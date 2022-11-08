Read full article on original website
Winter weather advisory begins at 4 p.m. Saturday.
OCEANA COUNTY — A winter weather advisory has been issued for west Michigan by the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids beginning Saturday, Nov. 12, at 4 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. Counties included in the advisory include: Oceana, Mason, Lake, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren...
Obituary: Debra Nichols, 61, of Muskegon, formerly of Hart
Obituary: Debra Nichols, 61, of Muskegon, formerly of Hart. Debra Sue Nichols, 61, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, November 9, 2022, in Muskegon following a lengthy illness. She was born January 20, 1961, in Muskegon, to Glenn and Kay (Bitson) Phillips, and moved to Hart before returning to the Muskegon area.
Pentwater students and staff honor veterans
PENTWATER — Students and staff at Pentwater Public School honored local veterans on Veterans Day Friday, Nov. 11, with a heartwarming program in the gym. The program, which featured patriotic musical performances and poetry readings, was followed by breakfast for the veterans in the cafeteria. Please consider helping to...
79th District Court arraignments, Nov. 11, 2022.
HART — The following were arraigned recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Leonardo Guararrama, of 4705 N. 120th Ave., Hart; State, Sheriffs’, Chiefs’ Enforcement of Narcotics Team (SSCENT); third-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC). Probable cause hearing: Nov. 15 at 3 p.m. Bail: $10,000/cash/surety/10 percent. Lori...
Life-saving equipment donated to six police departments.
HART — Six Oceana County police departments were given life-saving automated external defibrillators (AEDs) valued at a total of nearly $10,000 from the Dickey Foundation this week. “Officers in Oceana County are dispatched first and respond to scenes of any medical emergency or personal injury crashes,” said Hart Police...
Recent births, posted Nov. 11, 2022
The following...
Recent deaths, service announcements, posted Nov. 11, 2022
Recent deaths, service announcements, posted Nov. 11, 2022. Reverend Earnest “Earnie” Cummings, 85, died on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is in charge of arrangements. Carla Sue Richards, 74, of Shelby, died on Friday, November 11, 2022. Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere...
Lynda Holcomb, RN, named recipient of the DAISY Award at Corewell Health Ludington Hospital
LUDINGTON — Lynda Holcomb, RN, a nurse in the Critical Care Unit at Corewell Health Ludington Hospital, formerly Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, was selected as the hospital’s latest recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. “I am very honored to have been nominated and selected for the...
Hart Wesleyan Church offering low-cost immigration legal services.
HART – Hart Wesleyan Church has announced launching Immigration Connection, a program that offers low-cost immigration legal services in Oceana County and surrounding areas. To offer these services, the church and Pastor Bob Gray had to go through a lengthy training and application process to become an accredited site by the US Department of Justice.
HPD news, Nov. 11, 2022
The following is recent activity of the Hart Police Department:. 11:24 a.m., motorist assist, 30 block of State Street, City of Hart. 11:30 a.m., animal complaint, 300 block of Johnson Street, City of Hart. 12:29 p.m., vehicle crash, no injury, 2000 block of Oceana Drive, City of Hart. 4 p.m.,...
