Read full article on original website
Related
Tropical Storm Nicole batters Pasco County worse than Hurricane Ian, residents say
Residents in Pasco County said Tropical Storm Nicole hit their area much worse than Hurricane Ian.
fox13news.com
Nicole hits Polk County overnight
Tropical Storm Nicole was downgraded from a hurricane, but the impacts were intense in Polk County. This is video taken in Winter Haven in the early hours of November 10, 2022.
Pinellas Update: County to open two community shelters tonight
Winds and rain from Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to intensify Wednesday evening. Pinellas County is under a tropical storm warning, and the area may experience winds of up to 65 miles per hour overnight tonight into Thursday afternoon. While Wednesday evening and Thursday morning will have lower-than-usual tidal levels, coastal flooding is anticipated on Thursday evening going into Friday morning.
wfla.com
Flood warning issued for Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Hillsborough County through 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. A flood warning means a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening and flooding is imminent occurring. Hillsborough County is under a state of emergency due to...
stpetecatalyst.com
Thousands without power in Pinellas
November 10, 2022 - According to a 6:30 a.m. update from Duke Energy, at least 5,000 Pinellas County customers are without power due to the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. That number is likely to increase, as meteorologist Denis Phillips reported wind gusts of 62 mph at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Phillips said the worst of the storm is moving through the area in an 8:00 a.m. social media post.
Tampa Bay area school districts announce closures before Tropical Storm Nicole
School districts across Tampa Bay have announced closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole's impacts in the area.
Hernando County Government Offices To Close For Tropical Storm Nicole
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – In preparation for impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, Hernando County Government offices will be closed Thursday, November 10th, and will remain closed Friday, November 11th for Veterans Day. There will be no trash pick-up on Thursday and the Landfill and Convenience
naturecoaster.com
Pasco County Monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole
State of Emergency to be issued by Pasco County and Sandbag Sites Open. The Pasco Board of County Commissioners is expected to issue a Local State of Emergency November 9, 2022, for Pasco County ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. This allows the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to waive everyday procedures and do what they feel is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our community.
Pasco County Issues Local State Of Emergency, Opens Shelter
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – The Pasco Board of County Commissioners has issued a Local State of Emergency for Pasco County ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. “This allows the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to take necessary action to ensure the health, safety, and
Winter Haven residents and business owners brace for Hurricane Nicole
Polk County and cities like Winter Haven were hit hard by Hurricane Ian, now they are bracing for round two with Hurricane Nicole, a rare November hurricane to hit Florida with rain and winds.
Pasco County To Issue State Of Emergency, Sand Bag Sites Open Ahead Of Tropical Storm Nicole
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – The Pasco Board of County Commissioners is expected to issue a Local State of Emergency on November 9, 2022, for Pasco County ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. This allows the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to waive everyday procedures
fox13news.com
Tropical Storm Nicole closures, sandbags, storm information for Tampa Bay area
Counties in the Tampa Bay area have been monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole throughout the week as it approached the east coast of Florida. The storm made landfall early Thursday morning, and there are still ongoing closures in the area. Local officials have started to release information on closures, sandbags and...
Tampa Bay Schools Make Plans for Nicole
Pasco and Polk schools will close Thursday
wfla.com
Lake Wales braces for Hurricane Nicole
Jessica Garrett grew up in Lake Wales and has seen the impact of hurricanes before. “Hurricane Charley was awful to say it mildly,” said Garrett. In a six week period four hurricanes crossed Florida in 2004. The storms did major damage to Lake Wales and many other communities in Central Florida.
Wesley Chapel: SR 56 Entrance Ramp Onto Northbound I-75 To Be Closed Tonight
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – The SR 56 entrance ramp onto northbound I-75 may be closed between 10 p.m. Tuesday, November 8, and 5 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, weather permitting. Drivers will be detoured to enter from Wesley Chapel Boulevard. Here are the detour routes: *
Man dies after falling in front of oncoming car near Lakeland: sheriff’s office
A Lakeland man walking along a road in unincorporated Polk County was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday night, according to the sheriff's office.
Bay News 9
Drivers concerned with Pinellas Trail crossing
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Debra Carpenter drives on 86th Avenue North in Seminole several times a week. Each time she crosses the Pinellas Trail just west of 113th Street, she takes a moment to slow down. “There’s something different about this particular crossing that makes it dangerous for bicyclists,...
Neighbors speak out after Pasco County man accused of making, selling homemade pipe bomb
8 On Your Side is hearing from neighbors of a man accused of making a pipe bomb. Authorities say the suspect unknowingly sold the pipe bomb to an undercover detective.
“There’s My Target” Tampa Man Arrested For Homicide On Hillsborough Ave Overpass
TAMPA, Fla. – On November 6 at 1:30 AM, a man was shot and killed under the overpass at Hillsborough and Dale Mabry. Late Tuesday night, Tampa Police detectives arrested 30-year-old Timothy McGovern. He has been charged with First Degree Murder in the case.
Deputies: Pedestrian dies after falling in front of car in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after stumbling in front of an oncoming car Monday night near Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote in a release. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on U.S. 98 North near the Duff Road intersection. Deputies say a 46-year-old...
Comments / 0