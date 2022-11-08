ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXL

Mayor: Student Dies After Shooting In Seattle High School

SEATTLE (AP) – A student who was shot at a Seattle high school has died, and a suspect is in custody. Mayor Bruce Harrell confirmed Tuesday that the student died after being treated at a hospital. The victim was not identified, and police have not said whether the suspect...
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 shot, killed at Seattle high school, suspect in custody

SEATTLE, Wash. — One person was shot and killed at Seattle’s Ingraham High School Tuesday morning, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell confirmed. The Seattle Police Department said there is one confirmed victim. Police Chief Adrian Diaz told KOMO News the suspect was taken into custody just after 11 a.m. Diaz told KOMO that officers entered the school right away and attended...
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSP identifies man killed in Highway 395 crash

CHEWELAH, Wash. – The man killed in a crash on Highway 395 south of Chewelah has been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Sanders of Poulsbo.  The Washington State Patrol said Sanders was driving southbound near Jump Off Rd and lost control while attempting to negotiate a turn. His car crossed the center line and struck a northbound car.  Both Sanders and...
CHEWELAH, WA
KIMA TV

Pierce County deputies searching for suspects who stole $1,500 worth of product from Ulta

SOUTH HILL, Wash. — Pierce County deputies are asking the community for help finding two suspects who they said stole $1,500 worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty recently. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said the incident occurred at the makeup and beauty store located at 16908 Meridian East in South Hill. Deputies did not specify the date of the incident in their Facebook post.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Bail Set At $25,000.00 For Everett Power Outage Burglar

During the power outage from Friday night through Sunday morning several burglaries occurred at businesses in Everett, Washington. Sunday morning, Everett Police made an arrest in two of those burglaries. KushMart in the 6300 block of Evergreen Way and a fast food restaurant in the 3500 block of Rucker. In...
EVERETT, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Man Dies After Forklift Crash

An 80-year-old Centralia man died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle from injuries sustained in a forklift crash on Galvin Road on Sunday. The man’s name has not been released by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to the crash just after 11:15 a.m. on Nov....
CENTRALIA, WA
Tri-City Herald

Pierce SWAT planned to surprise suspect who shot deputy dead in March. What went wrong?

The plan the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department devised to arrest an armed and highly dangerous assault suspect in Spanaway earlier this year applied a formula that’s standard to tactical teams around the country: drive in under disguise, block in the target car, detonate a flash grenade and then yank the suspect out of the car before they can react.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

