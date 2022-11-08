Read full article on original website
Classic Christmas is the theme for the 2022 Christmas Parade
Nov. 25, 5:30 p.m. is the date and time for the 27th annual Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade hosted by 107.9 FM and 1420 KJCK AM. Jordan McCann, Chamber of Commerce Member Relations Director, said they're thinking perhaps a 1950's, 1960's kind of theme of what you may portray as a classic Christmas. "We are in partnership with Main Street on this and they are doing a classic Christmas theme, and we are partnering with them to flow into 10 Days of Christmas so we wanted it to be a cohesive event."
Historical Society will celebrate a milestone anniversary
Geary County Historical Society will be celebrating their 50th anniversary, Monday at 6:30p.m. Drinks and dessert will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by a brief meeting and then a program presented by Dr Cleion Morton titled "Mystery at the Museum" will begin at 7:00pm. All are invited to attend and RSVPS are requested.
Six on Sixth opens in Junction City
Junction City's newest restaurant, 'Six on Sixth,' 602 North Washington, has opened for business. Owner Caleb Edwards helped cut the ribbon Wednesday. The new restaurant is located in the Bartell House. Junction City Main Street and the Chamber of Commerce hosted the ribbon cutting.
Optimist Club will raise funds in Junction City
JC Breakfast Optimist Club is having a fundraiser at JC’s BBQ & Grill on Monday, from 11:00 AM until close of business. Ten percent of purchases made that day will be donated to the club by JC’s BBQ & Grill and donations are being accepted. The local Optimist...
Chamber of Commerce announces an open house for Junction City Dialysis
There will be an open house for Junction City Dialysis on Tuesday. according to the Chamber of Commerce it will run from 4-6 p.m. Junction City Dialysis is located at 102 Caroline Ave.
Quilt of Valor presentation occurs in Junction City
Retired 1SG Randi Hamden received a Quilt of Valor in Junction City on Thursday. Although born in Adrian, Michigan, Randi grew up in Junction City, where she graduated from Junction City High School in 1984. Immediately after graduation, Randi joined the United States Army as a mechanic. She served in various stateside and overseas locations to include Fort Carson, where she was a member of the US Olympic Judo Team; Fort Jackson, where she served as a Drill Sergeant, Fort Riley, Honduras, and Korea. She was also deployed to Kuwait during 9/11 and completed two combat tours to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003 and 2006.
College of Education produces video series about professionals transitioning to teaching
MANHATTAN — Making a career change is bold. Have you ever wondered what that transition looks like for professionals who decided to teach?. The Kansas State University College of Education has produced an insightful video series depicting the stories of five professionals from different walks of life — and countries — who answered the call to teach. All are graduates of the college's online Master of Art in teaching program.
Nate Butler prepares to serve in the Kansas House
Nate Butler, Junction City, is preparing to represent the 68th District in the Kansas House of Representatives. Based on the results of last Tuesday's election he was the clear front runner. Butler wants to work reduce inflation. "We've got to do something to help offset some of the costs. I'm...
City limits number of animals per residence
The City Commission voted on and approved City Ordinance limiting the number of animals per residence. City Attorney Britain Stites said no residence within the City of Junction City, Kansas may own, harbor, or possess more than six (6) dogs, cats, ferrets, or any combination of the three species. The previous limit was nineteen (19).
Head-on crash in Geary County claims two lives
Kansas Highway Patrol has confirmed that a two vehicle crash at 3 a.m. Saturday resulted in the death of two people, John Wagnaar III, 34, Manhattan and Morgan L. Taylor, 31, Colorado Springs, CO. The accident occurred on I-eastbound, nine miles southeast of Manhattan. According to the Highway Patrol a...
USD 475 receives grant from Dollar General Literacy Foundation to support literacy at detention facility
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Geary County Schools USD 475 has received a $3,000 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to support its student literacy initiative at the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility in Junction City. The grant is primarily being used to expand the book selection...
RCPD: Safe with cash taken from Dairy Queen
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a business burglary in Manhattan. Just after 8:30a.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property in the 1000 block of N. 3rd St. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Dairy Queen reported the...
One in critical condition after Kan. apartment building fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY—One person was injured in an apartment building fire Thursday in Shawnee County. Just after 8p.m., fire crews responded to a three-alarm fire at a three-story apartment building located at 115 NE Redbud Circle in Topeka, Kansas, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Due to the advanced fire...
K-State professor named next Kansas Poet Laureate
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission has selected Traci Brimhall as the 2023-2026 Poet Laureate of Kansas. Brimhall, a professor and director of creative writing at Kansas State University, will become the state’s eighth Poet Laureate when her four-year term begins on January 1.
Price is going up at the Transfer Station
Due to cost increases with waste disposal, customers of the Geary County Transfer Station will see a price increase effective January 1, 2023. The new tipping fee rate will be $64.00 per ton. The minimum fee for 500 pounds or less will increase to $16.00. The cost for commercial tree...
Kan. school resource officer reports crash that injured teen
BROOKVILLE - A 16-year-old rural Saline County girl suffered injuries when a pickup she was driving rolled near Brookville Wednesday morning. The Saline County Sheriff's Office didn't find out about the accident until the Ell-Saline School Resource officer reported hearing of it, according to Saline County Sheriff's Deputy Jesse McOwen. That report was made at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Sheriff: Junction City man accused of selling meth
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 8a.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy Malibu, west of Mayetta, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and...
Deputies find illegal drugs, loaded firearm at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect on drug allegations after a drug bust. On Wednesday, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), as part of the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force, executed a narcotics search warrant near SW 57th Street and SW Mary Street. During the investigation, officers found illegal narcotics and a loaded firearm, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
K-State Coordinators Discuss Matchup at Baylor
Watch Collin Klein’s Press Conference | Watch Joe Klanderman’s Press Conference | Listen on Wildcats Uncut. – Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman met with members of the media on Thursday at the Vanier Family Football Complex prior to the 19th-ranked Wildcats traveling to take on Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday. Links to video and audio of both press conferences are above, and a transcript of select quotes are below.
Kansas felon involved in crash during police pursuit
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on multiple allegations after a vehicle pursuit and crash. On Friday evening, police attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Joe Perry. The driver of the suspect vehicle initiated a pursuit. Officers discontinued the pursuit at 16th and Wanamaker.
