Wesleyan Christian Hosts Playoffs Friday
There is only one football playoff game being held in Washington County on Friday night, and that will be Wesleyan Christian School. The Mustangs are hosting a first-round contest for the third straight year. WCS has Graham-Dustin into Bartlesville. Wesleyan will host the first two rounds of the postseason if the Mustangs can win tonight, by way of their District championship.
Nowata Basketball Season Preview with Coach Smith
It is almost officially basketball season for the Nowata Ironmen. Practices have been underway since October 1st and they are ramping up as we get closer and closer to season tip-off. The Ironmen were supposed to open up their season on Friday, November 18 vs Fairland, but that one has been pushed back to January.
Copan Finishes Promising 2022 Football Season
Let’s wrap up another high school football season in Copan, as the Hornets finished just on the outside looking in the Class C playoffs. A loss at Oaks on Saturday kept Copan out of the postseason. The club had record numbers of guys out for the team this fall, and only one senior on the roster. Most of the skill guys were freshman.
Pawhuska is looking to keep its season alive with a win against Victory Christian in the opening round in the playoffs. These two teams are familiar with each other as they have played in each of the last two seasons. Victory Christian has been trending upward going into the playoffs...
Sperry youth football team to play in ‘Justice Bowl’ after disqualification
SPERRY, Okla. — A Sperry youth football coach said he’s taking legal action against his team’s football league. Coach Will Collier said the 5th and 6th grade team went undefeated all season, but was disqualified from playoffs and a chance to win a championship. Collier said his...
Huskies on the Road Again to Open Playoffs.
Pawhuska is on the road for the sixth time in the last eight games. As Wllilie Nelson's once sung "On the road again, like a band of Huskies we roll down the highway." OK, maybe Willie did not use the word Huskies but he might as well have. PHS is...
Harry Wright to Talk Playoffs
We will talk with Bartlesville High head football coach Harry Wright on Wednesday evening during a playoff edition of the Bruin Football Coaches Show. KWON will host Wright and a senior player to talk about the Bruins upcoming matchup with Lawton in the first round of the 6A-II postseason. The...
Sperry youth football coach taking legal action after team's suspension
A local youth football coach is taking legal action after his 5th and 6th-grade team was suspended from playoffs, after another coach on the same team, got in trouble with the league.
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
Swope in for the win: Rep.-elect (D) Swope, Councilor (D) Decter Wright, Rep. Provenzano
TULSA, Okla. — Nov. 9 was a huge night for Amanda Swope. The Democrat and Tulsa native was elected Tuesday night to represent District 71. Swope drew in about 60 percent of the vote. “I will say that I did not expect to maybe win by the percentage that...
LIVE RESULTS HERE: Polls close for Oklahoma midterm election
TULSA, Okla. — Polls closed at 7 p.m. in Oklahoma for the midterm election. Notable state races include the gubernatorial race and the race for Jim Inhofe’s U.S. Senate seat. Notable races in Tulsa County include run-off elections for Tulsa City Council seats in districts five, six and...
Green Country Christmas Winning Starts Monday
Get your little green tickets from our participating sponsors and get in on the winning with KWON-KRIG-KYFM-KPGM Green Country Christmas as we start drawing winning numbers for prizes on Monday, November 14. We will read the winning numbers along with the prize packages weekdays on the air on KWON-KRIG-KYFM-KPGM. Winning...
3-Car Accident with Injuries in Bartlesville
Emergency crews are tending to a three-car accident at Hillcrest and Shawnee in Bartlesville that occured around 8 am on Friday. Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings tells Bartlesville Radio that there are injuries reported with the crash but the extent of the injuries is not yet known. You are asked...
Route 66's Hi-Way Cafe shoots for world record
VINITA, Okla. — If you search the Guinness Book of World Records for Oklahoma, you'll find the tallest water tower, the longest marathon hug, and the most people playing Monopoly simultaneously among the many listings for our state. This week the Hi-way Cafe along Route 66 in Vinita has been hard at work, adding to that.
A look at the impact of inflation on Tulsa area restaurants
Local restaurant owners are struggling under the weight of inflation as they try to run their businesses, keep prices reasonable, and make money.
Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory
Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
Deer Knocks Man Off Motorcycle Near Inola
Despite warnings from traffic officials to be mindful of deer when traveling after dark or just before dawn breaks, collisions with them continue as more of the deer population comes out to feed during temperature changes. At approximately 11:00 pm on Monday night, a motorcycle driven by Barry Crawford, age...
Country star Tracy Lawrence stopping at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. – With more than 30 years in the country music industry under his hat, Tracy Lawrence is bringing decades of hits to Hard Rock Live on March 24, 2023. Tickets go on sale Nov. 11 and start at $29.50. From timeless classics to the mainstay, Lawrence has...
Major Accident Blocking Both Lanes on Hwy 60 Near Nowata
Bartlesville Radio has been informed by the Nowata County Sheriff's Department that as of about 2:45 pm this afternoon (Friday, November 11) a vehicular accident has occurred on Highway 60 near Road 411 just outside of the city of Nowata that is blocking both the north and south lanes of Highway 60. Traffic is unable to proceed in either direction at this time.
Tulsa Fire mourns the unexpected loss of fire captain
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) released a statement Friday saying one of their own had died unexpectedly. Chief Michael Baker said in the statement they “lost a true hero and friend today. TFD is devastated by the unexpected death of Captain Josh Rutledge.”. No details...
