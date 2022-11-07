Read full article on original website
Tony Dungy reacts to Jeff Saturday’s hiring by the Colts on The Dan Patrick Show
Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Colts Super Bowl winning head coach Tony Dungy joined Tuesday’s Dan Patrick Show (Weekdays 6-9 a.m. on 750 The Game) to give his...
Barkley well-rested and not taking Texans' run D lightly
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is heading into Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium against the Houston Texans as the NFL's third leading rusher this season with 779 yards
Mix-and-match Blazers face Mavs to complete trip
The Portland Trail Blazers bid to end their six-game road trip in style on Saturday when they visit the Dallas
Broncos rule out 3 vs Titans, 3 questionable with illnesses
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos ruled out three players for their game on Sunday, including two who pulled hamstrings at practice this week. They also added two more sick players to their injury report Friday. Coach Nathaniel Hackett ruled out linebacker Baron Browning (hip) and two key offensive players who pulled hamstrings at practice this week coming off a bye: receiver KJ Hamler and tight end/fullback Andrew Beck. Hamler got hurt in a non-contact portion of practice Wednesday and Beck suffered a similar injury under similar circumstances a day later.
After ‘learning experience,’ Providence seeks 2-0 start vs. Northeastern
Providence left room for improvement in its season-opening victory against Rider, and Providence coach Ed Cooley will be looking for
Ionescu joins Graves’ staff as Director of Athletic Culture
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Oregon legend Sabrina Ionescu will join head women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves’ support staff in a part-time capacity as director of athletic culture, the ninth-year head coach announced Friday. In her role, Ionescu will help with the development of student-athletes and cultivate Graves’...
Trail Blazers stifle Pelicans, 106-95
Jerami Grant dribbled between his legs, knifed between New Orleans forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram and dunked hard with two hands before defenders Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III could meet him at the rim. That forceful fourth-quarter flush highlighted Grant’s 27-point performance, and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame...
