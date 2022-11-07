Read full article on original website
thedailyhoosier.com
2023 IU basketball commit Gabe Cupps will sign with Indiana on Wednesday morning
Ohio’s reigning Mr. Basketball will sign his National Letter of Intent with Indiana this week. Class of 2023 4-star point guard Gabe Cupps told The Daily Hoosier he will sign his NLI with IU at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. The early signing period runs from Nov. 9 to Nov. 16.
Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball schedule is set, and the highly anticipated season begins on Nov. 7. Here is the full schedule, with dates, gametimes and TV information, plus links to the stories on the games already played.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Kimball Electronics names winners of 2022 Dubois County Making a Difference awards
Kimball Electronics announced the names of the winning students in the 2022 Dubois County Making A Difference Awards, which took place at the Astra on Oct. 13. Here are the top-place finishers in the essay contest. High School: Avery Schneider (Forest Park) Sixth Grade: First Place, Ayden Stenftenagel (Cedar Crest);...
wdrb.com
Peach Cobbler Factory opens southern Indiana location in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Business is sweet at a new dessert shop in southern Indiana. The Peach Cobbler Factory opened this week on Veterans Parkway near the Clarksville Walmart. The shop offers 12 different flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding and six types of cinnamon rolls. The Clarksville...
wevv.com
Authorities called to vehicle-vs-pedestrian crash in Warrick County
Authorities were called to a vehicle-vs-pedestrian crash in Warrick County, Indiana on Thursday afternoon. Dispatchers say the call came in about a man being hit by a vehicle around 3:13 p.m. Thursday. The say it happened in the 1800 block of East SR 68, just east of Lynnville. The extent...
Silver Alert cancelled for 75-year-old man from southern Indiana
Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 75-year-old man from southern Indiana. A Silver Alert has been issued for Gregory Albers was last seen in Borden around 1 p.m. Monday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Department believe Albers could be in extreme danger and may require medical...
wamwamfm.com
Squirrel Causes 2,100 Residents to Lose Power in Washington
Over 2,100 residents of Washington were left without power for about an hour yesterday after a squirrel caused a power line to burn out on Oak Street. Line crews were notified immediately, and power was restored after less than an hour.
14news.com
Decision 2022: Sherri Heichelbech wins Spencer Co. Sheriff race
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County has a new sheriff in town. Sherri Heichelbech has beat incumbent Kelli Reinke. The race is the only sheriff race in the Tri-State where both candidates are women. Reinke was the first woman elected as sheriff in Spencer County. Now that she’s won,...
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Warrick County
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say Powerball tickets bought in Warrick County should be checked as one entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s $20 million jackpot drawing. Officials say a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Giant Indiana #818 located at 822 West Main Street in Boonville. The […]
14news.com
Haubstadt man accused of sending inappropriate photo to underage girl
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they started an investigation in October of a Haubstadt man who was accused of sending an inappropriate picture via social media to a minor. Troopers say 21-year-old Dustin Bratcher, of Haubstadt, sent the photo in June to a girl under the...
vincennespbs.org
Details Released in Fatal Logging Accident
Funeral services are today for a man who died in a Daviess County late last week. The incident happened this past Friday at an address on County Road 400-South near Washington. Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call at 10:30-am that day about a man with head injuries caused by...
wevv.com
Several Tri-State counties resume burn bans due to dry conditions and fires
After briefly being lifted, burn bans have resumed in several Tri-State counties due to dry conditions and wildfires. In Indiana, officials resumed burn bans in Warrick County and Dubois County on Wednesday due to dry conditions plus a number of fires getting out of control. In Kentucky, authorities in Muhlenberg...
Fire Crews in Warrick County battle a large brush fire overnight
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Fire Crews in Warrick County spent much of last night battling a large brush fire in the area of Folsomville Degonia road. Eyewitness News was told that the fire was burning partially in a field and partially in a wooded area, between Lincoln Trail and Kelly Road. At one point, […]
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – November 7, 2022
Traffic and Infractions (new) Owner allows dog to stray beyond owner’s premises: Erik K. Mahan. Operating with expired plates: Jasmine Ayres; Emilo I. Gonzalez. Speeding: Zander E. Maikranz; Calvin S. Gessner; Patrick M. Lampert; Robin L. Murphey; Brent S. Sloan; Brandon I. Tillman; Jacob E. Schneider; Oliver Martinez Caudillo; Alex C. Hinkle.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Michael Evans, 48, of Canaan, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated—Refusal and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated—Endangerment. No bond was set. Olmand Joseph, 24, of Washington, was arrested for domestic battery and interfering with reporting a crime. No bond was set.
korncountry.com
Tony Moravec, local businessman and philanthropist, dies
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Tony Moravec, successful Columbus businessman, entrepreneur, and champion for various community-centric causes, has died at the age of 72. The local philanthropist was found dead in his truck near the Factory 12 Event Loft parking lot on Tuesday night, as reported by The Republic. Moravec was...
Washington man injured in logging accident
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A Washington man was flown to a Kentucky hospital after getting struck in the head in a logging accident on Friday. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, central dispatch received a call around 10:45 on Friday, requesting for an ambulance at 1587 W 400 S in Washington. When […]
WLKY.com
More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
953wiki.com
New Albany Man Arrested on Several Counts of Child Molestation
Molestations occurred multiple times over several months. Floyd County, Ind. – Monday, November 7, 2022: Troopers with the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg arrested a New Albany man Saturday on multiple counts of child molestation. Detective Travis Baker began an investigation in early October after the victim's mother...
Drive Through Christmas Lights, Visit Kangaroos, & Feed Giraffes in Southern Indiana
If you love Christmas light displays and wildlife, one Southern Indiana park might need to be added to your holiday bucket list. Wilstem Wildlife Park in French Lick is a fantastic place for families to visit. Located in French Lick, Indiana, Wilstem offers so many cool adventures including drive-thru safaris where you can encounter over 50 species of animals, ziplining, horseback riding, lodging, and a variety of interactive animal encounters such as elephants, sloths, kangaroos, giraffes, and grizzlies! You'll find yourself amazed by everything you come across at the ranch, and they always add fun events throughout the year. One event they have coming up this holiday season might be perfect for your entire family.
