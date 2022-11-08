Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Reveal Huge Injury Update Ahead Of Packers’ Game
The Dallas Cowboys went into their Week 9 bye week with a dominant performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 8, winning 49-29. They are now preparing to head on the road to face off with the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 and some people are wondering if they will have running back Ezekiel Elliott back in the mix for the game.
Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday
The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to dangerous Baker Mayfield moment
The Carolina Panthers were able to get a big victory on Thursday night over the Atlanta Falcons, which led to a dangerous moment involving Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield was the backup quarterback behind P.J. Walker in the game, but that didn’t stop him from being extremely pumped up following the victory.
atozsports.com
Bills front office can’t be happy with latest Josh Allen video
The Buffalo Bills have done a very good job keeping things under wraps. Whether it’s injuries, looking into players, or even signing players, they do their best to keep things under wraps. During today’s walkthroughs, Josh Allen wasn’t available to the media. Many local reporters commented on...
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Cowboys-Packers Game
Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe has named his pick for Sunday's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. The former NFL tight end believes the Cowboys will take advantage of the Packers' recent struggles and notch yet another victory on their solid season so far. Sharpe has Dallas...
Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky part of Saints game plan, but not how you would think
Coming off their bye week, the 2-6 Pittsburgh Steelers hope to get their 2022 season back on course against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, hopefully with linebacker TJ Watt back from injury. Preparing for the Saints’ offense is no easy task, particularly with a Swiss Army knife-type weapon like Taysom Hill in the fold to account for. However, head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers are doing their best to prepare for Hill unconventionally. According to Brian Batko of the Post-Gazette, backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is practicing as a Hill stand-in this week.
NFL Odds: Colts vs. Raiders prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022
The Indianapolis Colts will head to Sin City to face off with the Las Vegas Raiders in an afternoon showdown on Sunday. It’s time to check out our NFL odds series and deliver a Colts-Raiders prediction and pick. The Colts have a new head coach, someone who has never...
lastwordonsports.com
Defensive Free Agent Targets for Ravens Playoffs Run
The Baltimore Ravens made a splash the day before the trade deadline by securing the services of linebacker Roquan Smith via trade. Smith’s debut against the New Orleans Saints was impressive, and his partnership with the up-and-coming Patrick Queen will surely be one to watch for the next few seasons. His addition has solidified a Baltimore defense that has improved throughout the season.
NBC Sports
Jarvis Landry will play, but Saints rule out five players and list four as questionable
The Saints will have receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) on Sunday against the Steelers. He had another limited practice Friday. Landry has not played since Week 4 in London. That’s the good news for the Saints. The bad news is they ruled out five players and list four others as...
Colin Cowherd Thinks Starting Quarterback Will Be Out Of The Job Next Year
Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports has been very supportive of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. He once referred to him a future Hall of Famer. On this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Cowherd made a shocking prediction regarding Carr's future in Las Vegas. Cowherd believes the Raiders will move on from...
WATCH: Jeff Saturday gets game ball for winning his debut as an NFL coach
A strange week ends with an Indianapolis Colts victory, and they all reveled in it postgame. Team owner Jim Irsay, acknowledging "it's been a tough week," gave interim coach Jeff Saturday the game ball after the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. ...
After Bills win, Patrick Peterson assumes the chains from Kirko
Peterson snagged the game-clinching interception.
Analysis: Cardinals' win over Rams keeps their small playoff hopes alive — for now
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Unless you think the Cardinals can win six of their last seven games or at least five of their last seven, Sunday’s strange 27-10 victory here over the Rams at SoFi Stadium must be tempered with some serious reality. The only way the Cardinals can reach the playoffs this season, now that they are 4-6, is if they basically win most of their remaining games and pray that a good majority of the rest...
Is Josh McDaniels’ job as Raiders coach still safe? It shouldn’t be after this bad loss
The Raiders’ latest losing streak has hit three.
NFL Analyst Thinks Head Coach Will Be On Hot Seat With Loss This Weekend
So far this season, Matt Rhule and Frank Reich have already been fired. Could another head coach join the unemployment market soon?. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk believes Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels will officially be on the hot seat if he loses to the Indianapolis Colts this weekend.
lastwordonsports.com
More Quarterback Uncertainty for the Gophers
There’s more quarterback uncertainty for the Gophers (now bowl-eligible!) as they prepare to face Northwestern. Tanner Morgan left the Nebraska game at halftime with what coach P.J. Fleck called an “upper-body injury”. Redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis came in after the break, and the team rallied from a ten-point deficit to a seven-point win.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 10: Look for the Raiders to cover, other best bets
This is a big week in the NFL. The Cowboys and the Packers are facing off in America's Game of the Week on FOX, there's an NFC South battle going down in Germany and the reigning Super Bowl champs are trying to bounce back. We've got some exciting matchups to...
Look: There's A Special Guest Greeting Cowboys Fans Before Their Flight To Green Bay
Cowboys fans making the trip from Dallas to Green Bay for this weekend's game are in for a treat. ESPN's Ed Werder announced on Twitter that Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith is greeting fans at American Airlines' gate this Saturday morning. "So @AmericanAir has a special guest at the gate this...
Photo: Sean McVay's Wife Shared Racy Boat Picture
Sean McVay has his work cut out for him on Sunday afternoon. The Los Angeles Rams will be without their starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford, against Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals this afternoon. The Cardinals will be without Kyler Murray, too, making it a battle of the backups. It should...
Bills Announce 2 Key Players Won't Play vs. Vikings
The Buffalo Bills are seriously banged up heading into this Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. On Friday morning, Bills head coach Sean McDermott officially ruled out safety Jordan Poyer and defensive end Greg Rousseau for this weekend. Poyer will miss his second consecutive game with an elbow injury. Rousseau,...
Comments / 0