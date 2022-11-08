Buick has just taken off the covers to the new Century in China, a luxurious minivan that will be priced between 529,900 RMB ($73,912) and 689,900 RMB ($96,229). The car manufacturer says the new Century was designed “to meet the needs of a new generation of business elites and affluent Chinese consumers” and that it will be offered with a choice of four or six seats. It joints the GL8 Avenir, GL8 ES, and GL8 Legacy in Buick’s range of minivans sold in China.

