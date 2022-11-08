ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleair, FL

Beach Beacon

A guide to the 2022 Pelican Women’s Championship in Belleair

BELLEAIR — With the Pelican Golf Club said to be hosting Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas in the next edition of the TV event “The Match” on Saturday, Dec. 10, there will be plenty of buzz as the club prepares to host the LPGA Tour’s Pelican Women’s Championship this week.
BELLEAIR, FL
Beach Beacon

LPGA shortens Pelican Women's Championship to 54 holes

The LPGA announced Wednesday evening that it is shortening the Pelican Women's Championship in Belleair to 54 holes. "After meeting with senior LPGA and tournament leadership and in consultation with our on-site meteorologist, Pelican Golf Club will be closed on Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole," a news release states. "Due to the chance of a delay in Friday’s start of play, the LPGA has made the decision to shorten the Pelican Women’s Championship to 54 holes."
BELLEAIR, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit Tampa Bay? Here’s the latest forecast track

Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are on the edge of the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole with the entire west coast of the state under a tropical storm warning, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday, track across the state and curve back toward the north later ...
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Amalie to present Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert

TAMPA — Five Finger Death Punch have teamed up with Brantley Gilbert for a U.S. arena tour which will include a show Tuesday, Nov. 22, 6:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $25.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. It’s not the first time Five Finger Death Punch...
TAMPA, FL
Jake Wells

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
Beach Beacon

Happening this weekend

Gipsy Kings, Friday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, Nov. 11-12, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Yung Gravy & bbno$, Baby Gravy, Friday, Nov. 11, at Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7...
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

Curtis Salgado to play Safety Harbor Art & Music Center

SAFETY HARBOR — Award-winning vocalist, instrumentalist and songwriter Curtis Salgado will perform Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 the day...
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

USF mourns the loss of a marine science legend

Dr. William “Bill” Hogarth, a legendary biologist who helped lead the University of South Florida St. Petersburg’s marine science renaissance, died Nov. 5. Campus officials announced that Hogarth, 83, died following a short illness. He is best known locally for helping propel the College of Marine Science after becoming its dean in 2007. A research vessel bearing his name docks in the adjacent Bayboro Harbor.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
travellemming.com

17 Best Day Trips from Tampa in 2022 (By a Local)

I am a Tampa local and I’m excited to share 17 of the best day trips from Tampa. Whether you’re in town for a visit or have lived in Tampa your whole life, this list is sure to have at least a few excursions that are new to you.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Construction mogul’s former Belleair home lists for $12.9M

A massive Belleair estate built by a Florida construction tycoon is now on the market for $12,995,000. The home at 140 Willadel Drive once belonged to Marshall Rinker Jr., the heir to a concrete empire that his father Marshall E. “Doc” Rinker Sr. started in the 1920s. Rinker Materials Corp became one of the largest cement providers in the state and played an important role in Florida’s 20th century building boom.
BELLEAIR, FL
tampamagazines.com

10 Must-Visit Breweries in Tampa

No one can truly pinpoint the spark that ignited the American craft beer explosion. Perhaps it took root in 1978 when the president legalized homebrewing – or maybe it was in the ‘90s when brave brewers like Stone and Dogfish Head broke from the norm, popularizing stouts, sours and IPAs.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Multiple Powerball Tickets Sold In Tampa Worth $50,000 To $1 Million

Ladies and gentleman, you need to check your lottery tickets asap! The Florida Lottery says there are 24 Powerball tickets sold here ranging from $50,000 to $1 million. The $1 million dollar winner happened at Publix located at 5052 North U.S. Highway 41 in Apollo Beach. Here is a list...
TAMPA, FL

