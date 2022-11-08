ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
44BLITZ - Mater Dei vs. Triton Central

The Mater Dei Wildcats are headed back to semi-states, rallying past Triton Central on the road to take the 2-A Regional Championship game 35-28 in Fairland Friday night. 44Sports reporter Ben Thomas has the story.
