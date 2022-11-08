Read full article on original website
Lisa Demuth Named Minnesota House Minority Leader
(KNSI) – A lawmaker from Central Minnesota has been appointed to lead her party in the legislature. Cold Spring Republican Lisa Demuth has been named the new House Minority Leader. Demuth was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018. She took the seat held by Jeff Howe when he became a Senator.
Hudella edges out Folch for MN House Representative District 41B
Shane Hudella (R) will be the next Minnesota House Representative for District 41B after defeating Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch (D). Hudella won his seat at the state capitol by receiving 51.05%, or 9,783, of the votes, while Folch got 9,365 votes. In what was Folch’s second attempt at being elected to Minnesota’s congress, she once again fell short by around a percentage point.
Frentz elected as assistant majority leader in Minnesota Senate
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Senate DFL Leader Kari Dziedzic of Minneapolis announced Friday the DFL Caucus has chosen six Assistant Leaders from across the state to help lead the caucus when the state legislature reconvenes in January 2023. Frentz was recently elected to a third term in the Minnesota...
D.C. Memo: Minnesota no longer largest turnout state
WASHINGTON — Fewer Americans voted in Tuesday’s midterm than in 2018. Minnesota was part of that trend and the state has lost its status as having the highest turnout in the country. That honor went to Oregon this year, where 68% of the voters went to the polls,...
How every Minnesota city and township voted for governor in 2022
On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz won a second term by a margin of about 7.7 percentage points. Of course, there were big variations in which parts of the state favored Walz over his GOP challenger, Scott Jensen, and vice-versa. But the Secretary of State’s Office website is a bit unwieldy when it comes to understanding them.
MN Senate Democrats to meet to elect majority leader for next session
Democrats meet behind closed doors later today (Thurs p-m) to elect a new leader as they prepare to take control of Minnesota Senate next year, after winning the majority in Tuesday’s election. Rumors are flying about who might run, and Senator Erin Murphy’s name is among those being tossed around — but the Saint Paul Democrat isn’t saying:
Legalized marijuana in Minnesota? What DFL control could mean
(FOX 9) - For the first time in eight years, Minnesota democrats have regained control in St. Paul, opening the door for passage of legislation that was stalled amid a divided legislature. Tuesday’s election flipped the Minnesota state senate back to the democrats and returned them to power in the...
Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz told him marijuana legalization will be among 1st laws passed
MINNEAPOLIS -- Former governor Jesse Ventura says that Gov. Tim Walz, fresh off Tuesday's vote that will send the DFL incumbent to a second term, told him that legalizing marijuana will be "one of the first" things that gets passed by the incoming state legislature.The comments were made on a podcast with his son, Tyrel Ventura. The former governor said that Walz also invited him to the ceremony where he signs the bill into law.A spokesperson with Walz confirmed Jesse Ventura's comments, adding that they "may work together to get something done."This comes after voters flipped the Minnesota Senate, which...
Mapped: How each county voted in Minnesota's governor race
Strong support in the Twin Cities metro fueled Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's re-election in Tuesday's midterms. The big picture: Walz defeated Republican challenger Scott Jensen 52%-44.6%. Zoom in: Seven in 10 voters in Hennepin and Ramsey counties voted for the DFL incumbent. He also won a majority of voters...
Democrat Tim Walz wins 2nd term as Minnesota’s governor
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democrat Tim Walz won a second term as Minnesota’s governor on Tuesday, fending off a challenge by Republican Scott Jensen, a family practice physician who grabbed national attention with his vaccine skepticism. Walz led Minnesota through the COVID-19 pandemic -- including lockdowns, school shutdowns and...
Education Minnesota’s Agenda Includes Fully Funding Public Education
Education Minnesota says its top priority heading into the next legislative session is getting lawmakers to fully fund public education. President Denise Specht:. “Fully funded public education in Minnesota will mean a sustained multibillion-dollar increase in the money the state provides to its school districts. And we’re ready to hold accountable, all the politicians who promised full funding on the campaign trail.”
Reelected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz outlines second term priorities
Tim Walz, the former member of congress from Mankato can now put two term governor of Minnesota on his resume. Walz defeated GOP challenger former state senator Scott Jensen by an eight-point margin: some 192,000 votes. He did so in part by winning strong support in the core Twin Cities...
Leigh Finke to become first transgender legislator in Minnesota House
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Leigh Finke will be the first transgender legislator in the Minnesota House after she handily won the seat for District 66A on Tuesday night.According to the secretary of state, she defeated Republican Trace Johnson 81% to 18% and will serve St. Paul, Falcon Heights, Roseville, and Lauderdale. The first-time candidate was endorsed by top DFL-ers, including Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Sen. Tina Smith.Finke said she ran for office because "the transgender community deserves to have a voice in building our shared future." She's a supporter of abortion rights, improving mental health care in...
Northern Minnesota Election Results: Hauschild and Stauber win, Rob Ecklund behind by 37 votes
Race for MN Senate District 3: Hauschild beats Zupancich. Longtime Senator Tom Bakk decided to retire, leaving a big vacancy for the Northland in the Minnesota legislature. Senate District 3 covers portions of five different counties. Democrat Grant Hauschild, of Hermantown, will now represent District 3. He’s currently on the...
Schultz concedes defeat in MN attorney general race
Republican Jim Schultz is conceding defeat in the race for Minnesota attorney general. Schultz said even though the race hadn’t been formally called, he’d call Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison to congratulate him. Final unofficial results showed Ellison with less than a one-percent lead, but his campaign said there’s no way Schultz could close that gap, and it’s outside the threshold for a recount. Schultz says he’s proud of the race he and his campaign ran and received the highest percentage of the vote for a Republican candidate for statewide constitutional office in 30 years and carried 76 of Minnesota’s 87 counties.
Tim Walz re-elected as Governor of Minnesota, defeating Scott Jensen
Tim Walz with his supporters in south Minneapolis on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Courtesy of Tim Walz on Twitter. Gov. Tim Walz won a second term as Minnesota's governor on Tuesday night, defeating Republican challenger Scott Jensen. The Associated Press called the race for Walz shortly before 10:30 p.m.,...
Election 2022: All 8 Minnesota U.S. Representatives Re-Elected
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota voters have re-elected all eight of its incumbent U.S. Representatives. In District 1 Republican Brad Finstad got 54 percent of the vote. In District 2 Democrat Angie Craig got 51 percent of the vote. In District 3 Democrat Dean Phillips got 60 percent. In...
Who Minnesotans voted for in the midterm elections, and why
As voters hit the polls Tuesday, MinnPost visited polling places to ask Minnesotans who they’re supporting in the midterms and why. Responses have been edited for length and clarity. This post will be updated periodically through the day. •. Voter: Michael Tsehai. Polling place: Hosanna Church in Lakeville. Who did...
Minnesota AG race remains tight between Ellison and Schultz
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s attorney general race was running close early Wednesday between Democratic incumbent Keith Ellison and Republican challenger Jim Schultz, a political newcomer who tries to blame Ellison for rising crime. Schultz, a 37-year-old hedge fund attorney with no courtroom experience, was seeking to become the first Republican to win Minnesota’s attorney general race since 1966. Ellison, who burst on the national scene as the first Muslim elected to Congress in 2006, left that safe seat behind for his first run as attorney general in 2018, saying it was his best chance to push back against the policies of Donald Trump. Ellison just squeaked into office, and his progressive policies have made him a polarizing figure in the eyes of some voters. Ellison led the prosecution team that won a conviction of former police Officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s killing, and obtained guilty pleas from other officers. He also stepped in to prosecute a suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a Black motorist, Daunte Wright, in the midst of Chauvin’s trial. Ellison said his office had successfully prosecuted 50 serious crimes, and contrasted that with Schultz’s lack of courtroom experience.
Minnesota Statewide General Election Results
Here are the results so far of the Minnesota General Election- key candidates. DFL: Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan- 1,025,917 (54%) Republican: Scott Jensen and Matt Birk- 803,446 (43%) Legal Marijuana Now: James McCaskel and David Sandbeck- 21,920 (1%) Independence Alliance: Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter- 13,386 (1%) Socialist Workers:...
