Deepak.eth, the founder of the Chain blockchain infrastructure firm, shared on Twitter the sale of their NFT collection. According to the tweet, the collection will be sold to someone with the highest bid or will be kept in a “fractional DAO” where they will sell 80% of the holding. The collection is set for 8,000 ETH $1,281 which equals over $10, 258,720 million.

1 DAY AGO