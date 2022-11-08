Read full article on original website
KXL
Mayor: Student Dies After Shooting In Seattle High School
SEATTLE (AP) – A student who was shot at a Seattle high school has died, and a suspect is in custody. Mayor Bruce Harrell confirmed Tuesday that the student died after being treated at a hospital. The victim was not identified, and police have not said whether the suspect...
KIRO 7 Seattle
2 armed robberies within 15 minutes of each other in Burien under investigation
The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two armed robberies that happened within 15 minutes of each other in Burien on Wednesday night. The sheriff’s office said it appears that the same person or persons are responsible for both robberies. According to the sheriff’s office, the first happened...
q13fox.com
Students reeling from deadly shooting at Ingraham HS
A student was shot at Ingraham HS and later died from their injuries. Police have arrested a suspect but students are still shaken up from the incident and lockdown.
1 shot, killed at Seattle high school, suspect in custody
SEATTLE, Wash. — One person was shot and killed at Seattle’s Ingraham High School Tuesday morning, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell confirmed. The Seattle Police Department said there is one confirmed victim. Police Chief Adrian Diaz told KOMO News the suspect was taken into custody just after 11 a.m. Diaz told KOMO that officers entered the school right away and attended...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Seattle police release surveillance image of vehicle involved in fatal October hit-and-run
On Wednesday, the Seattle Police Department announced that detectives obtained surveillance images of the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision in South Seattle on Oct. 24, and are seeking help in finding its driver. According to police, surveillance video showed the car was a “light-colored, possibly silver, gray, or...
q13fox.com
Bonney Lake police looking to ID 2 suspects accused of targeting elderly women for wallet theft
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of targeting elderly women and stealing wallets from shopping carts, and then using them to purchase gift cards. According to the Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD), on Oct. 25, a victim had her wallet...
Suspect says she was trying to get police, fire to 'do their jobs' by setting Sumner fire
SUMNER, Wash. — A woman in her 20s said she started a fire that destroyed multiple Sumner businesses Oct. 28 because she wanted to have police and fire "do their jobs," according to the city. Multiple businesses were destroyed in the fire that crews were called to around 2:30...
q13fox.com
Mental evaluation requested for suspect in murder of Seattle father, business owner
SEATTLE - The man suspected of shooting and killing a 32-year-old Seattle father, and business owner is also suspected of several other violent incidents days before the deadly attack. On Monday, 31-year-old Ashton Christopher Lefall appeared in court. He is the suspect in the murder of 32-year-old D'Vonne Pickett Jr.
q13fox.com
Victim identified in deadly West Seattle shooting
Tre'El's younger sister started a GoFund Me page to raise funds for her brother's funeral. She described him as a man who built a strong foundation of love and compassion.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Issaquah (Issaquah, WA)
The Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash in King county. Washington State Patrol stated the crash happened on Interstate 90 near Issaquah on Saturday evening. On I-90 in the westbound direction, a fast-moving vehicle performed a lane shift to pass a slower-moving vehicle. After passing the slower car, the car...
q13fox.com
Pre-trial hearing for teens charged with murdering Orting man
The story began when Gabriel Davies, an Olympia High School football player went missing under suspicious circumstances. He was later arrested alongside Justin Yoon for murder. Pre-trial hearings begin Tuesday, the trial begins later in November.
WSP identifies man killed in Highway 395 crash
CHEWELAH, Wash. – The man killed in a crash on Highway 395 south of Chewelah has been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Sanders of Poulsbo. The Washington State Patrol said Sanders was driving southbound near Jump Off Rd and lost control while attempting to negotiate a turn. His car crossed the center line and struck a northbound car. Both Sanders and...
KIMA TV
Pierce County deputies searching for suspects who stole $1,500 worth of product from Ulta
SOUTH HILL, Wash. — Pierce County deputies are asking the community for help finding two suspects who they said stole $1,500 worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty recently. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said the incident occurred at the makeup and beauty store located at 16908 Meridian East in South Hill. Deputies did not specify the date of the incident in their Facebook post.
myeverettnews.com
Bail Set At $25,000.00 For Everett Power Outage Burglar
During the power outage from Friday night through Sunday morning several burglaries occurred at businesses in Everett, Washington. Sunday morning, Everett Police made an arrest in two of those burglaries. KushMart in the 6300 block of Evergreen Way and a fast food restaurant in the 3500 block of Rucker. In...
Large truck goes through front, roof of Green Lake home in violent crash
SEATTLE — A commercial truck went off the road late Monday morning, badly damaging the front of a home and even slicing through its roof when it crashed. No one was seriously hurt. The Seattle Fire Department first tweeted about the crash into the home at North 85th Street...
Chronicle
Shelton Man Killed Friday as He Attempted to Drive Across 101 in Mason County
A 36-year-old Shelton man was killed Friday afternoon after his car was hit while he was crossing U.S. Highway 101 at Hurley Waldrip Road, according to a Washington State Patrol report. Jon P. Martin was eastbound on Hurley Waldrip just after 2 p.m. and attempting to cross 101 when a...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Dies After Forklift Crash
An 80-year-old Centralia man died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle from injuries sustained in a forklift crash on Galvin Road on Sunday. The man’s name has not been released by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to the crash just after 11:15 a.m. on Nov....
Tri-City Herald
Pierce SWAT planned to surprise suspect who shot deputy dead in March. What went wrong?
The plan the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department devised to arrest an armed and highly dangerous assault suspect in Spanaway earlier this year applied a formula that’s standard to tactical teams around the country: drive in under disguise, block in the target car, detonate a flash grenade and then yank the suspect out of the car before they can react.
Tacoma police looking for answers in double homicide that occurred nearly 20 years ago
TACOMA, Wash. — In a new push to bring to light cases that have turned cold the Tacoma Police Department is hopeful someone knows something about a double murder that happened on Thanksgiving in 2002. Time has yet to heal the wounds for the family of five-year-old Jeremy Britt-Bayinthavong...
What are the reasons why some parents pull their children out of Tacoma public schools?
Public schools have had a rough few years. Since the start of the pandemic, parents have pulled more than one and a half million kids out of the public education system and turned elsewhere. What's your opinion?
