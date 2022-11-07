ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos ruled out three players for their game on Sunday, including two who pulled hamstrings at practice this week. They also added two more sick players to their injury report Friday. Coach Nathaniel Hackett ruled out linebacker Baron Browning (hip) and two key offensive players who pulled hamstrings at practice this week coming off a bye: receiver KJ Hamler and tight end/fullback Andrew Beck. Hamler got hurt in a non-contact portion of practice Wednesday and Beck suffered a similar injury under similar circumstances a day later.

