Alabama State

NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Reveal Huge Injury Update Ahead Of Packers’ Game

The Dallas Cowboys went into their Week 9 bye week with a dominant performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 8, winning 49-29. They are now preparing to head on the road to face off with the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 and some people are wondering if they will have running back Ezekiel Elliott back in the mix for the game.
The Spun

Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday

The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to dangerous Baker Mayfield moment

The Carolina Panthers were able to get a big victory on Thursday night over the Atlanta Falcons, which led to a dangerous moment involving Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield was the backup quarterback behind P.J. Walker in the game, but that didn’t stop him from being extremely pumped up following the victory.
atozsports.com

Bills front office can’t be happy with latest Josh Allen video

The Buffalo Bills have done a very good job keeping things under wraps. Whether it’s injuries, looking into players, or even signing players, they do their best to keep things under wraps. During today’s walkthroughs, Josh Allen wasn’t available to the media. Many local reporters commented on...
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky part of Saints game plan, but not how you would think

Coming off their bye week, the 2-6 Pittsburgh Steelers hope to get their 2022 season back on course against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, hopefully with linebacker TJ Watt back from injury. Preparing for the Saints’ offense is no easy task, particularly with a Swiss Army knife-type weapon like Taysom Hill in the fold to account for. However, head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers are doing their best to prepare for Hill unconventionally. According to Brian Batko of the Post-Gazette, backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is practicing as a Hill stand-in this week.
lastwordonsports.com

Defensive Free Agent Targets for Ravens Playoffs Run

The Baltimore Ravens made a splash the day before the trade deadline by securing the services of linebacker Roquan Smith via trade. Smith’s debut against the New Orleans Saints was impressive, and his partnership with the up-and-coming Patrick Queen will surely be one to watch for the next few seasons. His addition has solidified a Baltimore defense that has improved throughout the season.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Analysis: Cardinals' win over Rams keeps their small playoff hopes alive — for now

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Unless you think the Cardinals can win six of their last seven games or at least five of their last seven, Sunday’s strange 27-10 victory here over the Rams at SoFi Stadium must be tempered with some serious reality. The only way the Cardinals can reach the playoffs this season, now that they are 4-6, is if they basically win most of their remaining games and pray that a good majority of the rest...
lastwordonsports.com

More Quarterback Uncertainty for the Gophers

There’s more quarterback uncertainty for the Gophers (now bowl-eligible!) as they prepare to face Northwestern. Tanner Morgan left the Nebraska game at halftime with what coach P.J. Fleck called an “upper-body injury”. Redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis came in after the break, and the team rallied from a ten-point deficit to a seven-point win.
The Spun

Photo: Sean McVay's Wife Shared Racy Boat Picture

Sean McVay has his work cut out for him on Sunday afternoon. The Los Angeles Rams will be without their starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford, against Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals this afternoon. The Cardinals will be without Kyler Murray, too, making it a battle of the backups. It should...
The Spun

Bills Announce 2 Key Players Won't Play vs. Vikings

The Buffalo Bills are seriously banged up heading into this Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. On Friday morning, Bills head coach Sean McDermott officially ruled out safety Jordan Poyer and defensive end Greg Rousseau for this weekend. Poyer will miss his second consecutive game with an elbow injury. Rousseau,...
