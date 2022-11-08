ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Carscoops

Another Dealer Defies Ford, Adds 94 Percent Mark Up On Bronco Raptor Priced At $154,005

Markups on desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs aren’t new but recently we’ve seen some seriously egregious examples. Today, that comes in the form of a Ford Bronco Raptor that’s priced at $154,005 despite having an MSRP of just $79,005. What’s worse is that the dealer is blatantly defying Ford Motor Co.’s wishes by adding huge markups to many of the vehicles on its lot and we have the receipts to prove it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Carscoops

VW’s Electric Office Chair Is Heated, Drivable And Even Has An Infotainment System

Volkswagen unveiled what is probably the most complex office chair ever to have existed, integrating a number of features you’d normally find in cars. The one-off chair is fully electric and can be driven around the office while featuring LED headlights, heating, parking sensors, and an infotainment system. This...
Carscoops

2023 Buick Century Is A Luxury Minivan For China’s Business Elite

Buick has just taken off the covers to the new Century in China, a luxurious minivan that will be priced between 529,900 RMB ($73,912) and 689,900 RMB ($96,229). The car manufacturer says the new Century was designed “to meet the needs of a new generation of business elites and affluent Chinese consumers” and that it will be offered with a choice of four or six seats. It joints the GL8 Avenir, GL8 ES, and GL8 Legacy in Buick’s range of minivans sold in China.
Carscoops

What New Car Priced Under $50,000 Will Be A Collectible In 20 Years?

Many car enthusiasts are always looking for the next future classic. And while it’s not hard to predict what super expensive vehicles will become collectible, it can be harder to know what the next reasonably-priced classic will be. Today we’re asking you if you had $50,000 for a new...
Carscoops

Should The Dodge Ram SRT-10 Get A Modern Hellcat Successor?

This is an independent design study by wb.artist20 that has not been endorsed by RAM. The beloved 6.2-liter Hellcat supercharged V8 has found its way into a plethora of models over the years, including perhaps the craziest creation of them all, the Ram 1500 TRX. The TRX takes the form...
Carscoops

Drako’s Insane 2,000 HP Dragon SUV Will Debut On Nov 17

EV startup Drako Motors has teased its upcoming Dragon ahead of an official launch on November 17. Drako first arrived on the automotive scene a few years ago with its Fisker Karma-based GTE. The Dragon will take the form of a coupe crossover and in the run-up to its unveiling, the automaker has made some audacious claims about it. But first, the design.
Carscoops

2024 Volvo EX90, 2023 Honda Accord, And 2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron: Your Weekly Brief

Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The latest “craze” of dealers pushing the boundaries of new car markups has led to an unsurprising result: for the first time in over a decade, customer satisfaction at dealerships has fallen. That’s according to a new study by J.D. Power, which found that, surprise, surprise, no one likes to be overcharged.
Carscoops

2023 BMW M2 Turned Into The World’s Most Elaborate Video Game Controller

BMW today announced it has been working on a mixed reality headset for its vehicles. The system combines a VR headset and a 2023 BMW M2 to create a game that combines gaming visuals with (literal) real-world physics. BMW calls its new creation ///M Mixed Reality, and it works by...
Carscoops

Unskilled Chevrolet Driver Fails At Donuts And Gives Himself A Crabwalking Corvette

The C8 Chevrolet Corvette is a near supercar by all accounts. Its nearly 500-hp (372 kW) V8 and mid-engine configuration give it almost scalpel-like precision. But an idiot with a scalpel can do a lot of damage and that’s exactly what happens to this Corvette when one driver tries, and fails, at doing a donut in the middle of a public intersection.
Carscoops

You’ve Never Seen A Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Quite Like This

As the world eagerly awaits the arrival of the Lamborghini Aventador’s successor, the crew at HRE Performance Wheels have created one striking Aventador SVJ. From the factory, the Aventador SVJ is one of the most aggressive cars in existence and it’s hard to think of a way that it could be made even more eye-catching. However, HRE has done just that with the fitment of an unusual set of aftermarket wheels.

Comments / 0

Community Policy