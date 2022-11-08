ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Phil Weiser wins a second term as Colorado attorney general

This story was originally published by Colorado Public Radio at 10:17 pm, Nov. 9, 2022. Democratic State Attorney General Phil Weiser has won a second term beating Republican Arapahoe County District Attorney John Kellner in a race that was defined by the state’s divisions about public safety and abortion rights.
Lauren Boebert’s reelection race is too close to call

This story was originally published by Colorado Public Radio November 8, 2022. Updated at 7:28 am, Nov 9. Hardline conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert is facing a tougher-than-expected reelection race, with her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, holding a small lead all evening. Boebert went into the race in a strong position....
From ‘rubbery’ to ‘grassy,’ we tasted Colorado tap water like fine wine

Every time you turn on the tap, you become the last stop in a complicated journey. Water from snow and streams collects in lakes and reservoirs, and cities pump it through complex filtration systems to make it pure enough to drink. The particular balance of invisible minerals in each pour from your kitchen tap makes for subtle differences in every glass. One might call it the terroir of tap water.
