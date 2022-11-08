Read full article on original website
Park City Mountain to join list of winter resorts opening early for the season
Park City Mountain will join other Utah resorts in opening its slopes earlier than previously expected, thanks to the wintery storms that moved through Utah in recent weeks.
wasatchmag.com
Holding Rocks – The Climbing Team at the University of Utah
If you know Utah, you know that rocks are important. They are quite literally, and figuratively, the foundation of this great state that we call home. While all nature lovers appreciate the stunning formations that rocks have formed to make up the famous landscape of Utah, no one quite knows rocks like climbers.
ABC 4
Meet the new bishop of the Episcopal Church of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) The Rev. Phyllis Spiegel, 12th Bishop of The Episcopal Diocese of Utah, shared how the Episcopal Church in Utah has made changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic and how they plan to make members of the church feel comfortable. Bishop Spiegel wants to ensure...
8-year-old boy chosen as grand marshal of Ogden’s holiday parade and gala
The honorable task of becoming the grand marshal for Ogden’s Holiday Electric Parade and Gala will be bestowed upon someone special this year.
kjzz.com
Snowbasin announces earliest opening in resort's history
HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Snowbasin Resort has announced its earliest opening on record. Resort officials shared that they will be moving up their opening day to Friday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. It will be the earliest the resort has opened in its over 80 years of operation. Related...
ABC 4
Weber School Foundation hosts annual Christmas Tree Jubilee event
WEBER COUNTY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) The holidays are just about here. What better way to celebrate than at a Christmas tree jubilee? Emily Oyer and Josh Skidmore of the Weber County School Foundation shared information about the upcoming event that takes place during Thanksgiving weekend. The event will benefit the 34,000 students in the Weber County School District.
Park City holiday lights face new dark sky rules
It’s that time of year again. Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner, and holiday lights, also known as winter lights, are popping up all over. Some local homeowners put up tens of thousands of lights around their property. According to environmental experts, light pollution negatively impacts the...
Opinion: This business school is the first in Utah to be named solely after a woman
Gail Miller, a philanthropist and businesswoman generously gifted $10M to Salt Lake Community College. Read about the college’s plans here.
Utah says goodbye to ABC4’s Marcos Ortiz in memorial
Utahns from all walks of life gathered Thursday and Friday to say goodbye to ABC4 senior crime reporter Marcos Ortiz, 68, after he died from a sudden heart attack last week.
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, Utah
Chick-fil-A at City Creek Center(Image is author's) Chick-fil-A is one of the largest American fast food restaurant chains. They specialize in chicken as their name implies. Chicken sandwiches are a favorite, but there are other options on the menu.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: $17 million Provo home will be auctioned to highest bidder
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — If you’ve ever wanted to own a Versailles-inspired estate in Utah, here’s your chance. A home in Provo’s Riverbottoms neighborhood is set to go to the highest bidder as part of a worldwide auction conducted by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. The asking...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Special tribute held in honor of longtime local news reporter Marcos Ortiz
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A special tribute was held Friday in honor of longtime local news reporter Marcos Ortiz. Friends, family, and former co-workers gathered at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Draper to celebrate his life. Ortiz, 68, died unexpectedly at his home Saturday morning, according to...
Here's why Utahns are being encouraged to display a green light this weekend
You might notice some buildings in Salt Lake County have green lightbulbs illuminated outside this weekend and officials are encouraging residents to hop on the trend.
kjzz.com
Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, Utah
A popular Chinese restaurant located in Bountiful, Utah, is the Mandarin Restaurant. It may be very busy and hard to get in because people really like this restaurant. The Mandarin Restaurant is located at 348 East 900 North in Bountiful. They are open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 5:00 pm until 8:30 pm. They are open on Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm. They are closed on Sundays.
KUTV
Powerball jackpot grows to $2.3B after no winning tickets sold
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The largest Powerball jackpot is about to get even bigger. The drawing for the already-historical prize of $1.9 billion was pushed to Tuesday after one of the participating location failed to get its numbers in on time. Since all the entries legally must be included, officials moved the drawing date to ensure those who paid for their tickets would have their chance to win the money.
Security photos show missing Spanish Fork teens in Salt Lake City
Surveillance photos appear to show two Spanish Fork teenagers missing for almost a week, but have yet to be located.
kjzz.com
Thanksgiving plans changing for many over high turkey, grocery prices
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Turkeys may be off the Thanksgiving menu for many people across the United States. Dwindling supplies, avian flu, higher demand and higher feed costs have contributed to a spike in prices. In their Turkey Market News Report released Thursday, the US Department of Agriculture...
saltlakemagazine.com
Woodbine is Salt Lake’s Latest Food Hall
Food Halls are so not new. The trend started 25 years ago, of course, with the renovation of the Chelsea Market. But like anything that starts in New York, it takes a while to emigrate west, more than two decades, to be exact. Food Halls are essentially a “fussifying” of the mall food court we all grew up with. You will not find a Sbarro, Mrs. Fields or an Orange Julius, however. Instead, the focus is on “upscale” offerings (aren’t we tired of that word?) which as a matter of practice essentially means that a slice of pizza costs $17. All cynicism aside, the upside gives small local operators a space that isn’t a food truck to bring their food to the masses and offers the synergy of banding together with a selection of other vendors to draw a variety of eaters, which is kind of perfect for all of us who can never collectively decide where to eat. Also, there’s beer, wine and cocktails.
ABC 4
Charter school for people with disabilities
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Director of the Spectrum Academy Brad Neilson emphasizes the importance of giving students who have been diagnosed with Autism an education tailored to their experience. Spectrum Academy is a school for those on the spectrum to learn, live and grow. Spectrum...
