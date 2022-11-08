Read full article on original website
Pinellas Update: County to open two community shelters tonightRose BurkePinellas County, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Student organizations react to 2022 Midterm Elections, DeWine and Vance victoriesThe LanternOhio State
Tampa Bay Hurricane HelpModern GlobeHillsborough County, FL
Abstract Artist Delivers Exciting New Exhibit at University of TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Beach Beacon
A guide to the 2022 Pelican Women’s Championship in Belleair
BELLEAIR — With the Pelican Golf Club said to be hosting Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas in the next edition of the TV event “The Match” on Saturday, Dec. 10, there will be plenty of buzz as the club prepares to host the LPGA Tour’s Pelican Women’s Championship this week.
Beach Beacon
LPGA shortens Pelican Women's Championship to 54 holes
The LPGA announced Wednesday evening that it is shortening the Pelican Women's Championship in Belleair to 54 holes. "After meeting with senior LPGA and tournament leadership and in consultation with our on-site meteorologist, Pelican Golf Club will be closed on Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole," a news release states. "Due to the chance of a delay in Friday’s start of play, the LPGA has made the decision to shorten the Pelican Women’s Championship to 54 holes."
fox13news.com
Linda Hurtado invites Kelly & Ryan to Tampa
FOX 13's Linda Hurtado got to show Live! with Kelly & Ryan the amazing views, awesome restaurants, and everything Tampa has to offer.
Incredible Thanksgiving Buffets in Tampa Bay
When you want to spend Thanksgiving indulging in never-ending food, you need a Thanksgiving buffet. We’ve compiled a list of local spots that offer a delectable Thanksgiving buffet in Tampa Bay. Don’t feel like going out but no time to cook? We can help with that too. Head over...
Will Hurricane Nicole hit Tampa Bay? Here’s the latest forecast track
Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are on the edge of the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole with the entire west coast of the state under a tropical storm warning, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday, track across the state and curve back toward the north later ...
Beach Beacon
Amalie to present Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert
TAMPA — Five Finger Death Punch have teamed up with Brantley Gilbert for a U.S. arena tour which will include a show Tuesday, Nov. 22, 6:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $25.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. It’s not the first time Five Finger Death Punch...
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida
money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
Beach Beacon
Happening this weekend
Gipsy Kings, Friday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, Nov. 11-12, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Yung Gravy & bbno$, Baby Gravy, Friday, Nov. 11, at Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7...
Boomer rock icon Foreigner is coming to Tampa's Hard Rock Event Center
Kelly Hansen sings the greatest hits on Tuesday.
98RockFest returns to Amalie Arena: Lineup, ticket prices and more
TAMPA, Fla. — For all the rock fans out there — 98RockFest is set to return in April to Amalie Arena with a lineup to look forward to. Mark your calendars and make sure you're free at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023. There will also be a "pre-show free show" at 2 p.m. on the plaza stage.
Eagles songwriter JD Souther plays intimate Largo concert on Sunday
The 76-year-old songwriter’s current set features a smattering of Eagles tunes he contributed to.
Florida's Gulf Coast, Including Tampa Bay, now Under a Tropical Storm Watch
Hurricane Warning in Effect from Boca Raton to Flagler/Volusia Line
Beach Beacon
Curtis Salgado to play Safety Harbor Art & Music Center
SAFETY HARBOR — Award-winning vocalist, instrumentalist and songwriter Curtis Salgado will perform Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 the day...
stpetecatalyst.com
USF mourns the loss of a marine science legend
Dr. William “Bill” Hogarth, a legendary biologist who helped lead the University of South Florida St. Petersburg’s marine science renaissance, died Nov. 5. Campus officials announced that Hogarth, 83, died following a short illness. He is best known locally for helping propel the College of Marine Science after becoming its dean in 2007. A research vessel bearing his name docks in the adjacent Bayboro Harbor.
travellemming.com
17 Best Day Trips from Tampa in 2022 (By a Local)
I am a Tampa local and I’m excited to share 17 of the best day trips from Tampa. Whether you’re in town for a visit or have lived in Tampa your whole life, this list is sure to have at least a few excursions that are new to you.
Nicole closer to category 1 strength; tropical storm warnings issued for 3 Tampa Bay area counties
A tropical storm watch has been issued for much of Florida's west coast with Nicole set to hit the state as a possible tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane later this week.
Beach Beacon
Construction mogul’s former Belleair home lists for $12.9M
A massive Belleair estate built by a Florida construction tycoon is now on the market for $12,995,000. The home at 140 Willadel Drive once belonged to Marshall Rinker Jr., the heir to a concrete empire that his father Marshall E. “Doc” Rinker Sr. started in the 1920s. Rinker Materials Corp became one of the largest cement providers in the state and played an important role in Florida’s 20th century building boom.
tampamagazines.com
10 Must-Visit Breweries in Tampa
No one can truly pinpoint the spark that ignited the American craft beer explosion. Perhaps it took root in 1978 when the president legalized homebrewing – or maybe it was in the ‘90s when brave brewers like Stone and Dogfish Head broke from the norm, popularizing stouts, sours and IPAs.
wild941.com
Multiple Powerball Tickets Sold In Tampa Worth $50,000 To $1 Million
Ladies and gentleman, you need to check your lottery tickets asap! The Florida Lottery says there are 24 Powerball tickets sold here ranging from $50,000 to $1 million. The $1 million dollar winner happened at Publix located at 5052 North U.S. Highway 41 in Apollo Beach. Here is a list...
Tampa International Airport issues weather alert ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Tampa International Airport is expected to keep operations running as communities across the east coast of Florida brace for Tropical Storm Nicole's landfall sometime Wednesday evening.
