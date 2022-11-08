ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

coloradosun.com

Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Pueblo Republican Who’s Recruiting Poll Watchers for Boebert Race Is an Election Denier

In a race that may determine control of the U.S. House of Representatives, election workers across Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District are still counting votes to determine if dark horse Democrat Adam Frisch will upset Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. In Pueblo, the largest city in the district, the local Republican recruiting...
cpr.org

A lot of Colorado counties paused vote counting Friday because of the Veterans Day holiday

Election workers in the majority of Colorado counties got a break Friday due to the Veterans Day holiday, pausing the processing of many uncounted ballots. Larimer and Denver county officials bucked the trend and said workers would likely continue counting through the weekend. Larimer posted its most recent results update just after 11 a.m. on Friday. Denver plans to post more results by 5 p.m. on the holiday, according to a spokesman for the city’s elections office.
COLORADO STATE
berthoudsurveyor.com

Armagost wins House District 64

On Tuesday night voters overwhelmingly backed Republican Ryan Armagost for Colorado State House District 64 which includes Berthoud. Armagost soundly defeated Democrat Richard Webster of Greeley by a 61 to 39 percent margin. Both Armagost and Webster were first-time candidates for political office and leaned on their community experience in their respective campaigns.
GREELEY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Midterm election results are still unofficial, but we have a clearer picture of what voters want from our elected leaders in Colorado. UCCS political science professor, Josh Dunn, says the unofficial results show that Colorado is fading from being a "purple" state and now defining itself as a clear blue The post Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Colorado House Republican leader lying in state

Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Cold Friday, afternoon sun. Denver dipped into the teens this morning, making it the coldest morning this season....
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Boebert takes lead in Colorado House race

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) has taken the lead in the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, edging ahead of Democratic challenger Adam Frisch with 97 percent of the vote in. Boebert had taken a lead of 794 votes just after 4 p.m. Thursday. (The graphic below will provide the...
COLORADO STATE
ksut.org

Election reveals Colorado more blue than polls predicted, strong voter turnout in La Plata County

Democrats made blue waves across Colorado. Pundits and pollsters did not predict the number of Democrats that would win or retain seats in the mid-term election. The predicted "red wave" throughout the country proves to be more blue in Colorado for this midterm election. In congressional District 3 which includes 27 of Colorado’s 64 counties, Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert barely trailed behind Democrat Adam Frisch by less than one percentage point, though this is changing by the minute as remaining ballots are processed.
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
9News

Women voters power Democrats' midterm performance in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — We are starting to learn more about who voted in the midterm election in Colorado. More than 2.4 million ballots have been turned in to ballot boxes across Colorado, according to voter data released by the Secretary of State Wednesday morning. This data is updated as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. It is not fully complete and will be updated on Thursday and Monday.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Lies lost in Colorado elections

With a couple months to go before this week’s election, Colorado Republican governor candidate Heidi Ganahl started insisting that school children were identifying as cats, and she accused school administrators of accommodating the disruptive behavior. None of it was true. The claim was part of a national phenomenon of right-wing politicians and influencers using anti-LGBTQ […] The post Lies lost in Colorado elections appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

State lawmaker Brittany Pettersen wins Colorado's 7th Congressional District

State lawmaker Brittany Pettersen will be moving from the state Capitol to the nation's Capitol after winning Colorado's 7th Congressional District. She will take over the district after fellow Democrat Rep. Ed Perlmutter who announced his retirement in January. Pettersen won the seat with 57.44% of the votes over Republican Erik Aadland with 40.53% of the votes, according to the Colorado Secretary of State's website. Perlmutter has served in some elected capacity for 25 years and represented much of the western part of the Denver metro area in Congress for 8 terms. He was elected to the House of Representatives during the Democratic wave in 2006.  Pettersen, who lives in Jefferson County, previously put her hat in the ring for the Democratic primary for the seat during a brief period in 2017 when Perlmutter said he was retiring but then backtracked.  
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

The “David vs. Goliath” battle at the heart of Colorado’s liquor votes

Coloradans, in a series of surprise results Tuesday, overwhelmingly rejected one measure that would have allowed liquor stores the ability to operate unlimited locations. In another, citizens seem to have shot down a vote that would have permitted third-party companies like Instacart to deliver alcohol to your home. And a third vote — allowing wine to be sold at grocery and convenience stores — is trailing in a vote that’s still too close to call.
COLORADO STATE
ksut.org

Phil Weiser wins a second term as Colorado attorney general

This story was originally published by Colorado Public Radio at 10:17 pm, Nov. 9, 2022. Democratic State Attorney General Phil Weiser has won a second term beating Republican Arapahoe County District Attorney John Kellner in a race that was defined by the state’s divisions about public safety and abortion rights.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Election updates | GOP election night party underway in Greenwood Village

Coloradans – and Americans across the country – today will decide the fate of campaigns, notably the races for U.S. Senate and governor, and decide which party controls the government's legislative branches. Today's elections will define the next policy agenda in Washington, D.C., as well as at the Colorado state Capitol. Follow Colorado Politics, The Denver Gazette and The Colorado Springs Gazette here for live updates. ...
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO

