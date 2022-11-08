Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Samu Warns The Bloodline About Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn has wormed his way into the most successful and prominent faction in WWE's landscape today, The Bloodline. The group is spearheaded by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and also includes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Former WWF World Tag Team Champion Samu, who is a cousin to Reigns, The Usos, and Sikoa, gave a warning to the entire Bloodline about Zayn.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Fans Call For Sting To Retire After Company Announces His Full Gear Match
The Icon Sting is set to return to in-ring action in AEW at their next pay-per-view, Full Gear. Sting will team up with Darby Allin to battle Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match. However, the announcement made on last night’s episode of AEW dynamite did not receive a warm reception from the fans.
ringsidenews.com
Video Surfaces Of Paul Heyman Falling On His Face After WWE SmackDown
Paul Heyman has been one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world for decades. There is no one who can doubt him when it comes to his understanding of the business. A video recently surfaced that featured Heyman falling on his face after SmackDown. Ringside...
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Reportedly Wants Triple H To Bring Two Former WWE Stars Back
When Bray Wyatt was released last year fans were shocked, and the wrestling world patiently waited to see what was next for the former Universal Champion. Wyatt returned to WWE last month at the Extreme Rules premium live event and he has quickly become one of the WWE’s top stars once again.
nodq.com
Full match: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso from WWE Clash of Champions 2020
From WWE: Roman Reigns is out to be acknowledged as The Tribal Chief when he puts the Universal Title on the line against his cousin Jey Uso: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on WWE Network http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else.”
wrestletalk.com
Paul Heyman Responds To Huge Name Wanting Heyman To Be His Manager
Paul Heyman is currently known as the mouthpiece and Special Counsel to Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. His gift of the gab has represented several notable names over the years, including Rob Van Dam, CM Punk and Brock Lesnar. Heyman has since responded to another huge name who recently said he...
wrestletalk.com
Report: Triple H Has ‘Changed His Mind’ About Pushing WWE Act
Paul Levesque (Triple H) has reportedly “changed his mind” about pushing a particular WWE act since he took over main roster creative. In an interview with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes discussed Levesque’s current perception of the Judgment Day group now made up of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, and how it’s changed since he was first named WWE’s Chief Content Officer.
Wrestling World Reacts To The John Cena, 2023 Report
Pro wrestling legend John Cena is reportedly expected to compete at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year, per Wrestle Ops. 2022 is the first season since his debut in 2002 that Cena hasn't appeared in a match for WWE. The wrestling world took to Twitter to react to this exciting...
stillrealtous.com
Major Heel Turn Takes Place On AEW Dynamite
It’s certainly not unusual for AEW Dynamite to feature a title match, and on this week’s episode Ari Daivari challenged Wardlow for the TNT Championship. Samoa Joe accompanied Wardlow to the ring, but things didn’t go well for Ari Daivari as Wardlow made short work of him when he pinned Daivari after four powerbombs.
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Takes Jab At AJ Styles In Unseen Footage From WWE RAW
Rhea Ripley has a tormenting force on Monday Night RAW. The Eradicator has been known to take jabs at WWE Superstars and most recently, her latest target has been The Phenomenal AJ Styles, during his feud with Rhea’s group, The Judgment Day. AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows,...
wrestletalk.com
Scrapped WWE Plan For Roman Reigns To Lose Championship Revealed
Nixed plans for Roman Reigns to lose WWE title gold at a recent premium live event have been revealed. Roman Reigns is currently recognised as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, after unifying the WWE and Universal titles after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in April. Reigns most recently defended...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/11/22)
WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. While WWE has not officially announced Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for tonight’s show, he, along with Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, Sami Zayn, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Braun Strowman, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, is being advertised by the WWE Events website and the arena website. The dark main event will feature RAW Superstars Matt Riddle and Damian Priest.
Complex
Wrestling Legend Bret Hart Reflects on 25 Years Since the “Montreal Screwjob”
Canadian wrestler and World Wrestling Entertainment legend Bret “The Hitman” Hart has taken to Instagram to reflect on the 25th anniversary of the “Montreal Screwjob” where he lost to Shawn Michaels. He called it one of “the biggest – and most notorious – moments of [his]...
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Tay Melo Ejected From Ringside On AEW Dynamite
On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson and Sammy Guevara battled in a 2/3 Falls Match in the main event of the show. Naturally, Tay Conti was alongside Sammy during the match but after getting involved a few times too many, she took it a little too far and put her hands on referee Bryce Remsburgh. Bryce was absolutely fed up and tossed Tay Melo out of the ringside area, causing a reaction that only ejected wrestlers can pull off. You can watch Tay Melo’s major freak out below!
wrestletalk.com
Logan Paul Teases Match With Major WWE Star
YouTuber-turned-wrestler Logan Paul has teased a potential match with former WWE World Champion-turned-actor John Cena. In a recent interview with Louis Dangoor of Givemesport, WrestleVotes said that John Cena should be making an appearance at the next WrestleMania, and that he “should be wrestling” at the event. In...
wrestlinginc.com
Bruno Sammartino's Original WWE Title Belt Went Missing For 50 Years
The lineage of the current WWE Championship stretches back to 1963, with the first title reign being attributed to Buddy Rogers. However, Rogers would only hold the championship for a few short weeks before the formidable Bruno Sammartino would defeat him. Sammartino would go on to hold the title, then known as the World Wide Wrestling Federation Championship, for an astronomical 2,803 days.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Major Return Set For AEW Dynamite
Returns are all the rage in the world of professional wrestling lately, and The Elite have been sitting on the sidelines since the All Out pay-per-view back in September. PWInsider is now reporting that there’s been chatter and hints today that The Elite could be returning to TV tonight during Dynamite. The Elite’s return has been teased for weeks now and it was noted that having them return tonight would make sense so it’s not a last minute addition to the Full Gear pay-per-view.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Dealing With Major Injury
Recently fans have been seeing a lot more crossover between the WWE main roster and NXT and R-Truth made his way to NXT to face Grayson Waller on the November 1 episode. Unfortunately for R-Truth the match had to be stopped after he did a dive over the top rope and landed awkwardly on the outside. The former 24/7 Champion was then helped to the back.
ringsidenews.com
WWE NXT Star Set For Main Roster Call Up Very Soon
WWE has a roster full of talent in NXT, and a few of them are ready for their big break on the main roster. Ringside News exclusively reported that the company has their eye on five or six people, and Cameron Grimes’ name is a big part of that discussion.
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Star Receives Release From The Company
Impact Wrestling has granted Lady Frost her release. Frost was released in October, according to Fightful Select, months after she requested the promotion. Initially, Impact had no intention of granting the release. However, before the most recent television tapings, that changed, and the company granted the release. Several individuals within...
