Unconvinced by OpenSea’s royalty stance, Adam Bomb Squad discontinues OpenSea NFT drop
Ever since OpenSea has shared plans for creator NFT royalties, certain known creators have come forward to speak their mind in defense of royalties. A brand has now gone a step further and canceled an Ethereum NFT drop that was planned on the platform. According to Bobby “Bobby Hundreds” Kim’s...
Deepak.eth, FTX contagion victim, puts NFT collection for sale on OpenSea
Deepak.eth, the founder of the Chain blockchain infrastructure firm, shared on Twitter the sale of their NFT collection. According to the tweet, the collection will be sold to someone with the highest bid or will be kept in a “fractional DAO” where they will sell 80% of the holding. The collection is set for 8,000 ETH $1,281 which equals over $10, 258,720 million.
