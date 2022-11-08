ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnsdall, OK

Wesleyan Christian Hosts Playoffs Friday

There is only one football playoff game being held in Washington County on Friday night, and that will be Wesleyan Christian School. The Mustangs are hosting a first-round contest for the third straight year. WCS has Graham-Dustin into Bartlesville. Wesleyan will host the first two rounds of the postseason if the Mustangs can win tonight, by way of their District championship.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
Nowata Basketball Season Preview with Coach Smith

It is almost officially basketball season for the Nowata Ironmen. Practices have been underway since October 1st and they are ramping up as we get closer and closer to season tip-off. The Ironmen were supposed to open up their season on Friday, November 18 vs Fairland, but that one has been pushed back to January.
NOWATA, OK
Copan Finishes Promising 2022 Football Season

Let’s wrap up another high school football season in Copan, as the Hornets finished just on the outside looking in the Class C playoffs. A loss at Oaks on Saturday kept Copan out of the postseason. The club had record numbers of guys out for the team this fall, and only one senior on the roster. Most of the skill guys were freshman.
COPAN, OK
Pawhuska is looking to keep its season alive with a win against Victory Christian in the opening round in the playoffs. These two teams are familiar with each other as they have played in each of the last two seasons. Victory Christian has been trending upward going into the playoffs...
PAWHUSKA, OK
Huskies on the Road Again to Open Playoffs.

Pawhuska is on the road for the sixth time in the last eight games. As Wllilie Nelson's once sung "On the road again, like a band of Huskies we roll down the highway." OK, maybe Willie did not use the word Huskies but he might as well have. PHS is...
PAWHUSKA, OK
Harry Wright to Talk Playoffs

We will talk with Bartlesville High head football coach Harry Wright on Wednesday evening during a playoff edition of the Bruin Football Coaches Show. KWON will host Wright and a senior player to talk about the Bruins upcoming matchup with Lawton in the first round of the 6A-II postseason. The...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE
Green Country Christmas Winning Starts Monday

Get your little green tickets from our participating sponsors and get in on the winning with KWON-KRIG-KYFM-KPGM Green Country Christmas as we start drawing winning numbers for prizes on Monday, November 14. We will read the winning numbers along with the prize packages weekdays on the air on KWON-KRIG-KYFM-KPGM. Winning...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
3-Car Accident with Injuries in Bartlesville

Emergency crews are tending to a three-car accident at Hillcrest and Shawnee in Bartlesville that occured around 8 am on Friday. Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings tells Bartlesville Radio that there are injuries reported with the crash but the extent of the injuries is not yet known. You are asked...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Route 66's Hi-Way Cafe shoots for world record

VINITA, Okla. — If you search the Guinness Book of World Records for Oklahoma, you'll find the tallest water tower, the longest marathon hug, and the most people playing Monopoly simultaneously among the many listings for our state. This week the Hi-way Cafe along Route 66 in Vinita has been hard at work, adding to that.
VINITA, OK
Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory

Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Deer Knocks Man Off Motorcycle Near Inola

Despite warnings from traffic officials to be mindful of deer when traveling after dark or just before dawn breaks, collisions with them continue as more of the deer population comes out to feed during temperature changes. At approximately 11:00 pm on Monday night, a motorcycle driven by Barry Crawford, age...
INOLA, OK
Major Accident Blocking Both Lanes on Hwy 60 Near Nowata

Bartlesville Radio has been informed by the Nowata County Sheriff's Department that as of about 2:45 pm this afternoon (Friday, November 11) a vehicular accident has occurred on Highway 60 near Road 411 just outside of the city of Nowata that is blocking both the north and south lanes of Highway 60. Traffic is unable to proceed in either direction at this time.
NOWATA, OK
Tulsa Fire mourns the unexpected loss of fire captain

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) released a statement Friday saying one of their own had died unexpectedly. Chief Michael Baker said in the statement they “lost a true hero and friend today. TFD is devastated by the unexpected death of Captain Josh Rutledge.”. No details...
TULSA, OK

