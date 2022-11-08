ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL



Nicole hits Polk County overnight

Tropical Storm Nicole was downgraded from a hurricane, but the impacts were intense in Polk County. This is video taken in Winter Haven in the early hours of November 10, 2022.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Rose Burke

Pinellas Update: County to open two community shelters tonight

Winds and rain from Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to intensify Wednesday evening. Pinellas County is under a tropical storm warning, and the area may experience winds of up to 65 miles per hour overnight tonight into Thursday afternoon. While Wednesday evening and Thursday morning will have lower-than-usual tidal levels, coastal flooding is anticipated on Thursday evening going into Friday morning.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Flood warning issued for Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Hillsborough County through 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. A flood warning means a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening and flooding is imminent occurring. Hillsborough County is under a state of emergency due to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Thousands without power in Pinellas

November 10, 2022 - According to a 6:30 a.m. update from Duke Energy, at least 5,000 Pinellas County customers are without power due to the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. That number is likely to increase, as meteorologist Denis Phillips reported wind gusts of 62 mph at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Phillips said the worst of the storm is moving through the area in an 8:00 a.m. social media post.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Pasco County Monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole

State of Emergency to be issued by Pasco County and Sandbag Sites Open. The Pasco Board of County Commissioners is expected to issue a Local State of Emergency November 9, 2022, for Pasco County ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. This allows the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to waive everyday procedures and do what they feel is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our community.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Lake Wales braces for Hurricane Nicole

Jessica Garrett grew up in Lake Wales and has seen the impact of hurricanes before. “Hurricane Charley was awful to say it mildly,” said Garrett. In a six week period four hurricanes crossed Florida in 2004. The storms did major damage to Lake Wales and many other communities in Central Florida.
LAKE WALES, FL
