Grand Junction, CO

ESPN Western Colorado

What Are These Weird New Ships By Colorado Mountain Passes?

Aliens aren't invading Colorado, but there is some new technology making appearances near some Colorado mountain passes. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Transportation, some egg-shaped devices lined up around Eisenhower Tunnel, Berthoud Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass are actually avalanche mitigation devices. Gazex Avalanche Control Systems...
COLORADO STATE
thecatalystnews.com

What Another La Niña Year Means for Winter in Colorado

November 11, 2022 | ACTIVE LIFE | By Dylan Carey | Illustration by Rowan Kempen. The La Niña weather pattern is expected to impact the weather in Colorado this winter. This season will mark the third year in a row that La Niña has affected Colorado, a phenomenon that has only happened two other times in the last 72 years. However, a study by Advancing Earth and Space Science projects that La Niña winters will become more common in the western United States. Historically, La Niña winters only occur once every three to five years.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears

I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Thursday night will be the coldest night of the season so far

Thursday will feel more like January instead of November with high temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows dipping into the teens in the metro area.The coldest night of the season so far in Denver was on November 4 when the thermometer dropped to 22 degrees. Thursday night should be at least a few degrees cooler that it was day. In fact, most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will fall into the teens for the first time since last April.In addition, many mountain areas in Colorado will drop into the single digits above and below zero. For example,...
DENVER, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

How to Know When School Is Canceled in Grand Junction

School cancellations and delays aren't all that common in Grand Junction, but they do happen and there are some easy ways to know if today is one of those days. Growing up in northeastern Colorado where snowstorms and winter blizzards were rather common, snow days were fun days. The weather would be too bad to get to school, but never too bad for us to get out and play in the huge snow drifts and towering mounds of snow created by the snow plows.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

