scottjosephorlando.com

As storm passes, here are some restaurants' plans

Tropical Storm Nicole is forcast to reach hurricane strength when it hits the coast of Florida this evening, then drop back to a tropical storm as it crosses the state and heads to Central Florida. It's likely to bring strong winds and heavy rains, which will affect the operation of many businesses, including restaurants.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

How strong were Hurricane Nicole's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
ORLANDO, FL
visitcentralflorida.org

Things To Do in Central Florida Under $25

One-of-a-kind, family fun adventures are more affordable than you might think. Check out our guide to amazing things to do in Central Florida under $25. And we can assure you that they are as memorable as they are value-packed!. Things To Do in Central Florida Under $25. $25 or Less...
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Central Florida prepares for Nicole

The most recent update was at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, with information on Nicole’s status. New updates are being posted here. Hurricane Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach early Thursday and was soon downgraded to a tropical storm again. Here’s how Florida’s emergency management director, Kevin Guthrie, summed up the...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Tropical Storm Nicole: How to check Florida power outages

LAKE MARY, Fla. - More than 70,000 power outages were reported on Thursday as Nicole made landfall in Florida as a hurricane. Nicole has now weakened to a tropical storm. Here is how to check the status of power outages with the various electric companies around Central Florida. Florida Power...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Tropical Storm Nicole prompts closures across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida, impending weather conditions have prompted closures of airports, government buildings and beaches across the region. Here’s the county-by-county list of the latest. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Power outages from Hurricane Nicole hit major providers in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Public Service Commission on Wednesday morning began to chart power outages attributed to Hurricane Nicole. As of 12 p.m. Thursday, 354,909 accounts were without power statewide, according to the PSC. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida |...
FLORIDA STATE
whatnoworlando.com

Potbelly to Make 2023 Debut in Central Florida

The national sandwich chain Potbelly will soon be making its Central Florida debut, according to a recent report by QSR. The report states that the company has partnered with franchisees Shari Nasir and Imran Malik of Sugarland Investment Group, LLC to open six locations in the Orlando area. Shari Nasir...
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Walmart employee caught stealing merchandise and money from store

A 20-year-old employee of the Mount Dora Walmart admitted to stealing money from a cash register a day after being caught trying to walk out of the store with $600 in merchandise he didn’t pay for. Victor Luis Rosado, of 197 Mae St. in Eustis, was charged with grand...
EUSTIS, FL
villages-news.com

Governor adds Marion County to State of Emergency as Nicole nears Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update Wednesday on state preparation efforts ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole and urged Floridians to listen to local emergency management officials for updates related to their counties. There are currently 16,000 linemen staged to respond to power outages following the storm. That includes a huge...
FLORIDA STATE

