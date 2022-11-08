ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfornow.com

Overnight Accident Causes Life Threatening Injury

(KFOR News November 12, 2022) Lincoln Police are continuing their investigation into an overnight accident at the intersection of 70th & O. LPD told KFOR News they were called to scene around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning and that upon arrival they had received information that an eastbound white Ford Escape had struck an eastbound Gray Chevy Malibu. Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel utilized equipment to extract the driver of the Malibu, a Lincoln male in his 20s, who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other driver, a Lincoln male in his late teens, is currently receiving care at a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries. No names are being released at this time pending further investigation and notifications. The Lincoln Police Department continues to ask those with additional information, including video evidence, to call our non-emergency number at 402 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402 475-3600.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Lincoln food truck target of multiple thefts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln restaurant and food truck duo that’s known for giving back is now asking the public for help following a string of thefts from the truck. Muchachos owner Nick Maestas said in the past few weeks they have been the target of multiple thefts.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police officer cited as internal investigation continues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department said Friday morning that an officer under investigation had been cited for criminal mischief. Internal investigators have been looking into an off-duty incident the victim reported Sunday involving Officer William Klees. OPD said in Friday’s release that Klees is scheduled to be...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Two people extradited after separate arrests by Fremont County deputies

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in two separate incidents Friday and Saturday. The first arrest was when a K-9 unit pulled a car over for speeding on I-29 Friday afternoon. Officials say the driver gave a fake name to deputies and when under arrest gave another fake name to deputies and jail employees.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
klkntv.com

Convicted murderer caught in Lincoln after rear-ending a semi, according to police

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says a convicted murderer facing the possibility of life imprisonment is back in custody after he hit a semi. Christopher Manzer went to work on Wednesday and then didn’t return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LPD: One hospitalized after three-vehicle crash at Cotner & O

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened on one of the Capital City’s busiest streets. It happened around 8 p.m. Friday evening at Cotner Blvd. & O Street. LPD says the crash occurred in the intersection and one person was taken to a...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Man tried hiding in attic after pursuit in western Nebraska, patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Bridgeport man tried to play hide-and-seek with troopers after a pursuit on Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Just after 6:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Volkswagen Passat on Highway 385 near Bridgeport, which is east of Scottsbluff. The northbound driver...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Thief steals anti-theft tech from Omaha security company

Omaha Police are on alert for excessive speeding. Excessive speeding is not a new problem in the metro, but Omaha Police are doing what they can to try to combat the issue. New voting numbers show a couple of races in Douglas County have tightened. Creighton doctor leads group to...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Watson native arrested on numerous felony warrants

(KMAland) -- The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Watson, Missouri native on numerous warrants. According to the release, Fremont County deputies were called to the area of 275th Street and Bluff Road near Hamburg for a suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway. Deputies made contact with Elizabeth Craft, 28, of Watson, Missouri.
WATSON, MO
WOWT

Overnight fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation

A few flurries didn’t keep these hikers at home. An organization dedicated to saving lives through organ transplants went out to spread the word about organ donation. Low clouds and flurries this morning but the biggest impact is the cold with wind chills in the single digits. Some sunshine will return this afternoon, highs only in the low 30s.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Two in custody after standoff in Council Bluffs neighborhood

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Federal law-enforcement officials and Council Bluffs Police were working early Thursday to get a couple of fugitives and a stolen gun off the streets. Police had to shut down a portion of Avenue A for about an hour and a half Thursday morning to get...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy