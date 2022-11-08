Read full article on original website
Chelan PUD Invites Community to Service Center Open House Next Friday
Chelan PUD is hosting an open house for their Service Center near Olds Station on Nov. 18. This event will be a hard-hat tour of the 21-acre campus, where community members can ask Chelan PUD project managers and staff any questions they may have. Construction for the new Service Center...
City of East Wenatchee Still Pursuing Annexation Process
The City of East Wenatchee will continue its push to annex over 600 homes and approximately 1,300 residents in Douglas County into its boundaries. An initial proposal for the Interlocal Agreement allowing the annexation to proceed was rejected by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners in May. East Wenatchee Mayor...
Chelan PUD Grapples with Increasing Electricity Demand in Stehekin Community
Chelan PUD is still grappling with Stehekin's growing energy demand, with capacity projected to peak between 2024 and 2026. Stehekin is an isolated upper valley small town community near Lake Chelan, with their energy grid completely separate from the rest of Chelan County. Chelan PUD has been working to expand...
Five Heaters Donated to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society This Winter
The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society received five heaters last week, just in time for the shelter’s busiest and coldest season of the year. Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Interim Director Dawn Davies said they sent out a request for heaters last week and received a quick response. “Within 24 hours,...
Wenatchee Rescue Mission in Dire Need of Food, Cash Donations
The Wenatchee Rescue Mission has partnered with Harvest Valley Pest Control for a food drive to assist the area’s homeless community. Harvest Valley’s David Kaylor, who works closely with the Mission, says donations of food have hit an all-time low in recent months. “I’ve never seen our food...
Check Out The 2022 Veterans Day Parade
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 10 held their annual Veterans Day Parade on Friday, which drew hundreds of guests in downtown Wenatchee. Parade-goers walked along with the procession at 10:50 a.m. and looped around Chelan Avenue, down Orondo Avenue, before dispersing on Mission Street. Bands from both Eastmont and Wenatchee High...
City of Leavenworth Offering $5,000 Sign-On Bonuses Due to Lack of Applicants
Leavenworth city council recently signed off on $5,000 sign-on bonuses for applicants who apply for a city position. Leavenworth Communications Analyst Christie Voos said they have been having trouble attracting talent alongside other government agencies, and received no bites on multiple job postings. “Despite our best efforts of posting on...
Emergency Construction To Close SR 28 Bypass In East Wenatchee
A project to repair ongoing settlement problems below the roadway will require the closure of the SR 28 bypass ramp near Fred Meyer in East Wenatchee beginning Thursday. Lauren Loebsack with the state Department of Transportation says it's an emergency repair of stormwater pipe that needs immediate attention. "The storm...
Douglas County Adopts Preliminary Budget For 2023
Douglas County commissioners are moving forward with a spending plan for next year after adopting a preliminary budget this week. Costs are rising with new services coming online, but the county still has a budget surplus of more than $780,000. Total spending for the county is expected to be $25.2...
Two Men Found Dead in Warden Home
Two men were found dead in a Warden home Thursday night. Around 11 p.m., officers found two men in their late 20s deceased inside a Warden home on the 500 block of South Ash Street. Grant County Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said officers did not find any obvious signs...
One Dead In Head On Crash Near Quincy
A 33-year-old Spokane man is dead from a head-on crash Wednesday night near Quincy. Deputies say a 2021 Toyota 4Runner driven by Justin Evans was eastbound on Road 5 NW near White Trail when it crossed the centerline and slammed onto a semi. Evans was pronounced dead at the scene....
Update | Tri-Cities scientist dies in crash on I-90. He was returning home from a gaming event
“An amazing dude whose loss will be sorely missed.”
UPDATE: Woman run over by her son early Thursday morning near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — Investigators say a woman was run over by her son early Thursday morning near Moses Lake. Cheryl Lee Hall, 42, was struck by a vehicle reportedly driven by her son, 29-year-old Raymond Lee Surber, on Harris Road Northeast near Alma Road Northeast, according to the sheriff’s office.
Manson Woman Dead From Earlier Crash Near Chelan
A Manson woman is dead from injuries she suffered in a two-vehicle crash Oct. 29 at the intersection of Highways 97 and 97A near Chelan. The Washington State Patrol reported Monday that 74-year-old Donna Burgess died at 2:10 p.m. Friday at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Burgess was driving a...
Semi Fire Blocks US 97 South Of Dryden For Almost 4 Hours
U.S. Highway 97 was blocked for nearly four hours last night after a semi caught fire several miles south of the Big-Y intersection with U.S. 2 near Dryden. Troopers say the semi driven by 46-year-old Yariel Perez of Miami, Florida was traveling northbound when the rear brakes of the tractor caught fire.
Thousands of Washington Army National Guard soldiers mobilize at Yakima Training Center
For the first time in more than two years, Washington Army National Guard soldiers mobilized from across the state to train, run and build team spirit. More than 3,700 members of the National Guard came together at the Yakima Training Center over the weekend for the inaugural Rainier Stampede. The gathering, held for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, featured a 5K run, leadership training and a large-scale barbecue.
The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt
The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
Suspect Behind Tavern Assault to Serve Nearly Five Years in Prison
A suspect that was found guilty of punching a bouncer in the face was sentenced to nearly five years in prison Thursday. 28-year-old Chase Speegle was found guilty of second-degree assault by a trial by jury. Back in Jan. 14, 2022, video surveillance footage showed Speegle punching a bouncer in...
Man Arrested After Allegedly Running Over His Mother with Car
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving a woman who was reportedly run over by a car driven by her adult son Thursday morning. Deputies say 29-year-old Raymond Lee Surber of Moses Lake is suspected of hitting his mother, 42-year-old Cheryl Lee Hall of Moses Lake, with his vehicle on Harris Road Northeast near Alma Road Northeast at around 1:00 a.m.
Updated: Traffic Alert: I-90 Closed in Both Directions
Update: I-90 is now open in both directions between MP 34 North Bend and MP 106 Ellensburg. __________________________________________________________. I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions due to multiple collisions and blocking vehicles. Eastbound traffic stops at exit 34 near North Bend. Westbound traffic stops at milepost 106 near...
