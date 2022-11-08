Read full article on original website
Another Dealer Defies Ford, Adds 94 Percent Mark Up On Bronco Raptor Priced At $154,005
Markups on desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs aren’t new but recently we’ve seen some seriously egregious examples. Today, that comes in the form of a Ford Bronco Raptor that’s priced at $154,005 despite having an MSRP of just $79,005. What’s worse is that the dealer is blatantly defying Ford Motor Co.’s wishes by adding huge markups to many of the vehicles on its lot and we have the receipts to prove it.
VW’s Electric Office Chair Is Heated, Drivable And Even Has An Infotainment System
Volkswagen unveiled what is probably the most complex office chair ever to have existed, integrating a number of features you’d normally find in cars. The one-off chair is fully electric and can be driven around the office while featuring LED headlights, heating, parking sensors, and an infotainment system. This...
Real-Life Toyota Supra Face-Swapped Mazda RX-7 Looks Like A Glitch In The Universe
As much as our eyes have been trained in seeing face-swapping renderings of cars, sometimes real life outperforms the digital world. This is the case with the pictured Mazda RX-7 FD featuring a face transplant from a Toyota Supra Mk4 which actually looks quite decent in a weird way. The...
The Used Car Market Is So Messed Up That Some 3-Year-Old Vehicles Actually Appreciated In Value
The last three years have been, to put it mildly, weird. And the latest data on used vehicle values from iseecars.com shows that we’re still in a deeply strange historical moment. Not only has depreciation on used vehicles dropped significantly, it has reversed on at least five vehicles. The...
First Dyno Test Shows 2023 Civic Type R Makes More Power Than Honda Says
Noted Honda tuner Hondata is working on its modifications for the 2023 Honda Civic Type R. Before doing that, though, the company decided to put the bone stock car on its dynamometer to find out how much power it makes from the factory. The results are surprisingly good, as the...
2023 Buick Century Is A Luxury Minivan For China’s Business Elite
Buick has just taken off the covers to the new Century in China, a luxurious minivan that will be priced between 529,900 RMB ($73,912) and 689,900 RMB ($96,229). The car manufacturer says the new Century was designed “to meet the needs of a new generation of business elites and affluent Chinese consumers” and that it will be offered with a choice of four or six seats. It joints the GL8 Avenir, GL8 ES, and GL8 Legacy in Buick’s range of minivans sold in China.
What New Car Priced Under $50,000 Will Be A Collectible In 20 Years?
Many car enthusiasts are always looking for the next future classic. And while it’s not hard to predict what super expensive vehicles will become collectible, it can be harder to know what the next reasonably-priced classic will be. Today we’re asking you if you had $50,000 for a new...
Hope Combusts Eternal: Renault And Geely Believe Gasoline Car Sales Will Keep Growing
It almost feels wrong to proclaim oneself as a petrolhead these days, as the tide of EVs has well and truly turned. But if you were convinced that mainstream manufacturers were destined to mothball the much-loved internal combustion engine, then Renault’s latest deal will make you think again. The...
Should The Dodge Ram SRT-10 Get A Modern Hellcat Successor?
This is an independent design study by wb.artist20 that has not been endorsed by RAM. The beloved 6.2-liter Hellcat supercharged V8 has found its way into a plethora of models over the years, including perhaps the craziest creation of them all, the Ram 1500 TRX. The TRX takes the form...
1:10 Toyan Scale Model V8 Spins To 12,500 RPM But Costs As Much As A “Real” V8
Every gearhead should build at least one engine in his lifetime. But it’s not so easy if you don’t have a garage and your girlfriend isn’t enthusiastic about the idea of sharing the living room with a tool chest and a filthy, partially dismantled LS V8. One...
Drako’s Insane 2,000 HP Dragon SUV Will Debut On Nov 17
EV startup Drako Motors has teased its upcoming Dragon ahead of an official launch on November 17. Drako first arrived on the automotive scene a few years ago with its Fisker Karma-based GTE. The Dragon will take the form of a coupe crossover and in the run-up to its unveiling, the automaker has made some audacious claims about it. But first, the design.
2024 Volvo EX90, 2023 Honda Accord, And 2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The latest “craze” of dealers pushing the boundaries of new car markups has led to an unsurprising result: for the first time in over a decade, customer satisfaction at dealerships has fallen. That’s according to a new study by J.D. Power, which found that, surprise, surprise, no one likes to be overcharged.
Shelby F-150 Driver Won’t Stop Till It’s Broke After Getting Stuck In Concrete
Getting stuck with an all-wheel-drive vehicle is already an embarrassing situation, but a Shelby F-150 driver in Nevada made it even worse for himself, failing to escape from wet concrete. The incident happened on October 19 in the city of Henderson in Clack Country, Nevada. A bystander caught it on...
Electric 2024 Buick Electra Crossover Prototype Caught Testing For First Time
We now have our very first spy shots of Buick’s upcoming all-electric crossover. This prototype, caught testing on public roads in Michigan, shares much in common with the Electra X concept that was first shown this summer. Although it is still covered in plenty of camouflage – both a...
2023 BMW M2 Turned Into The World’s Most Elaborate Video Game Controller
BMW today announced it has been working on a mixed reality headset for its vehicles. The system combines a VR headset and a 2023 BMW M2 to create a game that combines gaming visuals with (literal) real-world physics. BMW calls its new creation ///M Mixed Reality, and it works by...
2023 Honda Accord, 2024 Subaru Impreza Teaser, And Mercedes-AMG One Sets New ‘Ring Record: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. President Biden Says Elon Musk’s Relationships With Other Countries “Worthy Of Being Looked At”. US president Joe Biden has weighed in on the increasing scrutiny of the world’s richest man: Elon...
Super GT Drivers Note Odd Smell, Stinging Eyes Following Test Of Carbon Neutral Fuel
Japan’s Super GT sports car racing series, like others around the world, is planning to shift from fossil fuels to a carbon-neutral synthetic fuel to power its racecars. While the change doesn’t appear to be bothering the cars too much, the drivers have noted some strangeness. In a...
Unskilled Chevrolet Driver Fails At Donuts And Gives Himself A Crabwalking Corvette
The C8 Chevrolet Corvette is a near supercar by all accounts. Its nearly 500-hp (372 kW) V8 and mid-engine configuration give it almost scalpel-like precision. But an idiot with a scalpel can do a lot of damage and that’s exactly what happens to this Corvette when one driver tries, and fails, at doing a donut in the middle of a public intersection.
You’ve Never Seen A Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Quite Like This
As the world eagerly awaits the arrival of the Lamborghini Aventador’s successor, the crew at HRE Performance Wheels have created one striking Aventador SVJ. From the factory, the Aventador SVJ is one of the most aggressive cars in existence and it’s hard to think of a way that it could be made even more eye-catching. However, HRE has done just that with the fitment of an unusual set of aftermarket wheels.
Heavy Metal Drummer Takes Elon Musk To Court, Hopes To Strip Him $56 Billion In Tesla Compensation
Richard Tornetta, the founder of an automotive audio equipment company, the former drummer for “Dawn of Correction,” and a Tesla investor, is taking the automaker’s CEO and board to court in a case that could see Elon Musk stripped of billions. Tornetta will have his case heard...
