predicts Bitcoin Crash To $13.000 Due To Cascade Of Margin Calls

Amidst the drama surrounding the busted deal between FTX and Binance, banking giant JP Morgan has commented on the current state of Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. If FTX does file for bankruptcy, the contagion could be massive. As Bitcoinist reported today, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried confirmed in a...
ambcrypto.com

Anticipating Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] likely path after this breakdown

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu took a u-turn from its 200 EMA as it failed to alter the long-term narrative. The meme crypto’s 30-day MVRV and Open Interest aligned with the corresponding...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Plunges 15%, Can Buyers Save The Key $15K Support?

Bitcoin price declined over 15% and even traded below $16,000. BTC remains at a risk of more losses if it breaks the $15,000 support zone. Bitcoin remained in a bearish zone after the FTX collapse and declined below $16,000. The price is trading below $17,500 and the 100 hourly simple...
ambcrypto.com

Polkadot: Reasons DOT’s latest dip could turn into a buying opportunity

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Polkadot pulls back to the 78.6% retracement level. Two lower timeframe support zones to watch out for in the near-term. On lower timeframes, Bitcoin [BTC] had a bearish...
decrypt.co

Bitcoin, Ethereum Plummet as Crypto Market Falls Below $1 Trillion Overnight

Binance's surprise FTX acquisition claims appear to have sparked a significant 24-hour drop for Bitcoin and Ethereum. The price of Bitcoin and Ethereum has plummeted in the past 24 hours, with the total crypto market cap now sitting at $914 billion, a 10.6% drop in the last 24 hours. According...
ambcrypto.com

Holding ETH at a loss? You may want to read this before making your next trade

Since the end of October, all categories of Ethereum [ETH] holders embarked on a buy-the-dip spree, data from Santiment revealed. According to the on-chain analytics platform, the leading altcoin witnessed a surge in coin accumulation by small, medium, and large traders since late October. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for Ethereum...

