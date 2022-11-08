Read full article on original website
coloradosun.com
Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.
Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Pueblo Republican Who’s Recruiting Poll Watchers for Boebert Race Is an Election Denier
In a race that may determine control of the U.S. House of Representatives, election workers across Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District are still counting votes to determine if dark horse Democrat Adam Frisch will upset Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. In Pueblo, the largest city in the district, the local Republican recruiting...
cpr.org
How Latinos contributed to Colorado Democrats’ big wins in 2022, including sending the state’s first Latina to Congress
A day after her opponent conceded, Dr. Yadira Caraveo addressed the media from a podium set up in the backyard of her childhood home in Adams County. Watching from nearby, her mother Elsa Caraveo said this isn’t a day she ever imagined. “We expected all the kids to go...
cpr.org
A lot of Colorado counties paused vote counting Friday because of the Veterans Day holiday
Election workers in the majority of Colorado counties got a break Friday due to the Veterans Day holiday, pausing the processing of many uncounted ballots. Larimer and Denver county officials bucked the trend and said workers would likely continue counting through the weekend. Larimer posted its most recent results update just after 11 a.m. on Friday. Denver plans to post more results by 5 p.m. on the holiday, according to a spokesman for the city’s elections office.
berthoudsurveyor.com
Armagost wins House District 64
On Tuesday night voters overwhelmingly backed Republican Ryan Armagost for Colorado State House District 64 which includes Berthoud. Armagost soundly defeated Democrat Richard Webster of Greeley by a 61 to 39 percent margin. Both Armagost and Webster were first-time candidates for political office and leaned on their community experience in their respective campaigns.
coloradosun.com
Julie McCluskie selected as next speaker of the Colorado House, bringing Western Slope voice to top job
State Rep. Julie McCluskie was selected Friday by her Democratic colleagues to serve as the next speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives when the legislature reconvenes next year, bringing a Western Slope voice to one of the top jobs at the Capitol. The three top leadership posts in the...
UPDATED: Frizell defeats Martinez for Colorado House District 45 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Elizabeth Frizell, a Republican and former Douglas County Assessor and real estate appraiser, defeated Democrat Ruby Martinez for the House District 45 seat.
Rep. Lauren Boebert takes lead over challenger Adam Frisch in U.S. House District 3 for first time since election night
For the first time since election night, incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican who represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, has a lead over over Democratic challenger Adam Frisch. On Thursday morning the latest ballot count in the tight race shows just over a 400-vote lead for Boebert over Frisch. CBS...
Red or blue, 3rd District voters say respect is key
Colorado's 3rd Congressional District is composed of 27 counties. Most of the district is politically split down the middle following the race between incumbent Lauren Boebert and her challenger, Adam Frisch.
Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Midterm election results are still unofficial, but we have a clearer picture of what voters want from our elected leaders in Colorado. UCCS political science professor, Josh Dunn, says the unofficial results show that Colorado is fading from being a "purple" state and now defining itself as a clear blue The post Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state appeared first on KRDO.
KDVR.com
Colorado House Republican leader lying in state
Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Cold Friday, afternoon sun. Denver dipped into the teens this morning, making it the coldest morning this season....
Boebert takes lead in Colorado House race
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) has taken the lead in the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, edging ahead of Democratic challenger Adam Frisch with 97 percent of the vote in. Boebert had taken a lead of 794 votes just after 4 p.m. Thursday. (The graphic below will provide the...
ksut.org
Election reveals Colorado more blue than polls predicted, strong voter turnout in La Plata County
Democrats made blue waves across Colorado. Pundits and pollsters did not predict the number of Democrats that would win or retain seats in the mid-term election. The predicted "red wave" throughout the country proves to be more blue in Colorado for this midterm election. In congressional District 3 which includes 27 of Colorado’s 64 counties, Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert barely trailed behind Democrat Adam Frisch by less than one percentage point, though this is changing by the minute as remaining ballots are processed.
9News
Women voters power Democrats' midterm performance in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — We are starting to learn more about who voted in the midterm election in Colorado. More than 2.4 million ballots have been turned in to ballot boxes across Colorado, according to voter data released by the Secretary of State Wednesday morning. This data is updated as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. It is not fully complete and will be updated on Thursday and Monday.
Lies lost in Colorado elections
With a couple months to go before this week’s election, Colorado Republican governor candidate Heidi Ganahl started insisting that school children were identifying as cats, and she accused school administrators of accommodating the disruptive behavior. None of it was true. The claim was part of a national phenomenon of right-wing politicians and influencers using anti-LGBTQ […] The post Lies lost in Colorado elections appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
State lawmaker Brittany Pettersen wins Colorado's 7th Congressional District
State lawmaker Brittany Pettersen will be moving from the state Capitol to the nation's Capitol after winning Colorado's 7th Congressional District. She will take over the district after fellow Democrat Rep. Ed Perlmutter who announced his retirement in January. Pettersen won the seat with 57.44% of the votes over Republican Erik Aadland with 40.53% of the votes, according to the Colorado Secretary of State's website. Perlmutter has served in some elected capacity for 25 years and represented much of the western part of the Denver metro area in Congress for 8 terms. He was elected to the House of Representatives during the Democratic wave in 2006. Pettersen, who lives in Jefferson County, previously put her hat in the ring for the Democratic primary for the seat during a brief period in 2017 when Perlmutter said he was retiring but then backtracked.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
The “David vs. Goliath” battle at the heart of Colorado’s liquor votes
Coloradans, in a series of surprise results Tuesday, overwhelmingly rejected one measure that would have allowed liquor stores the ability to operate unlimited locations. In another, citizens seem to have shot down a vote that would have permitted third-party companies like Instacart to deliver alcohol to your home. And a third vote — allowing wine to be sold at grocery and convenience stores — is trailing in a vote that’s still too close to call.
ksut.org
Phil Weiser wins a second term as Colorado attorney general
This story was originally published by Colorado Public Radio at 10:17 pm, Nov. 9, 2022. Democratic State Attorney General Phil Weiser has won a second term beating Republican Arapahoe County District Attorney John Kellner in a race that was defined by the state’s divisions about public safety and abortion rights.
Colorado Election updates | GOP election night party underway in Greenwood Village
Coloradans – and Americans across the country – today will decide the fate of campaigns, notably the races for U.S. Senate and governor, and decide which party controls the government's legislative branches. Today's elections will define the next policy agenda in Washington, D.C., as well as at the Colorado state Capitol. Follow Colorado Politics, The Denver Gazette and The Colorado Springs Gazette here for live updates. ...
