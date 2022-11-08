Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Tank 300 Frontier Edition Tastefully Combined With An Off-Road E-Bike
Ever wanted a car and e-bike combo? If you live in China, then you can now get a matching off-road-focused e-bike for your Tank 300 Frontier Edition, creating the ideal vehicle setup for weekend adventures. The cool-looking two-wheeler comes from a company called Buxus and is based on their EVA...
Carscoops
What’s The Best American Sports Car Ever With Less Than 8 Cylinders?
Perhaps no nation is as tied to an engine layout as closely as America is to the V8. It’s been a part of almost all of the most significant American sports cars in the history of the nation. How good are sports cars from the USA with less than eight cylinders though? Which one out of that group is the best in history?
Carscoops
What If The Next 2026 Shelby GT500 Looked Like This Render?
This story includes speculative renderings of a future Shelby GT 500 created by Hycade that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ford. The next-gen Shelby GT500 might be a few years away, but muscle car fans have already started dreaming about the performance flagship of the Mustang range. Independent designer Hycade revealed his take on the future Shelby-badged Mustang, looking more aggressive than ever thanks to a series of redesigned body panels.
Carscoops
Should The Dodge Ram SRT-10 Get A Modern Hellcat Successor?
This is an independent design study by wb.artist20 that has not been endorsed by RAM. The beloved 6.2-liter Hellcat supercharged V8 has found its way into a plethora of models over the years, including perhaps the craziest creation of them all, the Ram 1500 TRX. The TRX takes the form...
Carscoops
Watch The Stig Manhandle An 847HP Mustang Around Top Gear Track On Its Way To A New Record
Those who want a special American car imported to the UK can count on Clive Sutton to deliver. Now, the luxury and performance dealership has come up with something even more special. The CS850R is a track-focused monster and the Stig certainly has its hands full as he pilots it around the track and into the history books.
Carscoops
Don’t Let The Badges Fool You, This T3 B32 Is One Of The Rarest Porsches Ever Made
As cool as cab-over vans go, it is quite hard to justify a price tag of €364,900 ($364,553) for a used VW T3. This particular example though is not your typical Transporter, since underneath the VW skin it is actually a Porsche – and a quite rare one.
Carscoops
15 Hours To Drive 178 Miles: Frustrated EV Owner Writes A Book To Caution Future Adopters
EVs have long since begun to take over the roads. But while many are eager to try out the new tech, the interwebs are filled with seemingly twice as many naysayers who (often rightly) point out the many drawbacks relating to recharging and a lack of infrastructure. And it would...
Carscoops
Real-Life Toyota Supra Face-Swapped Mazda RX-7 Looks Like A Glitch In The Universe
As much as our eyes have been trained in seeing face-swapping renderings of cars, sometimes real life outperforms the digital world. This is the case with the pictured Mazda RX-7 FD featuring a face transplant from a Toyota Supra Mk4 which actually looks quite decent in a weird way. The...
Carscoops
Ford Mustang Driver Attempts A Burnout, Ends Up Crashing Into Pickup
Ford Mustang drivers never cease to amaze us and the driver of this particular example, finished in a bright shade of green, had a very rough day behind the wheel of the muscle car. A clip of the Mustang was recently shared to the IdiotsInCars channel on Reddit and shows...
Carscoops
New Toyota Prius Hybrid Officially Confirmed For November 16 Debut
Toyota has finally confirmed that the mysterious hybrid model that was teased a few days ago is indeed the new generation of the Prius, set to debut on November 16. The new teasers reveal more of the model’s design, including the aggressive headlights looking somewhat similar to the recently revealed Crown models. The sharp lines of the LED headlight graphics and the dynamic lines on the bonnet point towards the Toyota emblem on the nose, which is probably going for a grille-less look. The profile is sleeker than the previous generations of the Prius, retaining its focus on aerodynamics and the five-door fastback bodystyle. Another detail we get to see clearer than before is the pronounced rear shoulders and a portion of the tail.
Carscoops
The Used Car Market Is So Messed Up That Some 3-Year-Old Vehicles Actually Appreciated In Value
The last three years have been, to put it mildly, weird. And the latest data on used vehicle values from iseecars.com shows that we’re still in a deeply strange historical moment. Not only has depreciation on used vehicles dropped significantly, it has reversed on at least five vehicles. The...
Carscoops
Master Toyota Technician Shows How Fake Parts Can Cause Real Damage to Your Car
An oil filter is probably one of the simplest parts of your car. No one tends to give them much thought since we assume that one is very much like another, and they get tossed every oil change anyway. But did you know that fake oil filters exist and are, in fact, becoming a very real problem for car owners?
Carscoops
2023 Buick Century Is A Luxury Minivan For China’s Business Elite
Buick has just taken off the covers to the new Century in China, a luxurious minivan that will be priced between 529,900 RMB ($73,912) and 689,900 RMB ($96,229). The car manufacturer says the new Century was designed “to meet the needs of a new generation of business elites and affluent Chinese consumers” and that it will be offered with a choice of four or six seats. It joints the GL8 Avenir, GL8 ES, and GL8 Legacy in Buick’s range of minivans sold in China.
Carscoops
Tesla Opens Up Its EV Charging Connector Design To Other Automakers
Tesla announced today that it is inviting other charging network operators and vehicle manufacturers to use its electric car charging connec. The carmaker reports that third party operators already have plans to incorporate the plug into their stations. The Tesla plug, which is now being called the North American Charging...
Carscoops
2025 VW Tiguan: What The Compact SUV Will Look Like And Everything Else We Know
This story includes illustrations for the next Tiguan created by Jean Francois Hubert/SB-Medien for CarScoops that are neither related to nor endorsed by VW. The next generation of the VW Tiguan is expected to arrive in 2024 as the last one to be fitted with a combustion engine. Following the first appearances of Tiguan prototypes on the road, our associates created a more accurate (and less adventurous) rendering than our previous speculative drawing, giving us an early look at VW’s upcoming compact SUV.
Carscoops
Driven: The 2023 BMW i7 And 7-Series Are Near-Perfect Flagship Sedans
What defines the modern flagship sedan? Is it luxury, space, power, or technology?. That question doesn’t have an easy answer, but it was one BMW was faced with when creating the seventh-generation 7-Series. An upper-class icon, the redesigned model combines all four of those attributes with an available electric powertrain and driving dynamics that need to be experienced to be believed.
Carscoops
2023 BMW M2 Turned Into The World’s Most Elaborate Video Game Controller
BMW today announced it has been working on a mixed reality headset for its vehicles. The system combines a VR headset and a 2023 BMW M2 to create a game that combines gaming visuals with (literal) real-world physics. BMW calls its new creation ///M Mixed Reality, and it works by...
Carscoops
What New Car Priced Under $50,000 Will Be A Collectible In 20 Years?
Many car enthusiasts are always looking for the next future classic. And while it’s not hard to predict what super expensive vehicles will become collectible, it can be harder to know what the next reasonably-priced classic will be. Today we’re asking you if you had $50,000 for a new...
Carscoops
You’ve Never Seen A Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Quite Like This
As the world eagerly awaits the arrival of the Lamborghini Aventador’s successor, the crew at HRE Performance Wheels have created one striking Aventador SVJ. From the factory, the Aventador SVJ is one of the most aggressive cars in existence and it’s hard to think of a way that it could be made even more eye-catching. However, HRE has done just that with the fitment of an unusual set of aftermarket wheels.
Carscoops
Internet Rages After Learning That Flyin’ Miata Stopped V8 Swaps; Which Actually Happened Years Ago
Yesterday, parts of the internet were seemingly lit ablaze at the news that venerated Colorado-based tuner Flyin’ Miata would no longer facilitate or perform V8 engine swaps. The only problem was that, according to the owner of Flyin’ Miata, they stopped such practices years ago. And it’s allowed the brand to refocus its energy on the base four-cylinder under the hood of the MX-5.
Comments / 0