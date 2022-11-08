Read full article on original website
Related
The Time Ralphie May Got Too Stoned to Perform in Grand Junction
Late comedian Ralphie May will be most remembered for his hilarious stand-up comedy, his larger-than-life personality, and size, and for his tragic death at the young age of 45. That is, unless you were one of the people in attendance at his infamous show in Grand Junction back in 2015...
Go Snow Tubing and Sledding at Night at These Colorado Locations
Snow tubing is back in Colorado for the winter of 2022-2023. While world-class skiing is what Colorado is known for, many ski resorts and communities have also created some great places to sled and snow tub down the slopes. What's even cooler is that there are several places here in...
Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?
Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
Comfort Food Alert: Colorado’s Getting Another Great Mac & Cheese Joint
Mac & cheese is great comfort food anytime of the year, but it's when the weather start getting "wintery" that Coloradans taste buds light up tot the idea, more. The state's getting another great place to go to get some. Maybe it's that the idea of having some mac &...
What Are These Weird New Ships By Colorado Mountain Passes?
Aliens aren't invading Colorado, but there is some new technology making appearances near some Colorado mountain passes. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Transportation, some egg-shaped devices lined up around Eisenhower Tunnel, Berthoud Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass are actually avalanche mitigation devices. Gazex Avalanche Control Systems...
Travel + Leisure Magazine Lists Five Southwestern Towns as Best in Colorado
We get to experience the allure of Northern Colorado every day — but have you ever traveled down south?. Travel + Leisure recently highlighted five cities in Southwestern Colorado. While the lifestyle magazine notes the region "feels off the beaten path," it says that doesn't make it any less breathtaking.
thecatalystnews.com
What Another La Niña Year Means for Winter in Colorado
November 11, 2022 | ACTIVE LIFE | By Dylan Carey | Illustration by Rowan Kempen. The La Niña weather pattern is expected to impact the weather in Colorado this winter. This season will mark the third year in a row that La Niña has affected Colorado, a phenomenon that has only happened two other times in the last 72 years. However, a study by Advancing Earth and Space Science projects that La Niña winters will become more common in the western United States. Historically, La Niña winters only occur once every three to five years.
The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears
I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
Colorado town to hit 2 degrees tonight, negative temps possible in mountains
According to the National Weather Service, Thursday night is set to be the coldest night of the season thus far in Colorado. Consistent temperatures in the teens are expected in the mountains and on mountain passes, with temperatures dipping into the 20s along the Eastern Plains and the I-25 corridor for extended periods of time.
If You Find an Arrowhead in Colorado, Can You Keep It?
It's really pretty fascinating to think of all the native American Indian tribes that have called Colorado home at one time or another. They came long before we did but they helped shape the land and our state into what we see today. While out exploring the great outdoors in...
Grand Junction’s Picks For the Best Rides at Disneyland
When was the last time you visited Disneyland? What was your favorite ride? Here's a look at some of Grand Junction, Colorado's favorite attractions at the Happiest Place On Earth. I asked on Facebook, "What is your favorite ride at Disneyland?" Looking at your replies, it looks as though there...
Here's where dozens of earthquakes have taken place in Colorado in 2022
Have you ever experienced an earthquake in Colorado? If you've been here for long, you probably have, but it's also likely you may not have noticed. Many earthquakes occur in Colorado throughout the year, but most aren't very powerful. However, that's not always the case. According to EarthquakeTrack.com, the largest...
Popular Colorado Music Venue to Close its Doors for Good
For music lovers, especially those that enjoy attending concerts and seeing music performed live, one popular spot to catch rock shows is going to become a lot quieter very soon. It has been five years of loud, rocking shows for a Colorado music venue known as simply, The Venue, but...
10 Annoying Pests You Need to Watch Out for in Colorado
Colorado is a beautiful place to be, but even states like ours have to deal with pests. There are plenty of creepy crawlies and furry "friends" roaming throughout the Centennial State. Read on to see 10 common ones you need to watch out for in Colorado:. 1. Black Widow Spider.
Every Toy from Your Childhood is at a Crazy Store in Colorado
No matter how old we get, there's still an inner child in us that looks back on playing with toys and smiles. For many of us who grew up in the late 20th Century, it's a completely different world when it comes to kids' toys than it was when we were growing up.
See Why this Hike is One of the Most Iconic in Colorado
Colorado is known for many things, but one of the most significant things about our great state is the abundance of beautiful natural landmarks. The state of Colorado is filled with world-class ski mountains, unmatched river rafting, and of course, plenty of natural wonders that make for some of the best hiking around.
Seven Illegal Homeless Camps Get Cleaned Up By Mesa County Authorities
The problem of homeless in Grand Junction goes beyond what you see inside the city limits. It's hard to look at the photos in this post and not be disturbed by what you see. The question I have to ask is this. Which is the bigger problem - the homeless or homelessness itself? I'm afraid there is no easy answer.
Thursday night will be the coldest night of the season so far
Thursday will feel more like January instead of November with high temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows dipping into the teens in the metro area.The coldest night of the season so far in Denver was on November 4 when the thermometer dropped to 22 degrees. Thursday night should be at least a few degrees cooler that it was day. In fact, most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will fall into the teens for the first time since last April.In addition, many mountain areas in Colorado will drop into the single digits above and below zero. For example,...
40 Grand Junction Businesses with the Friendliest Employees
Don't you just love walking into a Grand Junction store when someone is there to greet you with a big smile and a "Welcome to _____"? It's great customer service and it may seem like it goes unnoticed sometimes, but most of us truly appreciate it. Which stores would you...
How to Know When School Is Canceled in Grand Junction
School cancellations and delays aren't all that common in Grand Junction, but they do happen and there are some easy ways to know if today is one of those days. Growing up in northeastern Colorado where snowstorms and winter blizzards were rather common, snow days were fun days. The weather would be too bad to get to school, but never too bad for us to get out and play in the huge snow drifts and towering mounds of snow created by the snow plows.
ESPN Western Colorado
Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnwesterncolorado.com/
Comments / 0