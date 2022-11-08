Read full article on original website
kfornow.com
Overnight Accident Causes Life Threatening Injury
(KFOR News November 12, 2022) Lincoln Police are continuing their investigation into an overnight accident at the intersection of 70th & O. LPD told KFOR News they were called to scene around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning and that upon arrival they had received information that an eastbound white Ford Escape had struck an eastbound Gray Chevy Malibu. Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel utilized equipment to extract the driver of the Malibu, a Lincoln male in his 20s, who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other driver, a Lincoln male in his late teens, is currently receiving care at a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries. No names are being released at this time pending further investigation and notifications. The Lincoln Police Department continues to ask those with additional information, including video evidence, to call our non-emergency number at 402 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402 475-3600.
WOWT
Lincoln food truck target of multiple thefts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln restaurant and food truck duo that’s known for giving back is now asking the public for help following a string of thefts from the truck. Muchachos owner Nick Maestas said in the past few weeks they have been the target of multiple thefts.
klkntv.com
67-year-old caught with car full of drugs after missing turn signal, per Lincoln Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says a 67-year-old man was arrested after failing to use his turn signal and hitting a curb, revealing all sorts of drugs. Steven Watson had shrooms, meth and marijuana when he was pulled over on Thursday, according to the officer who...
WOWT
UPDATE: LPD says one person has life-threatening injuries after Saturday morning crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are investigating a serious crash in east Lincoln that left one person in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. LPD and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to 70th & O around 2:15 a.m. early Saturday morning. In a press release, LPD says that an eastbound...
WOWT
Omaha security company victimized by thief, on lookout for stolen equipment
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A brazen theft in an Omaha neighborhood was caught on camera — but there’s an ironic twist. Devices designed to catch a thief were taken by one. A security camera company is now focused on finding a thief after its van was stolen near 61st and Maple streets.
WOWT
Omaha Police officer cited as internal investigation continues
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department said Friday morning that an officer under investigation had been cited for criminal mischief. Internal investigators have been looking into an off-duty incident the victim reported Sunday involving Officer William Klees. OPD said in Friday’s release that Klees is scheduled to be...
WOWT
Two people extradited after separate arrests by Fremont County deputies
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in two separate incidents Friday and Saturday. The first arrest was when a K-9 unit pulled a car over for speeding on I-29 Friday afternoon. Officials say the driver gave a fake name to deputies and when under arrest gave another fake name to deputies and jail employees.
klkntv.com
Fight between siblings leads to threats with a loaded gun, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man was arrested early Friday morning after fighting his brother and pointing a gun at people in his home, Lincoln Police say. Officers were called to a home near 53rd Street and Old Cheney Road just after 3 a.m. on a report of two siblings fighting.
klkntv.com
Convicted murderer caught in Lincoln after rear-ending a semi, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says a convicted murderer facing the possibility of life imprisonment is back in custody after he hit a semi. Christopher Manzer went to work on Wednesday and then didn’t return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
1011now.com
LPD: One hospitalized after three-vehicle crash at Cotner & O
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened on one of the Capital City’s busiest streets. It happened around 8 p.m. Friday evening at Cotner Blvd. & O Street. LPD says the crash occurred in the intersection and one person was taken to a...
Nebraska Man arrested on Multiple Charges in Fremont County
(Sidney) An Omaha man faces numerous charges on Friday following a traffic stop in Fremont County. According to the press release, 23-year-old Raymond A’mad Patterson faces charges of two counts of providing false information to law enforcement and fugitive from justice. Fremont County Deputies with the K9 Unit stopped...
klkntv.com
Man tried hiding in attic after pursuit in western Nebraska, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Bridgeport man tried to play hide-and-seek with troopers after a pursuit on Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Just after 6:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Volkswagen Passat on Highway 385 near Bridgeport, which is east of Scottsbluff. The northbound driver...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man arrested after threatening to kill driver in road rage incident, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested Wednesday after threatening to kill another driver, Lincoln Police say. The road rage was reported around 8 a.m., when the victim told police that he was threatened at a northwest Lincoln gas station. The 25-year-old man said he was driving on...
WOWT
Thief steals anti-theft tech from Omaha security company
Omaha Police are on alert for excessive speeding. Excessive speeding is not a new problem in the metro, but Omaha Police are doing what they can to try to combat the issue. New voting numbers show a couple of races in Douglas County have tightened. Creighton doctor leads group to...
Sioux City Journal
At trial for Lincoln man's killing, Omaha defendant tells jury: 'I had nothing to do with this'
The man accused of shooting a Lincoln man in February 2021, and leaving him to die in a failed plot to rob him of 4 pounds of marijuana took the stand at his trial Thursday and told the jury he was being framed. Deontae Rush, a 27-year-old from Omaha charged...
kmaland.com
Watson native arrested on numerous felony warrants
(KMAland) -- The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Watson, Missouri native on numerous warrants. According to the release, Fremont County deputies were called to the area of 275th Street and Bluff Road near Hamburg for a suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway. Deputies made contact with Elizabeth Craft, 28, of Watson, Missouri.
UPDATE: Lincoln authorities find missing inmate following vehicle crash
Authorities are trying to locate a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln on Wednesday.
WOWT
Omaha body shop overwhelmed with heavily damaged cars, increased collisions to blame
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Seas of cars at Dingman’s Collision Center are still left to work on and the majority are heavily damaged. Sean Ford is the manager at Dingman’s. He says his shop hasn’t seen something like this in 30 years. “It’s been an increased volume...
WOWT
Overnight fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation
A few flurries didn’t keep these hikers at home. An organization dedicated to saving lives through organ transplants went out to spread the word about organ donation. Low clouds and flurries this morning but the biggest impact is the cold with wind chills in the single digits. Some sunshine will return this afternoon, highs only in the low 30s.
WOWT
Two in custody after standoff in Council Bluffs neighborhood
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Federal law-enforcement officials and Council Bluffs Police were working early Thursday to get a couple of fugitives and a stolen gun off the streets. Police had to shut down a portion of Avenue A for about an hour and a half Thursday morning to get...
