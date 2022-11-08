Circle and Tether, the two firms behind renowned stablecoins USDC and USDT, have distanced themselves from FTX amid the exchange’s fall. The CEO of Circle, Jeremy Allaire recently talked about his organization’s relationship with FTX as well as Alameda Research. In addition, he even made it clear that Circle never offered any loans to these two companies and has never received any FTT in terms of collateral as well.

2 DAYS AGO